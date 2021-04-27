The Best Golf Shirts for Every Skill Level (and Clubhouse Style)

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It turns out golf isn’t only for rich old men: more people are golfing than ever. And it’s easy to see why. Besides being addictive, golf is a great way to get some fresh air, hang out with friends and exercise (walking nine holes can burn as much as 1,500 calories). But, whether you’re just starting out or rocking a seven handicap, you’ll need the right gear to play your best and stay comfortable on the links. The best golf shirts are one such essential piece of gear.

Although sometimes overlooked by beginners, golf shirts can make a big difference. They’re built to allow maximum range of mobility, reducing restriction on your swing. But golf shirts really shine in terms of comfort. The best golf shirts are lightweight, extra breathable and can even wick sweat and block UV rays (i.e. fewer sunburns). Plus, they let you hit the club restaurant or bar with confidence. In short, the best golf shirts are a great way to upgrade your whole day at the course.

What Are the Best Golf Shirts?

Not just any polo shirt will cut it for golfing. Below are a few tips for finding the best golf shirt.

Comfort: Golf shirts should be light, breathable, and a bit stretchy. This will keep you comfortable throughout the day, and improve mobility on swings. Some golfers also order a size up for a looser fit.

Sweat-Wicking: Taking shots and walking in the sun is bound to create some sweat. A handful of high-quality golf shirts solve this with moisture-wicking materials to keep you dry. This improves comfort and helps to prevent embarrassing sweat stains at the club.

UV Protection: Some golf shirts use certain fabric blends that protect against harmful UV rays. This will help prevent sunburns far better than a normal cotton shirt.

Style: As with anything we wear, the style of a golf shirt is important. Despite its widespread popularity, golf is still a sophisticated sport – hence the collared shirt requirement at most courses. Plus, many golfers like to hit the restaurant or bar after a session, requiring attire that makes you feel confidant.

1. RLX Golf Classic Fit Performance Polo Shirt

RLX is a performance-focused golf brand within Ralph Lauren, blending serious golf capability with Ralph Lauren’s signature class. This polo shirt is a great example of the brand’s balance between style and functionality on the links. Boasting a roomy fit and a stretchy jersey fabric, it’s comfortable and provides all the necessary mobility when driving. The fabric also wicks sweat and offers UPF 50 protection against the sun. We’re also big fans of this tiny pineapple pattern because it’s pulled-together but fun and unique on closer inspection.

Buy: RLX Golf Classic Fit Polo at $98.50

2. Callaway Tech Swing Golf Polo

As one of the top producers of all things golf, it’s no surprise that Callaway makes one of the best golf shirts. This Tech Swing polo is named for its flexible, lightweight polyester-elastane construction. You’ll get full range of motion with every swing and stay comfortable with a regular fit. Sweat-wicking capabilities improve comfort (and reduce stains) while UPF 50+ helps prevent sunburns.

Buy: Callaway Tech Swing Golf Polo at $65.00

3. Bonobos Men’s Print Performance Golf Polo

Bonobos is all about maximum comfort without sacrificing style. This golf polo does just that with a slim fit that’s not restrictive at all thanks to a stretchy polyester-spandex fabric. The navy collar and Sailboat Geo pattern introduces some tasteful color to your golf wardrobe (without being too Al Czervik). Plus, UV protection helps reduce burns after long days in the sun.

Buy: Bonobos Performance Golf Polo at $68.00

4. Nike Dri-FIT Tiger Woods

This golf polo from Nike has been designed and approved in collaboration with Tiger Woods. If it’s good enough for him, it’s good enough for us too. As with all things Dri-FIT, the shirt is meant to provide maximum breathability and stretchiness for a light feel and all-day comfort. And it delivers. We also love the modern pattern (which mimics the markings on a golf course map) because it’s fresh and bold without being loud.

Buy: Nike Dri-FIT Tiger Woods at $90.00

5. Puma Golf Rotation Polo

Prone to sweaty pits on the fairway? check out this golf polo from Puma. Quite a few brands do sweat-wicking golf shirts very well, but this one might be the best. The shirt features a moisture-wicking finish as well as Puma’s DRYCELL technology which grabs sweat and spreads it out for easier evaporation. A wide fit in the shoulders, chest and sleeves offer free range of motion, and UPF 40+ ensures added protection from UV rays.

Buy: Puma Golf Rotation Polo at $42.95

6. Polo Golf Performance Polo Shirt

If you’re looking for classic, clean style, check out this shirt from Polo Golf. The polo looks like your usual semi-casual shirt, but, thanks to a polyester-cotton build, it’s more than that. You’ll get good range of motion, a light, breathable feel and sweat-wicking capabilities to boot. In short, it’s suave yet ready for long days at the course.

Buy: Polo Golf Performance Polo at $98.50

7. Under Armour T2G Blocked Polo

This Under Armour golf polo has a trick up its sleeve: anti-odor technology. The shirt can prevent growth of odor-causing bacteria, meaning you can go straight from the fairway to the restaurant or the grocery store without worrying about stink. It can also wick sweat and boasts a flexible, comfortable feel thanks to a polyester-elastane build. The style is a bit more sporty than most, which some golfers might appreciate.

Buy: Under Armour T2G Blocked Polo at $55.00

8. Adidas Adicross Polo Shirt

For a more casual look, check out this Adicross polo from Adidas. It feels more like a regular polo too with a 97% cotton, 3% polyester mesh construction. But don’t be fooled: the shirt can still perform. The fabric is breathable and comfortable for long usage, and a regular fit offers solid range of motion. It comes in four modern colorways, all with a bold stripe across the chest.

Buy: Adidas Adicross Polo Shirt at $80.00

9. FootJoy ProDry Performance Solid Lisle Golf Polo

FootJoy might be best known for their golf shoes, but their shirts are great as well thanks to the brand’s ProDry fabric. The polyester material effectively wicks sweat, blocks UV rays and has some stretch for better performance. The shirt also boasts an anti-microbial finish that reduces odor-causing bacteria. Plus, the shirt will last quite a while with double-stitched seams. Stylewise, FootJoy’s polo is fairly tame, but that’s great for anyone with a low-key personal style.

Buy: FootJoy ProDry Performance Polo at $65.00

10. Rhone Reign Long Sleeve Performance Polo

If you’re golfing in chillier weather, or just prefer long sleeves, we recommend Rhone’s long sleeve performance polo. It checks all the boxes with moisture-wicking capabilities, UV protection and odor control. The fabric (made of nylon, polyester and spandex) is super comfortable and stretchy enough to accommodate your swing. We’re also big fans of the light grey color and raglan sleeves, as these create a modern style that’s flattering on almost anybody.

Buy: Rhone Reign Performance Polo at $58.80