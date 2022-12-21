The Best Gift Sets for Men (No Matter How Close the Relationship)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Depending on your relationship, dudes can be difficult to shop for. What does Mark from human resources want for a Secret Santa gift? What should you buy for your girlfriend’s brother that wouldn’t seem weird? What about your brother’s boyfriend? Or the guy who’s not quite your boyfriend but not quite not?

Luckily, gift sets for men exist. These are a huge energy (and brain) saver, which can be especially handy if you’re not super close with the person you’re shopping for.

Alcohol and whiskey-related gift boxes are a classic (confirm the receiver drinks alcohol first), as are gift baskets themed around personal grooming (it’s impossible to turn down anything sandalwood scented).

What Makes a Good Gift Set for Men?

When looking for a gift that seems thoughtful but not inappropriately intimate, we have a few standbys.

Alcohol Related: Whiskey stones, cocktail sets, beer-of-the-month clubs, all are crowd-pleasers that say, “You can hang and we’re buds,” but not, “I feel that we have a much closer relationship than we actually do.”

Personal Grooming: Bath products and beard grooming sets are usually winners, especially if you know the recipient is a fan of skincare products in general. That said it can be easy to overstep here, so save the bath bombs for someone you know for a fact will appreciate it.

Accessories: We like accessory sets for watches, belts, cufflinks, and more, but only for someone you have a romantic relationship with or a close blood tie. Mark from HR might be a bit freaked if you want to start dressing him.

What Are the Best Gift Sets for Men?

From cocktail essentials to grooming gear, we’ve rounded up a couple of popular gift sets for men that are sure to please any guy on your list. A bonus: these are all available on Amazon with fast, free shipping in time for the big day.

1. Watch Set for Men Give your guy this watch, wallet, and belt set for whatever occasion, which strikes a classy and personal note. All items are made from genuine leather and neatly-packaged in a convenient gift box. Buy Watch Set for Men $38.86

2. Spa Life All Natural Bath and Body Luxury Spa Gift Set This spa-in-a-basket makes a perfect gift for an especially stressed or overworked guy, as it includes all the aromatherapy bath and body products necessary for a serious wind down. The seven piece set includes a shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, body scrub, bath crystals, and sisal sponge with a soothing sandalwood scent. Buy Spa Life All Natural Bath and Body… $27.99

3. Isner Mile Beard Grooming Kit for Men Bearded dandies know that keeping their whiskers sharp takes a fair amount of grooming, which is why they will appreciate this complete beard kit. The set includes beard wash, conditioner, oil, balm, a wooden comb, scissors, brush, and even a shaper template. Basically, whatever size, texture, or shape the beard, this set has a tool for that. Buy Isner Mile Beard Grooming Kit for Men $25.99