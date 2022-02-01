RS Recommends: The Best Bedroom Humidifiers to Beat the Dry Heat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Especially in dryer months or particularly arid climates, a bedroom humidifier can be a game-changer when it comes to easing coughs, asthma, allergies, dry skin, and more. You’ll find a plethora of small, affordable options available on the internet — the difficulty is in sorting between them. In general, you want something that’s easy to use and won’t disturb your sleep, while still looking neat and tidy on your nightstand.

What Makes a Good Bedroom Humidifier?

Humidifiers are sometimes noisy, leaky, bulky, or feature tanks so small that they require constant refilling. But they don’t have to be. Here are some of the features we look for in a good bedroom humidifier.

Tank Capacity: Naturally, small bedroom humidifiers tend to have smaller-capacity tanks which need to be refilled more often. Our favorite humidifiers range in capacity from about one liter to as much as six liters at a time.

Noise Level: This is for the bedroom, which means it’s important the humidifier doesn’t make too much noise when turned on so as to not disturb your sleep. The best options are specifically designed for whisper-quiet operation and may even include automatic sleep modes.

Diffuser: Some, though not all, humidifiers double as essential oil diffusers, which disperse fragrant scent throughout the air. If you’d like to add an aromatherapy element to your bedtime space, we appreciate having this option, though it isn’t a deal-breaker.

Filters: Many humidifiers come with filters that must be changed every so often to keep the diffused air pure. This can get pricy, so double check.

Additional Settings and Features: Once you’ve got the basics covered, you can start considering additional bells and whistles you find useful. Some humidifiers detect and display air quality, for example, while many others include customizable settings for intensity levels or night lights.

1. Everlasting Comfort Cool Mist Humidifier Among the many reasons this model takes top billing is its impressive six liter capacity, which can disperse mist for 50 straight hours according to the manufacturer. We also like that it doesn’t require a filter, so no need to remember to change anything all the time, and included tray for essential oils to diffuse fragrance. Amazon Buy: Everlasting Comfort Cool Mist Humidifier at $75.95

2. Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Though its 1.5-liter capacity is smaller than our first choice’s massive tank, this little appliance can still keep air safely moisturized for 16 hours at a time. We like this model’s 360-degree nozzle, which evenly disperses vapor throughout your space and the optional nightlight, as well as safety features like automatic shutoff. Amazon Buy: Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic… at $39.99

3. LEVOIT Humidifier for Bedroom Certainly among the most attractive of our selections, this clean white humidifier also includes the safety and customizable features we’re looking for. We like that it includes three different mist level settings, as well as an intelligent sleep mode that automatically senses and adjusts humidity levels to maintain a comfortable atmosphere all night long. In addition, there is an option to add essential oils. Amazon Buy: LEVOIT Humidifier for Bedroom at $59.99