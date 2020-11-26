The Best Gifts for Rolling Stone Fans

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking to shake up your gifting list this year? Tap into 53 years of Rolling Stone history with great gift ideas for the music fan, history buff, culture craver and anyone else on your list. Whether they’re a Rolling Stone fan or just a pop culture connoisseur, here are some of our favorite books, collectibles and gifts to give.

1. The Rolling Stone Shop: Covers Collection

Rolling Stone

Now you can take your favorite RS cover with you wherever you go. The recently-launched Rolling Stone Shop includes iconic cover tees featuring artists such as Tupac, Janis Joplin, Elton John, Jimi Hendrix, Willie Nelson and Joni Mitchell. The tees make a great gift idea for music fans, or as a statement piece for your concert or festival look (whenever they finally return!) See the full selection of T-shirts here and keep checking in to see which cover we’ll add next.

DEAL ALERT: As a special gift, take 10% off The Rolling Stone Shop from Black Friday to Cyber Monday with code RSHoliday at checkout (11/27/20 12am EST – 11/30/20 11:59pm EST)

2. Rolling Stone: The Illustrated Portraits

From iconic portraits to political cartoons, we’ve cultivated quite the archive of illustrated works by some of the greatest artists of recent times.

Drawing on five decades of the magazine’s archives and with a focus on more contemporary artists and issues, this stunning book collects more than 200 of the most iconic illustrations to have graced our pages — from portraits of major cultural figures (from Bob Dylan to Barack Obama, Oprah to Madonna) to depictions of key moments in recent history (from Woodstock to Trump’s election).

Amazon

Some of the greatest names in art and design have defined the magazine’s illustrated lexicon, from modern heroes like Milton Glaser and Ralph Steadman to subversive contemporary artists such as Christoph Niemann and Mark Ryden.

Organized creatively by thematic connection, juxtaposing a legend of one world alongside another and collecting portfolios on specific subjects, and with anecdotes from some of the artists and subjects alongside the images themselves, the book presents a whimsical illustrated history of contemporary culture filtered through the Rolling Stone lens.

3. The Rolling Stone Shop: Logo Collection

Rolling Stone

This collection is for the true Rolling Stone fan in your life. The Logo Collection features a range of Rolling Stone’s ever-evolving logo on white and grey T-shirts, plus a grey hoodie to take you through the chilly winter season. A little history on our logos…

It started with a sketch. In 1967, prominent poster artist Rick Griffin causally sketched Rolling Stone’s first logo – a logo that would soon be synonymous with the magazine and graced its cover until 1981. At that time the redesign, and what became our most famous logo appeared. Hand-drawn with what became Rolling Stone’s signature bold shadow, our second logo iteration graced over 400 covers.

In 2018, as part of its brand redesign, Rolling Stone reimagined the logo once more to develop its current design, aligning the aesthetic with the attitude of the 21st century.

4. Rolling Stone 2021 Rock Trivia Calendar

Amazon

A gift that’s both practical and interactive, this daily calendar features trivia from the magazine’s six decades of coverage, with questions and quizzes about everything from famous artists to memorable music moments. Use it as a desk calendar or hang it on a wall.

5. Rolling Stone Rock & Roll Trivia Game

Amazon

Prefer a traditional group game? Our official music trivia game includes 200 cards, with artists and genres spanning from the 1960s to 2019, and is a surefire hit at your next party or gathering.

Start with a head-to-head round where players face off in a quick-fire karaoke battle to shout out lyrics to songs from different categories. The charades round comes next, where players have 30 seconds to guess the bands on their cards by describing, quoting and humming songs out loud. A great gift for music buffs, this game is best played with four players or more. This set gets you an electronic timer, buzzer, gameboard and instruction book.

6. 50 Years of Rolling Stone: The Music, Politics and People that Changed Our Culture

Amazon

For the past fifty years, Rolling Stone has been a leading voice in journalism, cultural criticism, and—above all—music. This landmark book documents the magazine’s rise to prominence as the voice of rock and roll and a leading showcase for era-defining photography.

From the 1960s to the present day, the book offers a decade-by-decade exploration of American music and history. Interviews with rock legends—Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Kurt Cobain, Bruce Springsteen, and more—appear alongside iconic photographs by Baron Wolman, Annie Leibovitz, Mark Seliger, and other leading image-makers. With feature articles, excerpts, and exposés by such quintessential writers as Hunter S. Thompson, Matt Taibbi, and David Harris, this book is an irresistible and essential keepsake of the magazine that has defined American music for generations of readers.

7. Rolling Stone 1,000 Covers: A History of the Most Influential Magazine in Pop Culture

Amazon

Published in 2006, the 1,000 Covers book depicts the great icons of popular culture, from John Lennon, Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, and Madonna to Steve Martin, Uma Thurman, and Richard Nixon.

Updated from 1997’s The Complete Covers, this fantastic collection was revised and updated to include the covers since 1997 up to the much-publicized 1,000th cover. With an introduction by our magazine founder Jann S. Wenner as well as excerpts from the magazine and quotes from photographers and their celebrity subjects, this nostalgic journey down the memory lane of pop music, entertainment, and politics is irresistible.

8. Subscription to Rolling Stone Magazine

Illustration by Sean McCabe, based on a photograph by Ryan Pfluger/AUGUST.

Since 1967, we’ve offered our take on music, politics, culture and entertainment. Now, we offer two subscription options – digital access with unlimited access to RollingStone.com on any device, or the print magazine delivered monthly with a special Rolling Stone tote bag to take with you wherever you go. Digital access costs just $7.99/month, while the print magazine is $3.99/month.