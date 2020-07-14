This Hulu Deal Lets You Watch ‘Palm Springs,’ ‘The Great’ and ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you want an easy way to catch up on your summer streaming, you’ll want to take advantage of Hulu’s current deal, which gets you 30 days of free access to the service. Use the month to watch Palm Springs, The Great, Little Fires Everywhere, Ramy and all the other films and shows that people are buzzing about right now.

The one-month free trial is one of the best streaming offers available online, besting the 7-day free trials offered by Netflix and Apple TV+ (Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime, which gets you access to Prime Video, in addition to a host of shopping benefits).

Hulu is also one of the handful of streaming services that still offer any type of free trial; Disney+ recently ended their free trial offer (conveniently just before Hamilton’s premiere), and the new streamer, Peacock, will launch with a “free tier” that lets you onto the platform, but limits what you can watch.

Hulu’s deal gets you instant access to the streaming service, with unlimited ad-supported viewing (I.e. you’ll occasionally see ads on screen). Hulu has hundreds of thousands of hours of content available, from original series (think Pen15 and The Handmaid’s Tale) to big movies and documentaries (Parasite, Hillary). Use the service for a month, and you can either choose to continue on at a rate of $5.99/month or you can cancel your subscription.

Hulu is also offering a streaming + Live TV deal, which gets you more than 60 live TV channels in addition to all of Hulu’s streaming shows and movies. You can test drive that service with a 7-day free trial here. Get the first week free and then renew for just $54.99/month.

Of course any Hulu deal will limit you to Hulu-specific programming, meaning you can’t watch movies like The Old Guard (which is on Netflix) or Hamilton (on Disney+). Still, with the recent success of award contenders like Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington’s Little Fires Everywhere, and the Andy Samberg-led Palm Springs (not to mention the thousands of classic films and TV shows) there’s plenty here to keep you occupied through your one-month trial — and beyond.