Humid Resources: The Best Humidifiers to Keep House Plants Happy (and Alive)

It can be incredibly frustrating to bring home a beautiful plant for your space, place it by a window, water it, only to watch it wilt and die over the next few weeks while you try to troubleshoot. What went wrong? Along with proper light and watering, depending on the plant, humidity is an overlooked factor that can make a big difference. Many house plants come from tropical regions where they’re used to being in a misty environment, and the dry air of our homes – especially in winter – can cause plants to become stressed and even die, so a good humidifier is a must-have for any plant lover.

But a humidifier that’s designed to help us breathe easier at night isn’t always what’s going to be best for our leafy friends. Here’s what to consider before adding one of these to your indoor jungle.

Humidifiers for House Plants Buying Guide

From size to coverage area, here are the most important features to look for when buying a humidifier dedicated to your indoor plants.

Size and Coverage Area: This will all depend on how large your plant collection is, and the dimensions of the room as well. For just a few plants, a smaller humidifier may get the job done, but to really raise the humidity levels in the room, and especially for bigger plants, you’ll need something more powerful. A 1.5 liter tank, for example, should be the minimum to cover an average sized room, but a 4+ liter tank will still cover the room and be able to go all night and day, depending on the output setting.

Type of Humidifier: There are several different types of humidifiers to choose from, each with their own unique advantages and disadvantages. Cool mist humidifier use a fan to blow air through a wet filter or wick, creating a fine mist that’s then dispersed into the air.

Warm mist humidifiers are less common, but a good choice for plants that thrive in a hot and steamy ecosystem. These use heat to create steam, which is then dispersed into the air to cover the plant's leaves. They're generally more effective at raising humidity levels, but can also be noisy and even cause burns if touched.

Another option is ultrasonic humidifiers, which use high-frequency vibrations to create a fine mist. They're probably the least common, but are growing in popularity, plus are relatively quiet and can be used with essential oils for added benefits to make a room smell pleasant.

Water Quality: Even with the most modern humidifier out there, the quality of the water you use is important, as it can affect the overall performance and lifespan of the device. Tap water, or hard water, often contains minerals and other impurities that can build up in the humidifier and cause it to become clogged or damaged. We recommend using distilled water, or at least water that’s been treated with a water softener to avoid this issue, and help your device last for years.

Other: Some additional options to look into are a 360-degree nozzle, which lets you adjust where the mist is going, so all your plants get an even share. A dial that lets you adjust the humidity levels can also be great for finicky plants, and a timer (and night light) can make it ideal for children’s bedrooms. There’s also now the ability to pair up certain models with the company’s app, allowing you to control the unit from across the room or even when you’re not home.

1. Hamilton Beach Humidifier The TrueAir maintains optimal humidity levels in a large bedroom or living space, with its 5.5-liter water tank and ability to run for an impressive 90 hours of continuous operation, automatically shutting off when it’s empty. It operates in near-silence, making it ideal for use in a bedroom, a turnable dial lets you set the strength of the mist along with the direction of where it’s going, and the difference to nearby plants is noticeable as it prevents them from drying out and turning brown. Buy Hamilton Beach Humidifier $59.99

2. Westinghouse Humidifier Air Purifier This humidifier and air purifier combo is an all-in-one solution that offers numerous benefits for users, and their plants. The humidifier helps to maintain optimal humidity levels in a room, which can help improve air quality and alleviate the dry skin and sinus irritation caused by winter, while the air purifier uses a three-stage filtration system to remove pollutants and impurities. Its design is compact, and fits easily among any plant shelving. Buy Westinghouse Humidifier Air Purifier $79.99

3. LEVOIT OasisMist Humidifier The Levoit’s 4.5-liter tank is plenty to cover your plant collection in mid-size to large rooms up to 430 square feet, without turning it into a fogged-up jungle. There’s a built-in humidistat, which allows you to easily control and maintain the desired humidity levels, and is really handy for plants that require strict conditions to thrive in. This unit also features a night light and a built-in timer, making it a convenient and versatile option for any plant lover and a nice comfortable addition to bedrooms too. Plus it pairs with the app for use right from your device. Buy LEVOIT OasisMist Humidifier $88.99

4. HoMedics Humidifier The design of this HoMedics model is instantly eye-catching, but it also provides a cool mist, ideal for maintaining the desired humidity levels for your plants. Plus, it has a large water tank of 5.2 liters that allows for continuous use up to 85 hours, so you don’t have to worry about constantly refilling it. It’s also built to be compatible with essential oils for aromatherapy, hitting the perfect trifecta of making plants happy, relieving allergies, and making the room smell nice. Buy HoMedics Humidifier $128.88