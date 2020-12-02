The Best Hoodies for Every Situation, From Laid-Back Fleece to Luxe Cashmere

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

On top of a good T-shirt and clean underwear, a cozy hoodie is another sartorial staple that everyone should have in their closet. This humble garment has proudly served wardrobes throughout the ages, from covering the heads of medieval European monks to outfitting workers in the 1930s. Today, the versatile silhouette has been translated by cult-favorite skate labels and outdoorsy brands to luxury fashion houses — a testament to its versatility.

A hoodie can be dressed up under a stylish denim jacket or take you from the gym to the office. When done right (read: in the right fabric and cut), the best hoodies can be thrown on for a quick grocery run without looking like it was plucked from a laundry pile.

Hoodies can take the shape of a zip-up jacket or sweatshirt, and they come in materials ranging from sweat-wicking technical fabric to high-end cashmere. And as the temperatures dip, a hoodie sweater makes a great transitional piece. Now that we’re into winter, we’ve rounded up some of the best hoodie sweaters and jackets for everyone.

1. Champion x Dr. Mario Bros. Reverse Weave Hoodie

Arguably the originator of the modern hoodie, American sportswear giant Champion is known for its cozy sweats that are a go-to among athletes and hypebeasts alike. The brand frequently drops collections with cool collaborators, such as its latest range with Super Mario Bros.

This embroidered logo piece features Mario and Goomba on the company’s classic unisex silhouette, which features Champion’s signature stretch side panels for easy movement. It’s made of heavyweight 12-ounce fleece and comes pre-washed, so you won’t need to worry about shrinking.

2. John Elliott Folsom Hoodie

If you’re looking to replace your perfectly worn-out hoodie but aren’t up for a thrift store scavenger hunt, then you’ll find a worthy contender in this piece by L.A. streetwear designer John Elliott. Made from soft French terry, this hoodie has a relaxed fit and a fleeced backside for maximum comfort. It’s finished with just the right amount of frayed edges for a decades-old look, but without the questionable smells and stains.

3. Cotton Citizen Women’s Milan Cropped Cotton Hoodie

This cropped hoodie by celebrity-beloved label Cotton Citizen is equal parts cool and cozy. It’s made from cotton French terry and pairs well with sweatpants, leggings, and denim, and hits at just the right spot on the hips for an effortless look. The brand has plenty more options for men, too.

4. American Giant Full Zip Hoodie

We’re fans of American Giant’s best-selling zip-up hoodie, which is made with the brand’s custom heavyweight ringspun cotton. We like structured silhouette’s reinforced elbow patches and the double-lined hood, which make it feel more like a slim-fit blazer than your average hooded sweater (size up if you prefer it loose).

It boasts a double-lined hood and reinforced elbow patches, and the hardware on the zipper, grommets, and drawstring tips offer a luxe finishing touch. Available in multiple colors and women’s sizes.

5. Topman Twill Cargo Pocket Hoodie

6. Madeworn Grateful Dead Hoodie

Madeworn’s official Grateful Dead hoodie checks off all the Deadhead prerequisites: tie-dye, the jam band’s iconic dancing bear, and a relaxed fit for chilling out. This cotton pullover is made of mid-weight French terry and has a double-layered hood for comfort.

7. Uniqlo Jean-Michel Basquiat Warner Bros. Sweat Pullover Hoodie

This artful hoodie is part of the Japanese label’s UT collection that explores the influence of DC characters and Warner Bros.’ Looney Tunes on iconic NYC artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat. It features Bugs Bunny atop WB’s logo in the artist’s signature illustrative style (he also appears on the hood itself) and the collaborator’s logos on the back. See more women’s and men’s hoodie styles.

8. Amazon Essentials Men’s Sherpa-Lined Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt

Soft sherpa lining makes this cotton-polyester blend hoodie a comfortable option for brisk fall days, or when you need to layer up during winter. Multiple colors and women’s sizes available.

9. Buck Mason Heathered Twill Terry Vintage Hooded Raglan

Shark Tank alum Buck Mason is known for its California-cool staples, including this vintage-inspired hoodie made of heavyweight-yet-breathable twill terry. (The L.A. brand boldly turned down that funding offer, BTW.) We’re fans of the raglan’s roomy crewneck design and the chunky woven drawstring. Other colors available.

10. Peak Velocity Spacer Fleece Pullover Athletic Fit Hoodie

Amazon’s Peak Velocity activewear line offers a great hoodie for your run or workout. The quick-drying material keeps the sweat off your body, so you can focus on your workout. We like the boxy fit and the contrast-color piping. Multiple sizes and colors available.

11. Rag & Bone Venture Mélange Cashmere Zip-Up Hoodie

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a casual-luxe staple, consider this men’s cashmere zip-up hoodie by cult-favorite New York label Rag & Bone. This lightweight jacket will elevate any everyday look, and the mid-weight mélange fabric is easy to layer under outerwear.

12. Lululemon City Sweat Pullover Hoodie

While Lululemon first made a mark with its game-changing yoga leggings, the Canadian activewear brand also makes great menswear. This sweat and odor-wicking hoodie is made from recycled polyester and features a seamless, breathable design, so it’s a win for the earth and your workout. Multiple colors; women’s hoodies also available.