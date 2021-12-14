We Know Hiring Can Be Tricky. The Best Job Search Sites Can Help Fill All Your Positions 

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When you’re searching for a new job online, what you’re looking for out of a job search site is going to be very different than if you’re an employee trying to snag some new hires. The highlights of each site can definitely overlap for both, especially if there’s both great job search engine and a great resume database you, as an employer, can parse through. But if your business is currently hiring, it can be hard to decide which site is most beneficial to you.

It’s no surprise that most job seekers are finding their next position on the internet — 51 percent prefer to search for work on online job sites, anyways, according to Glassdoor. The best job search sites can not only be platform for you to show of your company’s brand and what you’re looking for in a great an employee, but also have a tangle way to through search criteria, resume keywords, and algorithmic data figure out who exactly is the right person for the job.

There’s a lot to consider, especially when to comes to how many listings you can post, the cost of posting a job, and tools that help you figure out which candidates are the most qualified for the position. We’ve put together a list of some of the best job search sites for employers going into the 2022 hiring season. These sites will all help you streamline the hiring process a little more, whether it’s through resume matching, or even help with social media blasts. Here’s what you need to know.

1. ZipRecruiter

BEST OVERALL

ZipRecruiter is simply the best job search site for employers thanks to their powerful matching algorithm and AI technology to create instant matches between your listings and the right candidates. Using information about a job seeker’s skills (such as education, skills, and experience), it can connect all kinds of businesses with millions of potential employees currently on the web through their browser site, mobile app, and email program.

You can either send pre-written or personal messages to your favorite candidates with ZipRecruiter‘s “Invite to Apply” tool. “Invite to Apply” finds local candidates for open roles even before they apply, showing employers detailed information about the candidate, including experience, education, veteran status, certifications, and a rating indicating how strong a match they are for the role.

There’s two plans available, a Standard and Premium job listing plan. While they don’t list their official pricing online, the Standard plan is for more budget-friendly hiring, and will give you distribution to 100+ job sites, unlimited candidate applications, and one reusable job slot (but you can always try this #1 rated hiring site free with ZipRecruiter’s free trial plan.)

2. Indeed

BEST BUDGET

It’s not surprise that the most popular job posting site in the world would also be one of the easier sites for employers to manage their applications on a budget. While Indeed started out as an job listing aggregator, they now offer more tools for businesses to directly create no-cost job postings.

One of the most enticing pros to using Indeed is that they offer a huge resume database, and according to their website, claim to receive over 180 million unique visitors per month. You’ll be casting a pretty wide net with this service, which is great if you’re looking to bulk hire, but might lack the analytical tools if you’re hiring for a more specialized role or tracking a hiring campaign.

Indeed for Employers: Post a Job Online Now

3. LinkedIn

BEST SOCIAL PLATFORM

LinkedIn might be the largest social network for professionals, but you can also easily leverage it to use for filling your open positions. Thanks to the huge reach and number of active users, it’s basically like one big social resume database. Not to mention, LinkedIn features a spectrum of job posting options, from basic free of charge postings, to career pages you can create that are geared towards hiring.

The site also offers LinkedIn Recruiter, an advanced tool for searching LinkedIn profiles and getting in contact with candidates that catch your eye. You’ll get 150 InMails to use monthly, the option for bulk InMailing multiple candidates at once, and advanced search options (such as the ability to view full LinkedIn profiles) and ways to organize your findings.

LinkedIn for Employers: Post a Job Online Now

4. Google for Jobs

BEST AGGREGATOR

Google for Jobs aggregates and displays job listings from third party websites across the web, and is meant to help job seekers find the best listings based on their Google searches or based on their area of search.

It’s technically free service, but you’ll need structure some HTML in your job postings to they can be picked by Google for Jobs, since you can’t directly post a job listing to the service, nor can you pay extra boost your listing’s visibility on search. That being said, the AI and machine learning can increase your job post’s visibility organically if you know the right SEO keywords to use.

That being said, you can always post your job on a site that already Google for Jobs already indexes from, if you don’t want to make changes to your hiring site or the job listing itself. With some tweaking, it can be a simple, cost-effective way to get some extra eyeballs on your listings.

Google for Jobs: Learn More Here

5. CareerBuilder

BEST FOR BULK HIRING

CareerBuilder is one of the oldest job posting sites in the game, and therefore one of the most trusted sites if you’re looking to fill a number of high-level positions fast (it has relationships with many Fortune 500 companies for this reason). Their job board and integrating recruiting service connects employers with an extensive resume database over 80 million job seekers, and includes hiring in countries like Canada, Asia, and Europe.

You’ll receive AI-matched candidates and have the resources to manage your applicants (by rating, sorting, and saving) as well as marketing tools, and integration if you have an existing applicant tracking system. They have monthly and annual job listing packages, and because pricing is based on the number of jobs you post, it’s actually more cost-effective in the long run to post multiple jobs at once.

CareerBuilder for Employers: Post a Job Online Now