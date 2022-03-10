RS Recommends: Got a Small Business? These Are the Hiring Platforms You Should Be Using

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

You’d think that when it comes to hiring a new employee for your small business it would be as easy as throwing up a job posting on an online hiring platform and then just waiting for the applications to roll in, right? But there’s a world of difference when it comes to recruiting talent for a local, family-owned company versus a Fortune 500 corporation, since it’s so easy to get lost in the noise of millions of listings across the internet.

It can be difficult to complete with larger employers who have more resources like dedicated hiring managers, or outside contracts with recruiting companies. If your business doesn’t have a huge social media presence or national reach, then potential employees might miss you during their initial job search online, too. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, almost half of all small business with fewer than 50 employees are struggling to fill open positions right now.

That’s why you need to look for the best hiring platforms for small businesses that give you hands-on tools that either increase your company’s visibility, simplify the recruiting process, or have a fully integrated applicant tracking software if you don’t already have your own. Because your focus isn’t on volume-hiring, you need to work smarter and be more strategic in your focus so you can find the most talented candidates fast.

Whether you’re hiring for a contract position, or trying to close on a full-time candidate, efficiency is essential for your small business. Top sites like ZipRecruiter will not only give you access to a comprehensive resume database, but will also show you how to screen for quality candidates. Here are the sites you should be using.

ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter takes the stress out of finding top-tier talent for small businesses, and is the best overall job site for small businesses if you need to fill positions fast.

Thanks to their powerful matching algorithm and AI technology, the site will create instant matches between your listings and the right candidates. Using information about a job seeker’s skills (such as education, skills, and experience), it can connect small businesses with millions of potential employees in their resume database currently on the web through their browser site, mobile app, and email program. That means you can spend more quality time interviewing candidates, and less time screening resumes.

One feature particularly helpful for small businesses is ZipRecruiter’s customizable templates for job descriptions, different positions, and screener questions that simplify the processes of posting listings, so you can get them up quickly and hire in no time. You can also take down a job posting and swap it for a new one when the position is filled, so there’s no more waiting a certain number of days to keep a posting live.

Don’t mess with social media positing either — with just one click, ZipRecruiter can automatically send your listing to 100+ top job sites. With this increased visibility, your small business is likely to find the most qualified candidates in a shorter period of time.

Indeed

Indeed is appealing for small business because they’re quite literally the largest job search platform in the world — with 63 million monthly users, your job posting is sure to be seen by someone, but Indeed provides a few extra resources to ensure that.

If you’re a small business without a hiring manager, or if you’re working on a budget, basic job postings are free on Indeed, making it easy for you to get the word out there fast. You can also add screener questions to your application, message directly, and virtually interview potential candidates, all for free.

But if you want more flexibility and to get ahead of larger companies in terms of your hiring campaign, small business employers can pay for sponsored job listing so they can get in front of the right applicants. You can invite candidates to apply for your job through a sponsored post, and get resume-matching. There are no long-term commitments for paid campaigns, and you can pause or delete a posting at any time.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn, while mainly used as a professional social networking site, has the right tools to help small companies find their next candidate.

The site uses data and insights whenever you post a job to find candidates that match the credentials, and streamline their application process so you’ll get better matches. While you can post jobs for free, or pay for a sponsored post to promote the listing, pricing is dynamic — you won’t pay the same for entry-level positions as you will executive-level jobs, which can be essential for smaller businesses looking to hire hourly or contract employees.

The upside of LinkedIn being a social platform is that you can screen the profile of any potential hire, as well as reach out to them directly though InMail to apply for a job. Small businesses can also post job listings from other websites to your company profile without paying a fee.

CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder can save your small business money with both its targeted plans, and easy-to-use hiring systems. The site offers entry-level packages for small business employers specifically for as low as $219 a month, which includes up to 500 resume views per month.

Their AI matching technology can discover qualified candidates and automatically match them to your business, so you get the most out of every job posting. You can also communicate with potential candidates directly, or send them an automated message of your choice.

One of the benefits of using CareerBuilder as a small business is that they don’t just simplify the employee screening process, but they take into account other methods of hiring too. CareerBuilder is also a career site for job seekers, and you can host virtual and in-person hiring events through their site to support your recruitment campaign.

Snagajob

If you’re looking for hourly or part-time workers, Snagajob is your best choice. Small business employers not only have access to their database of over 6 million active job seekers, but the company says you can post standout job listings in five minutes or less.

They pinpoint and match you with pre-screened candidates based on your job description, so you can invite only the most qualified candidates to apply. Applicant tracking and new-hire paperwork is all online, and fully compliant for your small business.

You can also take the hassle out of interviewing with SnagaJob’s Virtual Hiring tools — candidates can schedule their own interviews, making them more likely to show up, and saving you precious time.