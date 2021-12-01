How to Set Up Your Holiday Home With 10 Decorations From The Home Depot

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
The holidays are almost here, which means spending time with people you may not have seen in a long time, and taking the time to fully deck the halls.
If you’re interested in replacing old decorations, or upping the ante to become the most festive-looking house on your block, the first place you should shop is The Home Depot. The store has thousands of indoor and outdoor decorations in stock, and is currently offering free, fast shipping on many of them.
The Home Depot’s selection is big enough that we’re confident it’ll be your one-stop-shop for decorations this year. Plus, you have the option to place an order online and pick it up in-store the same day if the items you want are in stock.
This is a level of speed and efficiency you won’t find when shopping at a retailer that’s online-only, and a big reason we recommend The Home Depot over other stores. While you’re guaranteed to find exactly the decorations you need for your home, we’ve highlighted 10 of them to help you get started. Just remember, this is only a small selection of the holiday decorations The Home Depot has in stock, so be sure to take some time to do a deeper dive on its site when crafting your winter wonderland.
1. 100-Light Warm White Mini LED Lights
String lights are a staple of holiday decorations, and this set is definitely better than the old, tangled one that’s stuck together in a tucked away box. These LED string lights are rated for indoor or outdoor use, come with a grounded plug, and can be connected to 29 additional strings. LEDs are both brighter and more efficient than the bulbs in older string lights, and won’t burn out the entire string if one goes out.
2. Wesley Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland
Garlands can add a festive look to ordinary railings, outdoor columns, banisters, or a hearth. The one we’re recommending comes with 60 built-in lights, so you don’t have to fuss around with stringing them separately. It can be strung in or outdoors as long as it’s covered, and uses LEDs that produce a warm, white light.
3. Pre-Lit LED Star Wars Airblown Millennium Falcon
It’s unknown whether Santa’s sleigh could make the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs, but you can rest assured this holiday-themed version of the Millennium Falcon could. The infamous spaceship comes outfitted with a wreath, LED holiday lights, and its own stand. Stakes are included so the Millennium Falcon doesn’t drift into your neighbor’s galaxy.
4. Lighted Candy Cane Pathway Incandescent Light (3-Set)
These candy canes will add some extra holiday cheer to the outside of your home and help guide your guests each night they walk the pathway to your door. The incandescent lights should provide a fair bit of illumination, and you can connect up to 15 sets together to cover a long path. This is a rare case when the holiday decorations around your home can also make it a little safer to get to.
5. 184-Light LED Snowman and Retriever Flying Disc Yard Sculpture
If you have enough space on your front lawn, this outdoor decoration is a must-have. Seeing a snowman toss a flying disc to a happy dog is the epitome of holiday fun, especially if you plug this sculpture into an outlet to let its lights shine all night long. The sculpture comes with thin ground posts, so you won’t have to worry about it moving around too much outdoors.
You may not be giving gifts to everyone in your neighborhood, but seeing this sculpture will make it feel like you are. Each of the four presents is perfectly wrapped, and positioned one on top of the other. The packages will literally brighten up your porch or lawn thanks to the LED bulbs built into their frames. If anything, this decoration will be a little reminder for anyone who drives by to get their holiday shopping done early.
7. Wesley Long Needle Pine Pre-Lit LED Artificial Christmas Wreath
Interested in a simple-but-sweet holiday decoration that works whether you own or rent? We recommend this light-up wreath, which can turn any door or window into a holiday treat for the eyes. If the wreath is near an outlet, you can plug it in to illuminate its interwoven lights. That said, it works just as well when the lights aren’t on. Wreaths might seem simple, but they’re the perfect accent piece for the inside or outside of your home.
8. Lighted and Animated Christmas Village With a Moving Christmas Tree
Now that the outside of your home is suitably decorated, it’s time to focus on the great indoors. This 11-inch village depicts a traditional holiday scene with a town square brimming with merry villagers decorating a Christmas tree. It’s the perfect welcome for guests if it’s placed on an entryway table, and works as an accent piece next to family photos on a mantle or desk.
9. Home Accents Holiday Shatterproof Ornament Pack
This package of 60 ornaments can fill up your entire tree, with several left over to spread around the rest of your home. The ornaments come in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes, which you can mix and match to create a custom-looking display. If you have pets or kids, don’t worry, these ornaments are shatterproof. Just know that you’ll need to get a set of ornament hooks separately.
10. Wesley Long Needle Pine LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
The pinnacle of your holiday decorations will inevitably be your tree, and The Home Depot has you covered with dozens of options in all shapes and sizes. We like this one because it’s very tall, and comes with 500 color-changing bulbs. These bulbs are built into the tree’s three-piece design, so it’ll be perfectly set up once it’s plugged in. All you have to do is add tinsel, strings of popcorn, and your collection of holiday ornaments.