RS Recommends: Having Trouble Finding Work? It Might Be Your Job Search Engine

We’ve mostly moved beyond circling “help wanted” ads in the daily paper, and looking for job openings has (theoretically) never been easier, with access to search sites filled with millions of listings online. But with so many resources at the touch of button, what’s the most effective way to sift through all these opportunities?

It can be overwhelming when you’re trying to look for work and have to parse through dozens of different job websites, each with their own career focus, ease of use, and advanced tools. If you’ve been blindly sending out your resume, and not hearing anything back, it might not be that you aren’t the most qualified — it could be as simple as using the wrong job search engine.

The best job search engines will not only let you narrow down your focus with specific search functions (such as keywords for certain positions, or locations), but will also help you attract new employers through your online job profile. Some will even offer ways to help score that job beyond your application, such as personalized career coaching or resume editing. Sites like ZipRecruiter even have features like quick reply that save you the trouble of filling out a bunch of tedious applications.

It doesn’t have to be difficult, or expensive, to stand out from the crowd when you’re applying for jobs online. Know what you’re looking before and do your research before you even start applying, because the site you’ll use when you’re looking for a part-time gig will be different than if you’re currently employed and need a new job fast. We’ve rounded up the best job search sites online for your specific needs, and the ones most likely to help you snag that next job.

1. ZipRecruiter

BEST OVERALL

ZipRecruiter is our favorite site for finding high-quality jobs online, thanks to a few key functions that help streamline your job-hunting process. Not only can you search by specific keywords and locations, on the employer side of things, ZipRecruiter uses a powerful matching algorithm and AI technology to create instant matches between you and the right companies for what you want to do.

Using information about your skills (such as education, skills, and experience), it can connect you with thousands of businesses online through their browser site, mobile app, and email program. You can also sign up to receive notifications when your resume is viewed, and emails from recruiters if a job listing that matches your profile pops up. ZipRecruiter’s salary search tool also gives you transparency on what employees in similar positions are making based on location and title.

Best part: you sign up and create a ZipRecruiter account for free.

2. Indeed

BEST TOOLS FOR JOB SEEKERS

Indeed is one of the most popular job posting sites in the world, letting you create a profile and upload your resume and other resources for free. One of the most enticing pros to using Indeed is that they offer a huge listing database, but you can easily narrow down your searches by keyword, job title, location, and even search for open listings in specific companies.

But where Indeed really excels is in the tools they offer for job seekers — you can search company reviews, and search by a salary range. You’re still casting a pretty wide net, but you’ll have more information in your arsenal before you even apply.

Indeed also hosts virtual hiring events and online workshops, if you’re truly invested in your career advancement besides just sending out applications. The site also includes a career guide with advice on how to spruce up your resume and cover letters, as well as nail that interview.

3. Monster

BEST FOR CURRENTLY EMPLOYED

If you feel like it’s time to part with your current company, but want to secure a safety net of your next job offer before bowing out, then Monster’s privacy features have you covered.

After creating your profile and uploading your resume to Monster’s database, you can choose to set your resume to visible, visible and limited, or private. This is a crucial tool if you don’t want your current employer to come across your resume online and actively broadcast that you’re looking for work. But it also gives you enough visibility for other companies to find your information and still access your resume.

The site also has much of the best functionality you’d want in a job search lite, like letting you filter by location, job title, etc., and search salaries and company reviews, all for free.

4. CareerBuilder

BEST FOR BULK APPLYING

CareerBuilder is one of the oldest job posting sites in the game, and therefore one of the most trusted sites if you’re looking to apply for a lot of positions, fast. The site has relationships with many Fortune 500 companies, and but you can still search their database by job title, location, and even relevant skills.

With one-click applying, you’ll no longer have to spend hours filling out the same information on an application that should be on your resume — Careerbuilder will let you apply for up to 25 jobs at once with a single click. Based on your job searches, you can also get job alerts that let you know about the latest listings that are relevant to you, so you’re not wasting time applying for jobs you’re not even really interested in.

5. Glassdoor

BEST FOR COMPANY RESEARCH

If you have a specific company in mind you want to apply at, we recommend you check out Glassdoor. You can visit each company’s Glassdoor profile to read reviews from current and former employees, as well as get advice on their interview practices. This feature will help you even after applying, since you’ll go in the door knowing what to expect out of your first interview.

Once you create a profile, you can upload your resume and receive curated job listings via email for free. Each job listing not only gives you information about the specific position and how to apply, but also lets you see information about the company, employee reviews, an overview of salary and benefits, and more.