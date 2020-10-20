Creepin’ It Safe: CDC’s Halloween Guidelines Say to Nix Costumes for Festive Face Masks Instead

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halloween is here but with the threat of Covid still in the air, people are celebrating the holiday a little differently this year.

While some municipalities have banned trick-or-treating, other cities have simply said that Halloween gatherings and nights out are “not recommended.” In its latest guidelines, the CDC says traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses. If you are immune compromised or may have been exposed to someone with Covid-19, the CDC says you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.

If you do want to go out this Halloween, the CDC suggests distanced activities like pumpkin carving, or participating in “one-way trick-or-treating,” where individually-wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (I.e. at the end of a porch, driveway or yard).

And while Halloween is still about the costumes, many people are re-thinking what they wear this year, swapping elaborate masks for Halloween-themed face coverings. With mask-wearing mandates still in place in much of the country, the CDC says a costume mask is not a suitable substitute for a cloth mask. Instead, officials are recommending the use of Halloween-themed face masks that can pull double duty as part of a festive outfit while also protecting you from airborne germs and particles.

If you’re planning on heading out for Halloween this year, consider picking up one of these masks, which give you an instant costume while also helping to keep you safe. From pop culture-inspired coverings and classic spooky prints to a light-up bandana, here are 12 of our favorite Halloween-themed masks to get right now.

1. Disposable Halloween Face Masks

Swap your basic blue face masks for these bright orange masks, adorned with Halloween motifs. This box gets you a 50-pack of disposable three-ply masks.

2. Reusable Cotton Halloween Masks

This three-pack of reusable cotton masks gets you a ghoul face mask, a Jack o’lantern mask and a vampire mask for Halloween. The masks are made of a ringspun two-ply cotton and machine washable.

3. Masksup Floral Skeleton Mask

This is the most protective face mask on our list, with the ability to filter out PM 2.5 particles (particulate matter up to 2.5 µm in size), while blocking dust, pollen, mold, and other microscopic airborne contaminants from getting into your airstream. The lightweight mask can be washed and reused up to 60 times without losing its protective properties.

4. Big Cat Rescue Face Mask

No Tiger King-themed getup is complete without this tiger face mask, part of a charitable face mask collaboration between Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue, and the accessories site, Sock Fancy. The collection features three different “Big Cat”-inspired designs, each personally selected by Baskin. The non-medical face masks are made with three layers of fabric, with adjustable nose clip, ear loops and a chin guard. For every mask sold, Sock Fancy says they will donate a mask to someone in need. (You can also keep it simple with a classic animal print mask, like this one here).

5. Halloween Light-Up Masks

If you prefer a gaiter-style face covering (or want something that’ll help you stand out in the dark) you’ll want to pick up this two-pack of light-up masks. The masks glow in the dark using two AA batteries (not included) that tuck into the fabric. Pull the neckerchief over your mouth and nose to complete the eerie effect.

6. The Pumpkin King’s Smile Mask

Redbubble is a great place to find unique Halloween costumes and we like this “smile” mask, which is made of a super stretchy and comfortable polyester/spandex mix. The non-medical face mask is made with two layers of breathable material, and available in a range of sizes. See more Redbubble Halloween masks here.

7. Scary Jason Mask

A two-in-one mask, this cloth face covering mimics the look of the iconic goalie mask made famous by Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th franchise. Like the mask above, this one is also made from a breathable two-layer construction with stretchy straps that loop around the ears. (Bonus: the 16-disc Friday the 13th Blu-ray box set is available right now for $129 at Amazon — order now and get it in time for your Halloween movie night).

8. Sojourner Seamless Bandanas Face Mask

This pack of festival-style face coverings gets you nine different fright night-inspired designs. The microfiber material is gentle against the face and won’t irritate your skin — perfect for all-night coverage. This pack of assorted designs lets you switch it up from an alien to vampire to scary clown.

9. Hocus Pocus Mask

Show your love for one of the most popular Halloween movies of all time with this set of Hocus Pocus-inspired face masks. The masks feature an exaggerated take on each of the three Sanderson sisters from the iconic Disney flick. Get the masks below and watch Hocus Pocus online on Amazon Prime Video or on Disney+ (their current deal gets you Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $12.99)

10. Skull Face Mask

This 3D-printed face mask features a blinged-out skull against a simple black backdrop. The stretchy scuba material is super flexible to sit tight around the face without bunching up or moving. Multiple skull-inspired designs are available (note: the photo shows two masks but you get one mask per order).

11. Leg Avenue Rhinestone Face Mask

Fancy something a little more blinged-out? Get this silky face mask which features a spiderweb design made out of multicolored rhinestones.

12. Camo Face Mask

When you’re all out of Halloween costume ideas, you can’t go wrong with a camouflage face mask and some fatigues for an army-inspired look. This one’s also from Masksup, so it has the same particulate-blocking filter and breathable material as the floral skeleton pick above. An adjustable nose piece helps the mask stay in place. The best part: the camo design works year-round too, as a stylish face mask to wear for the other 364 days of the year.

