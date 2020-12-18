Resolving to Live Healthier? These Juice Delivery Services Make It Easier to Sip Your Greens

Most New Year’s resolutions usually include committing to a healthier lifestyle — but that was in the Before Times. Depending on who you ask, the majority of Americans plan on either honing in on their health or focusing on finances in 2021. A recent study conducted by OnePoll for Affirm found that over 70% of survey takers are swapping their “materialistic” goals in favor of learning new skills or focusing on finances, while Allianz Life Insurance’s annual New Year’s Resolutions Study revealed that health and wellness was a higher priority among 57% of respondents (compared to 23% saying that financial stability was important).

Regardless of which camp you fall into, it’s likely that traditional wellness resolutions like eating healthier (as well as squeezing in more workouts and meditating more) will likely remain a popular goal. One way to do it? By drinking up your recommended daily fruits and vegetables in cold-pressed juice form.

That’s where the best juice delivery services come in. What’s great is that many juice subscriptions can be ordered online, so it’s never been more convenient to restock your fridge with healthy options. It’s also a hassle-free alternative for those who aren’t ready to venture out of the house mid-pandemic, or for anyone too busy for a grocery store run.

What Are the Health Benefits of Juicing?

The best way to reap the benefits of your produce? Eat them whole. But if you’re pressed on time (no pun intended) or are particular about textures, the next best thing is downing them as a juice. It’s worth noting that you might miss out on getting the fiber and phytonutrients that come the skins and stems, which is why blending them into a smoothie is also ideal.

Some swear by juice cleanses as a way to detox and shed extra pounds. Harvard Health notes that while it’s true that environmental toxins can build up in the intestines, “no published research currently supports the safety or efficacy” of juice fasting. Juices tend to be lower in calories than your average solid meal, which is why some people see initial weight loss, says Harvard.

Whatever your health goals are — be it losing your pandemic pounds or squeezing in more vegetables and fruits — we’ve rounded up some of the best juice delivery services that you can order online. Many of these companies offer convenient subscriptions as well as rewards programs, and a few even offer full meals.

1. Pressed Juicery

West Coast health aficionados are likely familiar with Pressed Juicery, the California-born company known for making “farm-to-table” cold-pressed juices more accessible. The brand says it packs in as much as four pounds of seasonal, non-GMO produce in a single bottle, and they offer simple concoctions of greens, roots, fruits, citruses, nut milks, lemonades, and waters as well as concentrated nutrient shots.

We’re fans of the convenience factor of their half- to full-day cleanses (four to six drinks) that come in three options ranging from a protein-packed cleanse (read: more filling) for beginners to a greens-powered regimen for those who are more experienced. You can also stock up on bundles such as the “20-Juice + 24-Shot Bestseller Bundle” ($160) and packages of six wellness shots ($18) alongside an assortment of healthy snacks, frozen vegan soft-serve, açai superfood bowls, overnight oats, and chia seed bowls.

If you’re located in select major cities in California, Texas, and New York (among others), you can enjoy local delivery or pick up your online order at your nearest Pressed Juicery store. Otherwise, the company offers relatively quick nationwide shipping. Members can nab discounts when they load up their account with at least $10 per month, which goes towards purchases.

Pressed Juicery

2. Project Juice

If you’re looking to go exclusively organic and stock the rest of your pantry, Project Juice is a great option. The San Francisco-based wellness company has locations across California and offers local delivery and in-store pickup for online orders as well as nationwide shipping in the U.S.

On the menu are greens, nut “mylks” and shakes, citruses, and blends, which you can order as classic or advanced Reset cleanses (six juices). Project Juice also offers build-your-own packages of up to 30 juices and 10 Power Shots, which range from Immunity Boost to Tummy Tonic. You can also pick up organic superfood staples and supplements such as granola, protein powders, and other foods.

The Northern California brand also has its own Rewards app that allows users to accrue points in exchange for free drinks, among other perks.

Project Juice

3. Daily Harvest

If you’re looking for something more substantial than a liquid diet, but still want the hassle-free option of sipping on your greens, then consider Daily Harvest. Eating clean doesn’t have to be time-consuming in the kitchen, and that’s the idea behind the healthy delivery service, which offers superfood-rich, protein-packed, and nourishing smoothies, soups, and more.

It works like this: Select from three customizable plans that include nine to 24 items per box in either weekly or monthly deliveries. You get free shipping, and you’re charged based on the foods that you select instead of a flat subscription fee. In addition to soups and smoothies, you can choose harvest, oat, and chia bowls; flatbreads; and frozen yogurt by the pint ($6 to $9 each); with most made with organic and non-GMO ingredients.

What we love is that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor or texture to eat healthy. A sampling of their mouth-watering, good-for-you options include mint and cacao smoothies, vanilla bean and apple chia bowls, mulberry and dragonfruit oat bowls, tomato and bell pepper gazpacho soup, broccoli rice and dill pilaf harvest bowls, artichoke and spinach flatbreads, and strawberry and berry compote dairy-free coconut ice cream, among many, many options.

You can also add in sweet tooth-friendly snacks such as coconut and lemon bites, and lattes that come in flavors like chaga and chocolate or matcha and lemongrass make it a cinch to start the day awake without the inevitable afternoon sugar crash.

Daily Harvest

4. Raw Generation

Following a keto diet or looking to lose weight? Raw Generation has a number of cold-pressed juices, cleanses, smoothies, and wellness shots to suit a range of lifestyles and health goals. The company’s popular juice cleanses offer something for everyone, including Skinny (for weight loss), Protein (designed to fit with workout routines), Low Sugar, and more in three-, five-, and seven-day options. Ifyou want variety, you can order juices in packs of 18 to 42 bottles ($110 to $225) or even mix it up with a mystery box.

Raw Generation also offers low-sugar drinks such as celery juices and keto-friendly plant-based shakes. If you’re looking to down a wellness shot for a specific concern, you can find concoctions geared for energy, digestion, sleep, beauty, and detoxing. All of the brand’s products can be ordered as a subscription, which saves you an extra 10% and comes with free shipping.

Raw Generation

5. Pulp Story

If you don’t have the patience to gulp down a full-sized bottle, Pulp Story is a worthy choice. The Los Angeles-based company’s cold-pressed organic wellness blasts feature the hero ingredient, turmeric, which has anti-inflammatory properties and has been used as a traditional medicine for centuries in India and other South Asian countries.

You can stock up on the brand’s two-ounce shots in quantities of 12, 36, or 72 bottles. Their palm-sized juices come in antioxidant-rich flavors like Some Like It Spicy (ginger, turmeric, lemon, cayenne powder, black pepper), Pomegranates of the Caribbean (ginger, lemon, turmeric, pineapple, pomegranate, black pepper), and the seasonal Pump(kin) You Up, to name a few. When consumed regularly, they offer a host of health benefits ranging from pain reduction and increased mobility to supporting your immune system.

Pulp Story

6. AllWello Organic Cold-Pressed Juices

You can find practically everything on Amazon, and that includes organic cold-pressed juices. AllWello’s concoctions are made of non-GMO, USDA organic, certified fair-trade ingredients, and the company doesn’t use preservatives or added sugars. The company offers six- to 12-bottle packs in flavors like Go Green, Tropical Escape, and Berry Delight, as well as a variety. They also offer ginger shots (for muscle pain relief and digestion) and turmeric shots (for anti-inflammatory support) in packs of 12.