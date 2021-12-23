RS Recommends: The Best Last-Minute Gifts to Buy on Amazon

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re frantically searching for a last-minute gift or looking to spend some holiday cash, Amazon has you covered. The everything store (unsurprisingly) offers some of the best gifts — either for loved ones or for yourself.

What Are the Best Gifts on Amazon?

The best gifts on Amazon range from unisex apparel and accessories, to must-have home goods, kitchen gadgets, decor items and more. You can even order plants from Amazon.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts on Amazon that can be delivered in two days or less with Amazon Prime shipping. If you’re not a Prime member, try a free trial here to get these presents ASAP.

1. Levi’s Men’s Trucker Jacket

Everyone would be happy to unwrap a Levi’s Trucker jacket because, frankly, everyone looks good in a Levi’s Trucker jacket. In medium stonewash, the coat is at its most classic and versatile, although there are plenty of other color options to choose from.

Buy: Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket at $69.84

2. Nulaxy Laptop Stand

As many of us continue to work from home, it’s a thoughtful gesture to upgrade your loved one’s workstation. This laptop stand from Nulaxy does just that, elevating and angling the laptop to be used while standing. It’s a healthy way to cut down sitting time, and it’s likely to make your loved one’s workdays just a little better.

Buy: Nulaxy Laptop Stand at $55.24

3. Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Canceling Headphones

Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM4 headphones are great, but these new WH-XB910N Extra Base Noise-Cancelling Headphones offer similar quality at a lower price. As the full name implies, the WH-XB910Ns also bring added low-level with an “extra bass” setting for thumping sound. This makes the headphones especially good for hip-hop fans, while a comfortable fit, 30-hour battery and active noise cancellation make them great for everyone else.

Buy: Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones at $148.00

4. Amazon All-New Kindle Paperwhite

Some of the best Amazon gifts come from the retailer’s slate of Amazon devices, which include this All-New Kindle Paperwhite. If you know anyone who loves books but hasn’t invested in a Kindle (or still has an old model), do them a favor by gifting this Kindle. With a large 6.8-inch display and almost zero glare (even in direct sunlight), the new Paperwhite reads easier than any hardcopy tablet. The device is also waterproof, and it can hold plenty of titles with eight gigabytes of storage.

Buy: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite at $139.99

5. Malin+Goetz Candle

Premium candles are some of the best gifts on Amazon because they’re a treat that giftees wouldn’t normally buy for themselves. This one from Malin+Goetz fits the bill with a long-lasting burn that emits a homey, high-quality scent of leather.

Buy: Malin+Goetz Candle at $55.00

6. 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

We like gifting 23andMe kits as gifts because they’re both fun and seriously useful. After sending in a saliva sample, users will get tons of data on their genetic health (i.e. what kind of ailments they may be predisposed to) which can make a difference in long-term health goals. Plus, they get to see their complete ancestry, which typically includes at least a few surprises.

Buy: 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service at $129.00

7. Crocs Unisex Classic Clog

Shockingly to many, Crocs have become one of the biggest trends of the year. Thanks to their waterproof synthetic material, our Crocs were great in the summer, but we’re still loving them this winter around the house with thick socks. Amazon has Crocs in a wide range of colors, from subdued to bold, so there’s something unique for any loved one’s personal style.

Buy: Crocs Unisex Classic Clog at $49.99

8. Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock

For many deep sleepers and night owls, sunrise alarm clocks are a godsend. Instead of that harsh alarm noise, sunrise alarm clocks wake you up with a gentle, increasingly bright glow. This makes waking up easier and oftentimes more successful (i.e. less snoozing for an hour). If you know anyone that has trouble getting up every morning, this Jall sunrise alarm clock can be a big help.

Buy: Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock at $45.98

9. Fellow Stagg Pour-Over Coffee Maker Set

This Stagg pour-over coffee maker from Fellow upgrades the normal pour-over contraption with a simple tweak: a taller column. This allows users to pour all the water and walk away while drip brewing happens, whereas most pour-over coffee makers require continuous, slow pouring. The Stagg’s dripper is great too, boasting a dual-walled build to maintain proper temperature. Plus, the whole thing looks sleek too.

