The Best At-Home Karaoke Machines

Whether you fancy yourself a Mariah or Mick, nothing quite brings out the rock star in people like a good old karaoke night. While there are countless bars and venues across the country where you can take the stage to belt out a tune or two, a ton of companies are making it easy to recreate that karaoke experience at home.

These portable karaoke machines free you up from the smokey rooms and intimidating crowds for the comforts of home. The best karaoke systems will often include a full-sized speaker, a microphone to sing into (either attached to the speaker or connected via Bluetooth) and the ability to connect to a music source (typically your TV or phone). Popular karaoke microphones will have built-in voice effects, to help keep you on pitch, or to modulate your voice say, Alvin and the Chipmunks-style. New karaoke machines also come with a ton of fun features, like dazzling light shows that pulse and project colors throughout the room, and even a disco ball to really turn up those Studio 54 vibes.

When buying a karaoke machine, consider where you will be using it, and the number of people singing. Most of our picks come with two microphones, though some have extra inputs to add additional mics if necessary. You can also use the inputs to plug in an instrument (I.e. a guitar) to accompany whoever is singing. Portability is also key if you want to take your karaoke machine to a party or event. Some of the picks on our list tuck easily into a backpack while others are equipped with a handle and wheels for easy rolling.

Note: while professional karaoke setups include a catalog of background music and lyrics (often projected onto a screen), the options on our list are better suited for casual get-togethers and will require a separate music source (I.e. your smartphone or tablet). Load up a karaoke app, YouTube or Spotify, then pull up the lyrics on your device to start singing along. All the karaoke machines on our list feature a handy stand, so you can set your device down to read the lyrics, while freeing up your hands to hold the mic.

Ready to start singing? These favorite karaoke machines won’t turn you into a superstar overnight, but you’ll certainly have a heck of a lot of fun trying.

1. KaraoKing Karaoke Machine for Kids & Adults

Whether you’re a karaoke pro or just looking to bust out a song or two at your next party, you’ll be hard pressed to find something easier to use than this set from KaraoKing.

The all-in-one karaoke machine gets a fun upgrade with two wireless microphones, Bluetooth speaker, phone and tablet holder, plus a bonus disco ball to really get the party going.

Connect the mics to your machine via Bluetooth, and use the on-board equalization panel to boost the bass, adjust trebles, add effects and more. The machine can sync to your device or to the radio using USB, AUX or Bluetooth, so you can always find a song to play. Use the included remote control to shuffle through songs and settings. Place your phone or tablet on the device stand to read the lyrics easily.

What we like: the karaoke machine boasts built-in wheels, to let you take your party on the go. The KaraoKing Karaoke Machine comes with a lifetime warranty.

PROS: Speaker is surprisingly loud and clear. Machine weighs a hefty 24 pounds so it’s super sturdy and stable.

CONS: Some users say the plastic disco ball feels cheap.

2. TONOR PA System Karaoke Machine

This popular PA system is great for karaoke, speeches, recitals and more. The 6.5″ Coaxial powered speaker delivers 50W of impressive-sounding bass for its portable size.

Play music by inserting a USB flash drive or connect the machine to your device via Bluetooth. A built-in RCA cable lets you plug into your TV.

The set comes with two wireless microphones that get up to 197 feet of range. What that means: you can dance and move around the room freely while performing, without losing a signal. TONOR’s noise reduction and anti-interference technology ensure that your voice comes through loud and clear. The built-in rechargeable lithium battery, meantime, lasts up to 18 hours.

At roughly 9 x 8 inches and weighing less than eight pounds, this portable karaoke setup fits easily into a backpack.

PROS: Get 16 hours of playtime on a 2-3 hour charge. A light-up band around your microphone will turn red when battery is low.

CONS: Some users say sound is a little flat when speaker is turned up to high volume.

3. Singsation All-In-One Karaoke System

With 16 multicolor light modes, ten different voice effects and eight sound effects, this Singstation karaoke system turns a regular song-and-dance into a full-on party.

The voice modulations let you do everything from adding harmonies to going full “chipmunk” mode, while the sound effects include such party starters as an air horn, DJ scratch and cheering. Sixteen different light shows project color patterns throughout the room and onto the ceiling.

The set includes a speaker, one microphone, an adjustable mic stand and a stand for your phone, tablet or songbook. The stand adjusts from two to six-feet in height. Two inputs allow you to add a second mic or guitar to double your fun.

PROS: A ton of special effects to really turn up your party.

CONS: Some users say parts felt cheap and not as durable as other models on our list. Microphone is wired, not wireless.

4. Fifine UHF Dual Channel Wireless Handheld Microphone System

Fifine’s Wireless Microphone Set features a wireless receiver and two wireless, handheld microphones. This system is great for karaoke, weddings, conventions and any other occasion where a mic might come in handy.

This set includes the wireless receiver, two microphones, a 1/4″ audio cable, 3.5mm cable, 3.5mm RCA audio cable, user manual and instructional video. There’s an extra 1/4” input on the receiver for an addition wireless mic (not included).

Use the 1/8″ jack to plug into a music source and use the 1/8″ or 1/4″ outputs to connect the mics to a speaker.

PROS: Users say the signal is strong and won’t cut out, even from 100 feet away.

CONS: This package only contains the wireless microphone system. You still need to have an additional audio device (speaker or amplifier) to output the sound.