The Best Gifts to Get for Dads This Year

In case you needed a reminder, Father’s Day 2022 is coming up on June 19th and we have the perfect gift list to find the right gift for that awesome Dad in your life. From the music expert to the Dad that has everything, we’ve done the work to gather the best, personalized and unique gifts that will make sure to please that super hero Dad we all know and can’t help but appreciate!

For that Dad that needs help in the meal prep department check out this great service. Methodology is a luxury meal prep service delivering the highest quality, sustainable, fully cooked meals for busy professionals. Meals are packaged in glass jars that are picked up for recycling and come in two sizes, Standard and Large (designed specifically for men). The Methodology menu merges science-backed nutrition with delicious, whole food recipes to optimize gut health, mental health, longevity, and weight management.

Audio Advice

For the Dad that is all tech and audio, help them upgrade their sound system with a sound bar. Devialet Dione is the latest embodiment of Devialet’s engineering expertise: an intensely immersive soundbar that’s equally advanced and intuitive. Seventeen autonomous high-end drivers deliver dynamic midrange and crystal-clear treble, including eight built-in SAM®-powered subwoofers that produce deep infrabass while removing any need for additional equipment, making Devialet Dione a truly all-in-one soundbar.

Master & Dynamic

For the Dad that is ready for new headphones for work or listening to their favorite podcast, check out Master & Dynamic. Master & Dynamic’s MH40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones fuse a vintage aviator-inspired design with sophisticated technical and audio features such as unparalleled comfort, long-lasting battery life of up to 18 hours, and clean, detailed sound courtesy of custom 40mm Neodymium drivers. The lightweight headphones, with plush lambskin leather ear pads and sleek aluminum detailing, are ideal for dads who want to elevate their listening experience without compromising on style.

In&motion

For the rebel Dad that needs to keep safety in mind while riding on 2-wheels! Meet the Klim Ai-1. The Smartest Airbag Vest for Motorcyclists on the road, powered by intelligent software that offers Pre-Impact Detection and Inflation, in less than a blink of an eye. Give the gift of safety and protect today to keep tomorrow alive.

Evolve Skateboards

For the active and fun loving Dad, Evolve Skateboards are sure to be a gift win. The Hadean Bamboo All Terrain is the ultimate fun machine for snowboarders, surfers and skaters alike. Grass, gravel, roads, there’s no terrain that your dad can’t tackle with this electric skateboard

Vinyl Moon

For the Dad that is the ultimate music and art lover, this gift has the perfect combination. Vinyl Moon is the only vinyl “mixtape” club that combines the best new music with original artwork to create an ultra-deluxe record experience. Delivered monthly, each record gives you a fun, interactive, and completely unique way to discover new music and art. ROLLING for 20% Discount on New Memberships

Stern Pinball / The Mandalorian

Stephen Jensen

For the ultimate Star Wars Dad that loves games, this arcade game is sure to gain him cool status. In this action-packed pinball quest, players are transported to a galaxy far, far away as they play as the Mandalorian, teaming up with key allies and protecting Grogu, while battling dangerous enemies and forces across their journey. Want the coolest gameroom on the planet? This is the way!

Coravin Wine by the Glass Systems

For the wine enthusiast Dad, this new gadget will be a must have! Explore the world of wine in a whole new way, by the glass instead of by the bottle. Coravin’s range of wine by the glass systems make every bottle in your wine fridge an option. Their patented preservation technology perfectly preserves remaining wine in the bottle for weeks, months or even years. So you don’t need to limit your choices to what’s already open or wait for a special occasion to enjoy the good stuff. With Coravin, everything is open.

Radiate Portable Campfire

For the outdoor Dad that likes to stay in camp mode check out Radiate. Made from recycled wax and weighing only 4 pounds, the Radiate Portable Campfire is the hassle-free, one-match outdoor fire pit of Dad’s dreams. Give him the gift of a little warmth while on-the-go at tailgates, backyard hangouts, the beach, road trips, camping, and anywhere else he may roam.

Vestaboard

For the dad who loves to inspire the people around him. Vestaboard is not a digital screen, but a magically spinning display you can control from anywhere. Vestaboard gets family, team members and customers looking up for moments of inspiration or information. Curate and automate messages like Spotify “Now Playing,” stocks, sports, weather and more with Vestaboard+.

Samuel Hubbard

For the stylish Dad that needs a go-to travel sneaker, check out Samuel Hubbard. Handcrafted in Portugal, Hubbard Flight Slip-On is sure to be a hit with genuine leather and memory foam insoles. The breathability and comfort of the inner sock lining make this slip-on a chart topping sensation.

Lahgo / Washable Silk

For the Dad that prefers luxury comfort, this sleepwear set is just the ticket. The softest sleep set of the season. Lahgo’s Washable Silk Button Up Set — the sleepwear so comfy you might want to wear it out — and if you did, odds are you could pull it off.