Buy: Fellow Stagg Pour-Over Set at $99.00

10. Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Camera

Instant cameras have seen a resurgence lately, and it’s easy to understand why. Instantly-printed physical photos can feel more special than pictures on our phones (they’re typically quite flattering too). This Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 is one of our favorite modern instant film cameras, making it one of the best gifts on Amazon for photographers and casual snappers alike.

Buy: Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Camera at $169.95

11. Marquis by Waterford Double Old Fashion Set

Whether you’re sipping whiskey, mezcal or premium vodka, high-end glasses make the whole experience better. This set of four from Marquis by Waterford is a great deal, especially for gifting, thanks to the glasses’ crystal construction.

Buy: Marquis by Waterford Glasses Set at $41.64

12. Fitbit Charge 5

If you’re shopping for any fitness enthusiasts, this Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best gifts on Amazon. Sleek, lightweight and packed with fitness tracking tech, the Charge 5 makes a great companion for runs, lifting or crossfit. It’s also good for daily wear thanks to a “Stress Management Score” feature which combines data to summarize stress throughout the day.

Buy: Fitbit Charge 5 at $129.95

13. Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Diffusers are an excellent means of relaxation in the bedroom, office or living space. This best-selling diffuser from Vitruvi sets itself apart with a chic ceramic build and a 500-square-foot scenting range.

Buy: Vitruvi Stone Diffuser at $119.00

14. Costa Farms Succulent-Cactus Subscription Box

Some of the best gifts on Amazon keep on giving after the holidays are over. Bringing its recipient an assortment of succulents and/or cacti each month, this Costa Farms subscription box is one such gift. The plants in each box make great decor and, more importantly, they’ve been hand-selected for their ability to purify the air.

Buy: Costa Farms Succulent Subscription at $27.99

15. Timex Unisex Weekender Watch

Everyone can gift a handsome watch, as proven by this Timex Weekender. The rugged, military-inspired timepiece boasts a silver-tone 38-millimeter brass case and a durable nylon strap. Your gift recipient can adjust the strap on their own, and if they don’t like the strap, it can be easily swapped out.

Buy: Timex Unisex Weekender Watch at $39.99

16. Gua Sha Facial Tool

Promising better microcirculation of facial blood vessels, lymph nodes and body fluids, this jade stone gua sha tool is a good way to de-stress. Use it while watching TV or working and, for best effect, stick the tool in the fridge before gua sha-ing.

Buy: Gua Sha Facial Tool at $8.99

17. Le Specs OH DAMN! Sunglasses

Spotted on the likes of Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber, Le Specs are some of the trendiest shades right now. Luckily, you can still grab a pair on Amazon. These OH DAMN! frames bring Le Specs’ signature flare, although they’re low-key enough to wear with most outfits.

Buy: Le Specs OH DAMN! Sunglasses at $69.00

18. UGG Tasman Slipper

Cozy slippers make some of the best holiday gifts, which is why we’re eyeing these Tasman slippers from UGG. As expected from the California brand, the slippers are as comfy as they are well-made. Inside you’ll find a breathable 17-millimeter sheepskin lining while the outside is made of heat-trapping suede.

Buy: UGG Tasman Slipper at $99.95

19. Julkya Espresso Cups

Your loved one doesn’t need to be a coffee geek to appreciate these fun espresso cups. Delivered as a set, the Julkya cups include six expresso cups, six matching saucers, six spoons and a nifty stacking rack for storage.

Buy: Julkya Espresso Cups at $36.99

20. New Apple AirPods Pro

This year, you really can’t go wrong with a pair of AirPods Pro. The earbuds’ active noise cancellation, sound quality and easy functionality with Apple products instantly make them a part of most owners’ everyday carries. As of writing, they’re also on sale through Amazon.

Buy: New Apple AirPods Pro at $179.00