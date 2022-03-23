RS Recommends: From Pottery Barn to Le Creuset, Brands Are Making Grown-Up Merch for ‘Harry Potter’ Fans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Harry Potter series embodies magic, mischief and mayhem and this fantastically absurd world is only set to expand as the years go on. The first books were released some 25 years ago, but now we’ve got new Hogwarts games on the horizon and new movies.

With a lot of potential for the Harry Potter legacy to continue, many brands have gone ahead and created their own Harry Potter merch. From a CASETiFY collection of sturdy phone cases and accessories to a dainty charm collection at Pandora and everything in between, it’s almost like we’ve got our own digital Diagon alley filled with magical trinkets.

Ahead, we’ve listed the best Harry Potter merch for witches, wizards and muggles alike.

1. CASETiFY x Harry Potter

With Tom Felton as the star of the campaign, CASETiFY recently launched a whole new Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection featuring smartphone cases, apple watch bands, AirPods cases, accessories and more.

One top pick from this collection is the Marauders Map Lenticular iPhone Case. This case is CASETiFY’s first attempt at a lenticular case and it’s designed to look like a moving photo. As you tilt your new case from side to side, you’ll discover the Marauder’s Map slowly appearing on your case, much like the original Marauder’s Map which requires a spell to be visible to the naked eye.

2. Pottery Barn Harry Potter Collection

Pottery Barn has a huge Harry Potter collection with everything from bedding to kitchen and home essentials available.

If you’re looking for some home decor to add to your nightstand, go with this Golden Snitch clock. Crafted from a zinc alloy with a glossy gold finish, this accurate replica is quick to assemble and only needs one cell battery to get started (you’ll get two included).

If you identify more like a Death Eater, then get this Wizarding World Nagini Mirror which features two twin snakes wrapped around the frame. You’ll get mounting hardware included too so you can decide where you want to place your new decor

Check out the rest of the Harry Potter x Pottery Barn collection to represent your Hogwart’s house through your space.

3. Build-A-Bear Harry Potter Plushies

Build-A-Bear has got a variety of plushies, including Hogwart’s house-themed bears as well as the Wizarding World’s famous magical creatures.

We love the Hedwig plush that featured the Harry Potter logo on its paw. You can buy it stuffed or unstuffed if you want to build it in the store and you can add clothing, sounds and scents to personalize your plush.

Build-A-Bear has an entire collection devoted to Harry Potter-themed clothes and accessories as well so you can add a light-up wand or a Hogwarts acceptance letter to your order.

4. Le Creuset Harry Potter Collection

Le Creuset’s Harry Potter collection will bring witchcraft and wizardry straight to your kitchen. There are plates, mugs and casserole dishes to choose from, all of which can be used for your next Grand Hall type feast. Do note though, the majority of items are sold out at Le Creuset’s official site, but you can find them at stores and online at Williams Sonoma.

One item we recommend is this Le Creuset Lord Voldemort Casserole which even the most die-hard Gryffindor might be tempted to buy. This durable piece of stoneware features a tight-fitting lid to seal in moisture and is designed to be microwave, oven and freezer safe. The design features a matte black glaze and Voldemort’s sign is embedded on the bottom of the dish. The lid itself is also the replica of the Dark Lord’s wand.

Pair this dish with additional kitchen essentials from The Harry Potter Le Creuset collection for the full set.

5. Pandora Harry Potter Charms

Pandora’s collection of Harry Potter charms and accessories includes classics like a Harry Potter Winged Key Pendant and a pair of Golden Snitch Earrings.

We recommend grabbing the Pandora Golden Snitch Clasp Bangle, made from sterling silver with the words ‘I open at the close’ inscribed on it.

You can style this bracelet with the Pandora charms you already own or add the Harry Potter Hedwig Spinning Charm which features a 14k gold plated spinning disk with Harry’s suitcases and Hedwig carved into it on one side and an inscription of platform 9 and ¾ on the other.

6. Harry Potter Funko POPs!

Funko POPs! make a great collector’s item, and almost all of us have at least one POP in our collection. Why not add to your collectibles with some Harry Potter merch?

This one features your favorite house-elf Dobby snapping his fingers and has a 4.9-star rating from thousands of Harry Potter fans. It stands at 3.75-inches tall and comes in a window display box. You can also add a bunch of other Harry-Potter themed Funko POPs! to your cart right now

7. Harry Potter LEGO

LEGO’s Harry Potter collection is expansive with new sets being constantly added.

There are options available for both beginner and advanced LEGO builders. If you’re new to LEGO, choose the LEGO Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus, which has a total of 403 LEGO building pieces and is described by customers as easy to build. The wheels on the bus are movable and you’ll be able to build three mini-figures including Harry himself with this LEGO set.

More experienced builders can attempt the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle LEGO Set with a total of 6,020 LEGO pieces.

You’ll be able to build out the entire Hogwart castle and four Harry Potter characters plus 27 mini figurines. It’s extremely detailed with sets including the Chamber of Secrets, the Whomping Willow Tree and the Great Hall. Built it by itself or pair it with one of the other Harry Potter sets for your own little Wizarding World.

8. Harry Potter Boxed Set

If you’ve watched all the movies but haven’t had a chance to read the books, grab this boxed set with all the seven Harry Potter books for your next beach read or rainy day in.

You can grab this boxed set in paperback, hardcover or the kindle edition if you prefer e-books.

9. Harry Potter Movies

Maybe you’ve got all the books and want a boxed collection of all the movies instead. You can grab this eight-film collection in regular DVD format, or upgrade to Blu-Ray or even 4K.

10. Harry Potter: Feasts & Festivities

Whether you’re planning a Harry Potter-themed grand feast or trying to host a festive gathering, you can’t go wrong with this Harry Potter cookbook.

There are recipes for foods like Triwizard cakes and instructions on how to throw five complete parties, right from the decorations and invitations to the food.

11. Harry Potter Wands

The Noble Collection has all the Harry Potter character wands you need from a Harry Potter light-up wand to the classic, undefeatable Elder wand.

Build from plastic and rubber, this authentic replica is hand-painted for accuracy and comes in a special collectors box.

Check out the rest of the Noble Collection for more wands from your favorite Harry Potter characters.

