The Best New Grateful Dead Merch for Deadheads and Collectors Alike

This week marks the 25th anniversary of Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia‘s death — and while tailgating and trading at Shakedown Streets may not be an option right now, there are other ways for Deadheads to pay tribute to the psychedelic rock guru.

Garcia passed away Aug. 9, 1995, shortly after his 53rd birthday, from a heart attack while under treatment at a residential rehabilitation clinic in Marin County, Calif. Born Jerome John Garcia on Aug. 1, 1942, the musician was raised in San Francisco and formally trained on the piano as a child. He began playing the guitar at age 15 and studied at the San Francisco Arts Institute as a teen. After becoming involved in S.F.’s bluegrass and folk rock scenes, he formed the Warlocks — later renamed the Grateful Dead — in 1965 with drummer Bill Kreutzman, bassist Phil Lesh, organist Ron McKernan, and rhythm guitarist Bob Weir; drummer Mickey Hart joined the group two years later.

Whether you’re a well-traveled Deadhead or a recent convert, we’ve rounded up the best Grateful Dead merch for channeling Captain Trip during your next auditory adventure. From tees emblazoned with the Stealie (a.k.a. the Dead’s iconic skull and lightning bolt logo) to books, footwear and even condiments inspired by Garcia, check out our picks below.

1. Dead Style by Mordechai Rubenstein

Deadhead style goes designer in this photo-rich book penned by GQ fashion expert Mordechai Rubenstein, who examines Grateful Dead’s influence in the worlds of streetwear and luxury fashion. At a time when tie-dye has been sent down the runways by the likes of Balenciaga, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Off-White, Saint Laurent, and others, this book showcases wardrobe inspiration for the next generation of the jam band’s stylish superfans.

The paperback coffee table book was just released last month and features 224 pages of photographs and stories about the band’s enduring legacy when it comes to fashion and style.

2. KEEN x Garcia Uneek Paracord Shoes

As seen above, the ugly shoe trend and Deadhead style seem to go hand-in-hand. Portland-based footwear brand KEEN recently teamed with Garcia’s family on a limited edition collection comprised of fest-ready footwear and accessories. The range was inspired by the prolific painter and musician’s beloved watercolor art, “New York at Night” and “Banyan Tree,” which are featured on KEEN’s Uneek paracord sandals and face masks.

One percent of proceeds from the line will benefit nonpartisan voter engagement organization, HeadCount, and the collaboration coincides with the launch its #VoteLove campaign.

3. KEEN x Garcia Face Mask

This non-medical face mask also comes from the KEEN x Garcia collection. It’s made with two layers of washable Better Cotton Initiative-certified canvas and has adjustable ear slides for a comfortable fit.

4. Funko Pop! Jerry Garcia Collectible Vinyl Figurine

Collect more than you need (and keep Captain Trips by your side) with this vinyl figurine, which is complete without the Grateful Dead frontman’s right middle finger. It stands three-and-a-half inches tall, making it an adorable desk buddy or jam session companion.

5. Ripple Junction Grateful Dead T-Shirt

No Deadhead’s wardrobe is complete without a Stealie tee. Inspired by the band’s 1974 tour merch, this official crew neck shirt is made of lightweight 100% cotton and features a slim fit.

6. Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead Bears Shoes

Sneakerhead Deadheads (sneakerdeads?) are out of luck if they want to cop these Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead shoes at retail. The now-sold out collection included bucket hats and fuzzy footwear in orange, yellow, and green colorways, all featuring the jam band’s signature bear icon. The shoes are still available though on streetwear resale platform Stockx at, well, superfan prices. Bookmark this Nike page though, as the brand says new colorways may be available soon.

7. Tessemae Cosmic Jerry Sauce

The health-minded condiment brand has partnered with the family of Jerry Garcia for its first-ever pop culture collaboration. Available for preorder and shipping Aug. 24th, the Cosmic Jerry Sauce is a sweet and spicy concoction of buffalo sauce, honey, and mustard, and finished with a touch of umami. It’s dairy- and gluten-free, and those who pre-order between Aug. 6th and 23rd will score a free tie-dye buff.

8. Grateful Dead Tie-Dyed T-Shirt

Tie-dye, dancing bears, the “Steal Your Face” skull — nobody will doubt your Deadhead dedication with this kaleidoscopic short-sleeved tee. It’s machine-washable and comes in unisex sizing.

9. Grateful Dead Workingman’s Dead 180 Gram Vinyl

Originally released in 1970, this must-have album showcases the band’s Americana side as well as Garcia and lyricist Robert Hunter’s songwriting partnership. This vinyl reissue features remastered versions of the record’s eight tracks, including “Uncle John’s Band” and “Casey Jones.”

10. Grateful Dead Tie-Dye Playing Cards

The classic deck of cards gets a groovy makeover with this 100% licensed Grateful Dead-inspired set. A great gift for Dead Heads and pop culture fans alike, this deck features 52 different images surrounded by a tie dye border, with a durable, linen-style finish.

BONUS: Ben Jerry’s Cherry Garcia Ice Cream

What better way to sweeten any Deadhead’s day than with Ben & Jerry’s most famous flavor? It’s infused with cherries and fudge flakes and made with fair-trade, non-GMO, and cage-free ingredients.