Screw It, We’re Totally Wearing Holiday Face Masks This Year

Despite the promising news of not one, but two coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, Americans aren’t out of the woods quite yet. Suffice to say, the holidays are going to look quite different this year, as many states are enacting tighter face mask mandates and discouraging traditional gatherings in anticipation of another wave of COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends celebrating upcoming holidays virtually or with those in your immediate household. “In-person gatherings that bring together family members or friends from different households, including college students returning home, pose varying levels of risk,” health officials say.

If you do plan on attending a socially-distant get-together, health officials recommend wearing a mask, staying six feet away from others, and considering risk factors such as the duration of the gathering, whether other guests have a record of abiding by social distancing and mask rules, and the location (namely, high-risk situations such as small indoor spaces with poor or no ventilation).

Yes, this season is likely going to be a masked one — so why not make the most of our protective face coverings and tap into their festive potential? That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best holiday face masks to help you spread holiday cheer — not germs.

What Are the Best Holiday Face Masks?

All of our holiday face mask picks are reusable, non-medical cloth face masks, which the CDC recommends wearing to avoid contracting and spreading the coronavirus. U.S. health officials recently shared new research that found that cloth masks “can effectively block most large droplets [of 20 to 30 microns and up and] also block the exhalation of fine droplets and particles (also often referred to as aerosols) smaller than 10 microns.”

Whether you observe Chanukah, Christmas, Festivus, Kwanzaa, the Pastafarian Holiday, or the ever-popular Christmask-uh (see what we did there?), check out our favorite festive face masks to buy for yourself or others this gift-giving season.

1. Brave New Look Green Wrapping Paper Printed Face Mask

This printed face mask features charming gingerbread cookies, candy canes, presents, Christmas trees, stars and sprigs of holly. This polyester mask has a cotton lining and a filter pocket, and the ear loops each feature a silicone bead for easy adjustment. More options are available here, including designs inspired by pups, firetrucks, sports, and others.

Brave New Look

2. Santa Claus Beard Mask

Channel old St. Nick with this humorous Santa beard mask by Redbubble designer, Redilion. This fitted face covering is made of comfortable polyester-spandex fabric, and comes in two- or three-layer options.

Redbubble

3. Vistaprint Hanukkah Face Mask

Available in kids and adult sizes, this moisture-wicking face mask features the Star of David and Menorahs in an interlocking print. It has adjustable latex-free ear loops and a filter pocket (filter not included).

Vistaprint

4. Headsweats Reversible Elite Santa Face Mask

You get two masks in one with Headsweats’ reversible face mask, which features two printed ugly sweater-inspired designs. You get Mr. Claus and his reindeer on one side and “Merry Christmas” in classic red and white pattern on the other. This water-repellent mask is made of triple-layered polyester, and there’s a permanent mid-layer for filtering airborne particles.

Headsweats

5. Star Wars Merry Sithmas Cloth Mask

Even those on the Dark Side want to get into a merry mood, as this “Merry Sithmas” face mask proves. It features Darth Vader atop a Star Wars-meets-ugly sweater design, and it’s made of double-layered washable polyester. If sci-fi isn’t your thing, Mask Club has plenty of other pop culture-inspired holiday designs.

Mask Club

6. Silver Snowflakes Face Mask

If you prefer something subtle but still want a nod to the chilly season, consider this winter wonderland-ready reusable face mask by Society6 designer BlueBanana. Measuring seven inches by 3.5 inches, this pleated face covering is emblazoned with white snowflakes on a silver background, and has comfy polyester-spandex ear loops.

Society6

7. Kwanzaa Words Face Mask

Atlanta-based Decor by GDL Designs has created a range of Kwanzaa face masks, including this wordy face covering that features the meanings and symbols of the Nguzo Saba (or the seven principles of Kwanzaa). The reusable mask is made of 200-thread count cotton sateen and features a filter pocket, plus a stainless steel adjustable nose piece.

Etsy

8. Flying Spaghetti Monster Face Mask

All hail the Flying Spaghetti Monster, the deity of the satirical Pastafarian non-religion. The fictional noodly-appendaged creature is portrayed with a festive north star on this double-layered mask, which is made of comfortable polyester-spandex fabric.

Redbubble

9. Festivus Face Mask

This “Happy Festivus” face mask by Oakland Craft Co. would surely make Frank Costanza proud. Made of breathable cotton, the mask pays proper homage to Seinfeld on one side and features patterned fabric on the other side, so you can still wear it when the holidays are over. It has silicone beads on the ear loops for an adjustable fit, too.

Etsy

10. Snowman Face Mask

If Frosty the Snowman is your kindred holiday spirit, try this playful washable face mask. It’s made of moisture-wicking polyester fabric and has a pocket for a filter, and the adjustable ear loops make it comfy to wear all day.