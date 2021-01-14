HBO Max Extends Popular 20% Off Deal for New Subscribers till March

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been waiting to sign up for HBO Max, now’s the best time to do it. The streaming service has extended its popular bundle deal, which gets you 20% off HBO Max when you pre-pay for six months of service.

The six-month bundle deal launched over the holidays and was set to expire January 15, but HBO has now extended the deal until March. What that means: you can still get access to HBO Max for 20% off, with unlimited ad-free streaming of all of HBO’s TV shows, movies, documentaries and Max Originals (think the Tiger Woods documentary, Tiger, or the controversial upcoming re-boot of Sex and the City).

Get the HBO Max 20% off deal here

HBO Max currently costs $14.99 per month. That puts it around the same price as Netflix ($14) and the Disney+ bundle that includes Disney+, EPSN+ and Hulu for $12.99 total. The latest HBO Max offer, however, gets you a 20% discount if your pre-pay for six months of the service. The total cost ends up being $69.99 rather than $89.94 if you were to go month-to-month.

Your HBO Max subscription gets you popular shows and movies from Warner Bros., DC, Studio Ghibli, and more. Warner Bros. is also releasing its entire slate of new films this year on HBO Max — the same day the films arrive in theaters. The promotion launched with Wonder Woman 1984 streaming online and will include upcoming releases like Dune, The Matrix 4, Godzilla Vs. Kong and The Suicide Squad.

Want to get this new HBO Max deal? Sign-up here and get instant access to start streaming right away. There’s no promo code needed and the 20% discount automatically applies once you sign-up for six months of service. The current HBO Max offer expires in March so get the 20% off deal now before it’s too late.