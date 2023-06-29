From Rolex to Omega, Here Are the Best Watches Under $5,000

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you just got that first bonus, graduated college, or finally have some discretionary income to play around with, there’s a good chance you’ve got a nice watch floating around your head. And you’re not alone. High-end watches haven’t gone anywhere since we started using smart devices to tell time — just the opposite: Luxury watch sales have increased in recent years, with first-time buyers constituting a large portion of buyers.

With time-telling no longer their primary purpose, watches’ symbolic qualities as life event markers, heirlooms, and means of expression are now at the forefront of buyers’ minds. And, although we love affordable watches, high-end pieces from established brands typically do a better job of delivering lasting, meaningful quality.

Plus, luxury watches can hold their value over time (unlike cheaper timepieces). Sometimes, high-end watches actually increase in value, essentially making them investments that you can actually enjoy. (Of course, we can’t guarantee how any watch’s value will change over time).

But you don’t need tens of thousands to score a grown-up, investment-worthy watch. With as little as $5,000, you’re ready to shop almost all the famous luxury brands from Rolex to Omega to Cartier. Below are some of the best watches that you can get for under $5,000.

Even with their constantly rising prices, vintage Rolexes can still be had for less than five grand. Our favorite of these more budget-friendly Rollies is the Datejust (reference 1601, to be exact), which you can find on eBay for around $3,500 to $6,000, depending on condition and color combination.

IWC’s subdued, military-inspired style has given the Swiss brand a spot in the current “stealth wealth” trend (Succession‘s Roy family were fans). But you don’t need to have Roy money to pick up a brand-new IWC: This Pilot’s Mark XVIII comes in at $4,500 and makes an excellent addition to any watch collection — or a great starting point.

Buy IWC Pilot Mark XVIII $4,500

Over 100 years after its introduction, the Cartier Tank is still one of the most widely recognized and lovably unique timepieces on the market. And, despite their reputation, Tanks can be had for relatively little. New Tanks start around three grand, while vintage models are easy to find for less than that. Shop both at eBay.

Buy Cartier Tank eBay

Omega is another brand that needs no introduction. If you're shopping for one with a $5k budget, check out the Omega Seamaster. It's a classic model that's rugged enough to wear to the beach with boardshorts yet classy enough to rock in any office.

Buy Omega Seamaster The Real Real

Tudor is the sometimes-overlooked sister brand to Rolex. Both were started by the same guy (Hans Wilsdorf) and are still owned by the same foundation (Hans Wilsdorf Foundation), meaning you’re essentially getting Rolex-level quality and looks without the brand name surcharge. This beloved Black Bay 58 is one of our favorites from Tudor, and you can grab it on Amazon (really) for less than $4k.

First released in 1973, the Riviera watch from Baume & Mercier was one of the first steel sports watches. This reference’s dodecagonal case with top-down screws was a hallmark of the original watch (before AP came out with the Offshore), and looks better today than it did back in the Seventies. Pick it up brand new here for less than $4,000.

Buy Baume & Mercier Riviera $3,750

Breitling’s signature SuperOcean is a modern classic that’s great if you’re looking for something more casual. They come in a wide range of color and band material options, and can be had for anywhere from around two to four grand.

Buy Breitling SuperOcean The Real Real

Where to Buy Luxury Watches Online: Shopping Guide

Some shoppers still feel uncertain about buying luxury watches online, but it’s actually quite easy to avoid fakes if you know where to shop. Below are some of the retailers we used to source the above watches — all of which make it easy to find authentic timepieces at reasonable prices.

eBay: eBay has a giant selection of new and vintage timepieces, and the resale giant’s “authenticity guarantee” program gives us plenty of confidence when shopping for watches. When you buy a watch that the seller has labeled “authenticity guarantee,” the watch is first shipped to an independent expert for verification before being shipped to you. If it fails verification, you get your money back.

Mr. Porter: Although best known for designer clothes, Mr. Porter has a great selection of watches too. Like their clothing, everything is of course real. They have a ton of brands available, ranging from big names like Cartier and Vacheron Constantin to less well-known brands like Gerald Charles and Chopard.

Amazon: Yes, you can buy authentic luxury timepieces on Amazon. If you’re buying an expensive piece, look at the watch’s seller (located on the far right of the product listing). Make sure that the seller has good reviews and a return policy, as this will let you get the watch authenticated by a local expert. Then, you can always return the watch if it turns out to be a fake (which it most likely won’t be if the seller is established).

The Real Real: The Real Real is another great place to find good prices on vintage watches. Best known for high-end vintage furniture, the site has a large selection of watches. You’ll find resale options from just about every major brand, although you’ll want to turn to eBay for a bigger selection. Just like their furniture and bags, everything on TRR has been verified authentic.