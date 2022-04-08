RS Recommends: The Best Hand Massagers For Pain Relief

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Spending all day on our devices, typing and texting can take a toll on our hands. You might constantly find yourself flexing your fingers, trying to find relief. Or, you might be suffering from arthritis or carpal tunnel syndrome, both of which can feel incredibly uncomfortable on your hands, fingers and joints. That’s where a good hand massager might come in handy.

There are a lot of great hand massagers on the market right now, many with heat options and varied massager settings. To make it easier for you to shop, we’ve gone ahead and listed four models worth buying. And, we’ve outlined just what to look for in the best hand massagers, in case you head out shopping yourself.

Hand Massager Buying Guide: What to Look For

Customization: Some hand massagers feature multiple customization options, including speed settings or pressure intensities that you can choose depending on your need for pain relief. If you consistently suffer from hand pain, it’s better to choose a hand massager with multiple settings so you can customize it as you please. You might even be able to customize the type of pressure vibration as well as heat settings on some hand massagers.

Heat: Certain hand massagers have heat settings as well. Heat can help improve blood circulation and alleviate pain.

Portability: All the hand massagers we’ve mentioned below are extremely lightweight and portable which means you can carry them in your tote, backpack or on your next trip while you’re traveling.

1. Lunix LX3 Hand Massager The Lunix LX3 offers six levels of pressure intensities for quick customization. You’ve even got heat settings on this hand massager for better pain relief. The brand says this hand massager has been tested by more than 300 hand therapy patients who found decreased pain and faster recovery — in the case of carpal tunnel. This hand massager weighs just 2.2 pounds and comes with a travel bag for easy storage. It’s cordless too, and you’ll get a finger massager included that can be used for more targeted pain alleviation. Amazon Buy: Lunix LX3 Hand Massager at $139.97

2. Navatiee Hand Massager Navatiee’s hand massager is another good option featuring six massage modes and intensities, allowing you to personalize your deep tissue shiatsu massage as you please. There are heat options too and the battery life is great, lasting 4.5-hours on a single charge. It’s also got auto-shutoff features to prevent overheating and a quiet motor for minimal disturbance. And, it weighs just about three pounds, so you’ll be able to carry it when you’re traveling as well. Amazon Buy: Navatiee Hand Massager at $79.99

3. Comfier Wireless Hand Massage With three levels of compression and heating features, the Comfier wireless hand massager packs a lot at its price. Customize the heat levels, massage intensity as well as pressure modes, depending on your needs. You’ll also like that this massager is cordless and runs about 90 minutes on a single charge, according to the brand. Plus, it’s one of the lightest options on our list, weighing just under 2.5 pounds. Amazon Buy: Comfier Wireless Hand Massage at $79.79