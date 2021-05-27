The Best Grilling Gear for Barbecues and Parties

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer is almost here, which means you’ll probably be hanging out and hosting cookouts in the backyard. If you want to up your grilling game before the weather gets too warm, you’re going to need a few key tools.

We did some research and found grilling tools that can help you get the perfect cook, avoid accidentally lose a piece of food, and make cleaning up a lot quicker. In some cases, this means upgrading the old, flimsy spatula you’ve been using to flip burgers for 10 years. On the other hand, you may find new ways to impart flavor from elements — like smoke — that you haven’t used before.

If you’re starting to plan your first parties of the summer, do yourself a favor and make sure you’ve got everything you need to make your cookout successful. If you want more help, you can check out our guides to the best meat delivery service and best grills.

1. Oxo Grilling Tong And Turner Set

Amazon

We’ve gotten to try several pieces from Oxo’s new collection of grilling accessories, and all of them exceeded our expectations. We recommend checking all of them out, but have chosen to single out its Grilling Tong and Turner Set because it contains the two tools everyone needs to cook food on the grill.

Both pieces feel rock solid in the hand — no wobbles or wavers — and held up perfectly during our tests. The turner allowed us to flip burgers with the flick of a wrist, even large, half-pound patties couldn’t weigh it down. The stainless steel didn’t bend or chip while scraping against the grates, either. Oxo’s tongs made it easy to get a firm grip on big steaks and tiny wings, so we could move them around the grill as necessary.

There’s a good chance you already have these tools at your disposal, but Oxo’s set will be a substantial improvement.

Buy: Oxo Grilling Tong And Turner Set at $19.99

2. Cuisinart Non Stick Grill Wok

Amazon

If you’ve ever cooked vegetables on the grill, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a slice of pepper or cherry tomato fall through the grates. Cuisenart’s Grill Wok can help you avoid making that mistake again.

This accessory has hole-punch sized holes that allow your vegetables to get a nice char without the risk of them falling through. Its handles make it easy to lift the wok once you’re done, which is a nice touch. We like Cusienart’s Wok because it has a non-stick coating, which means you can wash it with soap and water, and don’t have to worry about scraping off burnt-on bits.

Buy: Cuisinart Non Stick Grill Wok at $19.75

3. Rendall Larkspur Bib Apron

David Michael Padilla

An apron can keep your shirt and pants from getting splashed or stained as you flip, turn, touch, baste, or move food around the grill.

We like the Larkspur Bib Apron from Rendell because it’s the same type of apron you’d in some professional kitchens. It’s made out of denim, and comes in three colorways — we’re partial to the wabash dot pattern, which you can see above.

If you want to look presentable to your guests after you’ve cooked them a big meal, this is the right tool for the job.

Buy: Rendall Larkspur Bib Apron at $95

4. Lodge Smoker Skillet

Lodge

Gas grills give you unparalleled control over your grill’s temperature, but don’t impart the appealing, smoky flavor you’d taste from wood or charcoal.

The simple solution is Lodge’s Smoker Skillet, a cast iron skillet designed to hold burning wood chips. Smoke filters through holes on the skillet’s lid, which releases a controlled amount of smoke to enter your grill.

It’ll work with any wood chunks you use, so we recommend trying out a few to find the one that tastes best for you. Our favorite feature of this skillet — which Lodge let us try — is its small size. It won’t take up a lot of room on your grill, but it makes a pretty big difference — especially during longer cooks.

Buy: Lodge Smoker Skillet at $95

5. Norpro Stainless Steel Skewers

Amazon

Planning on making shish kebabs? Use Norpro’s Steel Skewers. They’re heavy duty enough to hold over a foot’s worth of meat without bending, but light enough to easily flip.

The pointed side is angled, which makes it effortless to stick on an assortment of meats and veggies, while the circular-end makes them easy to turn. We’re recommending this set of six, but you should get two sets if you intend to throw a bigger party.

Buy: Norpro Stainless Steel Skewers at $7.89

6. Pure Grill BBQ Sauce Pot

Amazon

One of the easiest ways to impart flavor is spreading a thick layer of sauce on your food each time you flip it. Over time, the outside of your meat will form a nice, charred, flavorful crust.

Pure Grill’s BBQ Sauce Pot can hold your favorite marinade next to the grill, so it’s easy to apply. It comes with silicon brush, which can carry a healthy amount of sauce without absorbing it. This makes the brush a lot easier to clean than a traditional one.

We like this accessory because it helps you portion out the amount of sauce you’re using instead of pouring some over your food directly from the bottle.

Buy: Pure Grill BBQ Sauce Pot at $13.25

7. Victoria Cast Iron Reversible Griddle

Amazon

A cast iron grille is the key to cooking smashburgers, pancakes, or flat vegetables (think zucchini slices) on the grill.

This reversible one from Victoria has two sides: One is flat, which is better for getting a consistent sear on foods like steak, the other side is ridged, which will imprint professional-looking grill marks onto your food.

As a bonus, this tool can be brought indoors and used on a stove-top during colder months, so you can keep grilling year-round.

Buy: Victoria Cast Iron Reversible Griddle at $24.06

8. Yummly Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer

Amazon

If you’re afraid of overcooking your meat, Yummly’s Wireless Meat Thermometer is a must-have tool.

The thermometer will send a temperature reading to an app on your phone (iOS or Android) letting you know when your protein is ready to be flipped and rested. The app and thermostat are easy to use based on our tests, but you need to be extremely careful about where you place the thermometer.

If it’s not directly in the center of your food, the reading will be inaccurate, which could lead to over or underdone meat. If it’s in the right spot, you’ll have a much better experience. Anyone who’s new to the grill could use a little extra help, and this accessory is one of the few high-tech tools that can improve your cooking.

Buy: Yummly Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer at $89.99