RS Recommends: The Best iPhone 14 Cases to Protect Your Brand-New Apple Device

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When Apple held is September product announcement last week, the company unveiled what many fans of the brand had been anticipating since its last event: the new iPhone 14, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max.

With a 20-hour battery life, a better camera for low-light situations, and a host of new safety features, the high-tech new iPhone 14, along with the iPhone 14 Plus, are available to order now. But before you get your hands on your new phone when it ships starting Sept. 16, you’ll want to stock up on the most important Apple accessory of all: the best iPhone 14 case.

Here are our top picks, from stylish wallet-style shells to the most durable, drop-ready covers available.

iPhone 14 Case Buying Guide

What do you need to look for when you’re shopping for a new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro case? That all depends on what’s most important to you, but overall you can’t go wrong with the cases on this list for durable, stylish protection.

Wireless Charging Compatibility: Many of the newest iPhone 14 cases support wireless charging, so you can simply leave your new Apple smartphone on a wireless charger and let it power up.

Style and Protection: Luckily you don’t have to sacrifice style for durability with the newest iPhone 14 cases. Popular case makers, from OtterBox to Nomad Goods, have combined aesthetically-pleasing designs with the rugged protection you want for your not-so-cheap $799+ device. The amount of protection varies, case by case, but most of the cases in this guide are drop-resistant starting around 10 feet and above.

The Best iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Cases

From sleek leather covers to seriously durable picks, we’ve rounded up our list of the best iPhone 14 cases you can get just in time for your new Apple gear to arrive at your doorstep.

Nomad Goods iPhone 14 Leather Case

Nomad Goods has consistently released some of the most minimal, well-designed cases for iPhone fans. And for the iPhone 14 release, the brand has done it again. Wrapped in full grain leather, Nomad Goods’ case can withstand a 10-foot drop, and it’s also MagSafe-friendly to boot. Despite its sleek, classic look, you can still charge your new phone wirelessly without removing the case. Put simply, Nomad Goods makes the coolest phone cases in the game. It’s available in four colors, as well as for the entire iPhone 14 lineup, including the Plus, Pro, and Pro Max.

Casetify Custom iPhone 14 Case

So you want “extreme protection,” a customizable cover, plus the ability to wirelessly power up your iPhone 14? You’re going to want the latest phone cover from Casetify, the go-to brand for stylish and fun phone cases. According to the company, this Bounce Case is fully prepared for up to a 21.3-foot drop, and it also has a raised bezel to help prevent that dreaded cracked screen. The best part? Casetify lets you get creative with your case, right down to the text, font color, and layout that you want to display on the back of your phone cover. Casetify also offers the case for iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max.

OtterBox Symmetry Series iPhone 14 Case

There’s a good chance that unless you’re switching phones, you probably don’t need a new OtterBox case yet. And that’s kind of the point, since the brand’s gear’s built to last you for the long haul. But if you want to shield your new iPhone 14 for all those unexpected drops, you can’t go wrong with the latest case in the company’s Symmetry Series. With a slimmer, sleeker frame than OtterBox is typically known for, this iPhone 14 case can still withstand serious drops, and even offers slightly raised edges on the front side to protect your display screen. You get a limited lifetime warranty when you buy it, and it’s also available for iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max.

Speck Presidio2 Grip MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro Case

From protecting that 48MP camera to making sure you never crack the screen (and that new Dynamic Island bar up top), this extra grippy iPhone 14 Pro case is for you. Speck built its iPhone case with an airbag-like system that can protect your device from up to a 13-foot impact. There are raised edges around the screen and around the camera on the back of the cover for added protection, plus an antimicrobial layer that helps minimize the amount of times you have to clean your case. It comes in five different colors, and includes free shipping and a lifetime warranty, should you need it.

Smartish iPhone 14 Wallet Case

Even though you can usually buy a coffee or pay for new merch using Apple Pay now, that doesn’t change the fact that you’ll still likely need a wallet for your license or some cash. This wallet-style iPhone 14 case from Smartish has you covered. Along with your smartphone, you can fit about three cards and some bills in its back pocket. With its slim frame that can easily slide in your pocket, it’s also equipped with grippy sides to prevent slips or drops. Bonus: It also has a built-in kickstand so you can kick back and stream your shows without holding your phone. Keep in mind that while it’ll protect your phone, you can’t use a wireless charger with it.