From KISS Merch to Metal Mugs, Here’s Where to Find Unique Music Gifts Online

As the holiday season draws closer, the ever-looming reality of fulfilling wish lists and gift requests is upon us. With the anxiety-inducing news about supply chain delays, combined with the social pressure to provide the perfect present, it feels like every day you’re not gift-hunting, you should be.

But trust us when we say it doesn’t have to be this way. We love a good one-stop shop when it comes to getting every gift you’ll need, including for the music-lovers in your life. Especially now that their favorite concert merch might be rarer and more expensive than ever thanks to pandemic-related delays. Where can you get some rocking merch all in one place that doesn’t involve waiting lists or constantly hitting refresh on a band’s site? Enter: Redbubble.

Redbubble has caught our eye this season since they have thousands of different designs for essentials to help transform any space into a music sanctuary, or show off your fierce genre preferences (disco will never die!) with unique posters, comfy room accessories, and high-quality stationary. While we have some easy ideas to help get you started, there is surprisingly something for everyone at Redbubble. If you like cozy mugs and hardcore death metal, they have it. If you like Star Trek and pugs, you can absolutely find a Star Trek Pug shirt. They even have some official band merch!

From wall art that shows off your love of record shops, to KISS-themed holiday pillows, we’ve gathered some of the best products that any music fan will enjoy for the holidays.

1. Merry Kissmas! Throw Pillow

vibrantyy

Did you know that there’s an official KISS shop on Redbubble? Well, now you do. Now you can also deck the halls with Starchild, Spaceman, Demon, and Catman on this festive pillow that’ll add an instant zhuzh factor in any room.

The cover is a soft and durable 100 percent spun polyester, and the design is double-sided, so you can still see KISS no matter how much you rock out on the couch. You can always remove the cover to wash it, or replace the insert with another KISS-themed cover once it’s finally time to take down the Christmas lights in January. The pillow is available in a 16 x 16 inch size.

Buy: Merry Kissmas! Throw Pillow at $29.94

2. Death Metal Sing-Along Classic T-Shirt

Steven Rhodes

Do you have both The Monkees and Scream Bloody Gore by Death on vinyl? The good news is you don’t have to choose, but it can be a bit hard to find merch that conveys your unique and varied musical tastes. This Death Metal Sing-Along shirt is the best of both worlds.

Comfy enough for an everyday trip to the record store, the shirt has a classic, generous, and boxy fit, with sizes ranging from S to 3XL. It’ll stand up to head-banging to many a Partridge Family album (if that’s even something one can do) with its cotton/polyester blend and durable hemming.

Buy: Death Metal Sing-Along Classic T-Shirt at $21.45

3. Record Shop Poster

JazzberryBlue

If you missed out on Record Store Day in 2020, we feel for you. For everyone who has their local joint, or are just nostalgically pining for the days of vinyl past, this poster is for you.

There’s nothing that sucks more than a bland wall, so bring some life to your bedroom, office, studio, or wherever mid-century style pop art poster, printed on semi-gloss paper. There’s a white border if you prefer to frame it yourself, but it’s also custom cut in three sizes from Small (16.4 x 16.4 inches) to Large (33.2 x 33.2 inches).

Buy: Record Shop Poster at $19.86+

4. 90s Retro Cassette Tape

seiglan

My first cassette tape was Shakira’s Laundry Service (2001), which isn’t exactly the 90s, but let’s get real — the 90s lasted until at least 2004. For true 90s cassette tape collectors and enthusiasts, let everyone know about your massive collection.

You don’t have to be a dad to wear this relaxed polo-style cap, and it comes with a buckle closure for adjustable fit. The unstructured top and slightly curved bill make it perfect for blocking out the sun during music festivals, or just digging through cassette bins at swap-meets. You can also get the hat in a baseball cap style, and it comes in various colors.

Buy: 90s Retro Cassette Tape at $23.42

5. Make Everything Metal Mug

VonKowen

From the cartoon Metalocalypse, Facebones is the mascot used by the most awesome death metal band ever — Dethklok. If all of that means nothing to you, and you’re just looking for a gift for the metal-head in your life, these mugs will still absolutely do the trick (although Redbubble is an officially licensed Metalocalypse partner, if you are a fan).

This ceramic mug holds 11 ounces of whatever liquid you find the most metal. It’s dishwasher-safe, and the wraparound design is printed for you when you order. The design comes in a classic or tall mug form, but either way, this is a great present for java fiends who also love to rock out.

Buy: Make Everything Metal Mug at $17.50

6. Neon MIDI Controller iPhone Case

badOdds

A classic 80s music staple, we all know one person that bought an old midi controller off of Ebay and thinks they’re going to plink out the next Soundcloud album. Support their musical experimentation with this gloriously retro neon iPhone case.

The slim case comes in one piece, and has an impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with a protective lip, so it can take a few tumbles. If you’re worried about the design scratching off, the super-bright colors are embedded directly into the case. It’s available for models up to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and is compatible with Qi-standard wireless and MagSafe charging.

Buy: Neon MIDI Controller iPhone Case at $27.35+

7. Support Local Venues Tapestry

Beth McConnell

Local music venues, concert halls, and bars took a major hit during the pandemic — but live music has decidedly come back with a vengeance. Besides throwing down a couple bucks at your favorite spot, and if you’re feeling comfortable, attending in-person shows when you can, another way to show your support is with this home tapestry.

Whether you call it a wall tapestry, or a wall hanging, this is sure to be the new centerpiece of anyone’s living space. The vivid colors and fine line detail are thanks to the tapestry being printed-to-order. It’s made from a super lightweight 100 percent lightweight polyester, which won’t slip as much for hanging. Comes in Small (60 x 51 inches) to Large 104 x 88 inches) sizes.

Buy: Support Local Venues Tapestry at $33.81

8. Let’s Dance Retro Rainbow Text Laptop Skin

ShowMeMars

While Redbubble has certainly shown off their offerings for metal fans, where’s the disco representation? Whether you have Bowie’s Let’s Dance on repeat, or long for the days of Studio 54, this retro rainbow laptop skin is a funky present for anyone.

One bonus is that this form-fitting vinyl decal sticker provides resistance to minor scratches for your laptop, too. It’s easy and bubble-free to press on, but will remove quickly with no sticky residue. Choose from PC, to Macbook and Surface laptop sizes, all with the same glossy finish and vibrant colors.

Buy: Let's Dance Retro Rainbow Text Laptop… at $29.46

9. Killer Tune Long Sleeve T-Shirt

buko

While some of us are having serious FOMO over here for missing out on the first round of Phantom of the Opera tickets (and the chance to watch Andrew Lloyd Webber DJ in NYC, apparently), fans of opera or classical will enjoy this simple, elegantly-designed shirt.

Ideal for chilly days and even chillier nights, this is the perfect soft long-sleeve tee for layering. It’s a cotton/polyester blend, so it won’t irritate if you’re sweating it at an outdoor concert in the winter. Available in size S to 2XL, it’s still a slim fit, so order a size up if you prefer for a more relaxed fit.

Buy: Killer Tune Long Sleeve T-Shirt at $25.70