Take Your Fitness Goals to the Next Level With These All-In-One Home Gyms

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You’ve purchased dumbbells, kettle bells and resistance bands but now you’re ready to bring your workouts to the next level. For those looking to go the extra mile to turn their home into a fitness paradise, you might want to start thinking about investing in an all-in-one home gym.

What is in a Home Gym Set?

A home gym is a single, typically-large piece of equipment that allows you to perform multiple exercises in one place. They can also be called multi-gyms or “multis.” A good home gym can often include a bench for sitting or reclining, stacked metal weights, press bars for pushing and pulling, a system to work your legs, and a cable row for back and arm exercises. Depending on your fitness goals, there are gyms that can have everything you need for a full-body workout, or you can purchase one that focuses on a specific area of the body, like legs or arms.

Keep in mind, you’ll need a bit of space for some of these traditional home gyms. They’re pretty heavy so don’t expect to be moving them around a lot either. That said, we’ve included a great portable home gym pick as well.

Below we share some of our favorite home gyms, from an all-in-one classic, to portable systems that tuck away easily, so you can work out freely — even if you don’t have a ton of free space.

1. Bowflex Blaze To anyone familiar with fitness equipment, the Bowflex name might ring a bell. Bowflex is known for their series of home gyms that target every part of the body. The Bowflex Blaze has everything you’re looking for: 210 pounds of Power Rod resistance, lat bar, squat bar, triple function hand grip, ankle cuffs and folding bench. If rowing is your thing, the Blaze also comes with a sliding seat rail that allows aerobic rowing as well as leg presses. On top of it all, the gym gives you 60+ exercise options and seven free trainer-built workout regimens. Amazon Buy: Bowflex Blaze at $956.19

2. Marcy 150-Pound Multifunctional Home Gym Station If you’re looking for a home gym with a lot of functionalities but takes up a little less space, Marcy’s gym station could be the better option for you. It’s just under six feet long and about three feet wide. Made with heavy-duty steel tubing and reinforced with guard rods, the gym station comes with a 150-pound weight stack, dual action press arms, leg developer and an upper pulley. With this gym, you’ll be able to target every part of your body from your arms to your chest to your legs. It also comes with a weight stack lock to ensure your plates are securely locked. Amazon Buy: Marcy 150-Pound Multifunctional Home… at $1,299.99

3. Fusion Motion Portable Gym A large new piece of gym equipment isn’t exactly like a dainty new piece of furniture, so if you want something that’ll give you the feel of a multi-gym but isn’t a space hogger, you should go for a portable gym like Fusion Motion’s. This choice includes heavy resistance bands, a tricep bar, an ab roller wheel, pulleys and more. The portable gym is easy to put together and comes with a storage bag so once you’re done it can be tucked away in a closet. It also comes with a guide with over 200 exercises, which makes it perfect for everyone from beginners to advanced trainers. Amazon Buy: Fusion Motion Portable Gym at $139.99

4. Weider 2980 X Home Gym When you’re just getting into a home workout routine, you don’t want to be intimidated by a gym machine with too many bells and whistles. If you’re looking for a multi-station system that helps you get down pat some core moves and build up your strength, Weider’s 2980 X is one of the most effective, least intimidating home gyms. This system features six workout stations where you can train your entire body, from your biceps and back to your core and quads. The 80-pound vinyl weight stack provides a ton of options, but what’s really stellar here is the innovative pulley system: using this system, some exercises can now offer up to 214-pounds of total resistance. The workout system is durable and holds up to heavy lifting — and heavy use. The sewn vinyl seats are also incredibly easy to clean as well. Amazon Buy: Weider 2980 X Home Gym at $418.00