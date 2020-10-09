The Best Gaming Chairs For More Immersive Gameplay

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gaming and eSports culture have gained international acclaim over the years thanks to streaming sites like Twitch, and tournaments like the Fortnite Competitive.

If you’d like to emulate the pros or create a more immersive gaming experience, the right chair can help. You’ll still need to refine your skills (a lot), and keep up with the latest techniques and strategies, but there’s something to be said about being comfortable while you play.

Any distraction, no matter how small, can impact your overall performance by splintering your attention. To help you avoid suffering that terrible fate, we’ve collected gaming chairs that can help you stay comfortable and focused during long practices, and big matches. They’re packed with fun features that put you in the middle of the action too.

What You Need to Know Before Buying a Gaming Chair

There are many factors to think about when choosing the right gaming chair for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Ergonomics: The most important metric when judging any type of chair is its ergonomics. If you’re uncomfortable, or the chair you’re in doesn’t support your back, you may need to bend your back and neck unnaturally to compensate. We chose chairs that can help you avoid both of those problems, especially since gaming sessions can go on for several hours.

Tilt and Swivel: Every body — and every gaming setup — is different, so you don’t want to sit in a chair that’s not flexible. Our guide contains chairs with varying degrees of tilt, swivel, and height adjustment, so you can dial it in for maximum comfort.

Style: Gaming chairs vary in style more than office chairs do. Some look more or less like a typical work chair, but have extra padding in the back and neck for support. Other gaming chairs are set directly on the floor. You’ll want to choose a style that works for your space and decor scheme.

Extras: A big part of gamer culture is showing off flair, so we made sure to pick some chairs that look cool, and have extras like built-in speakers too. These little features go a long way toward making you feel like you’re part of the action.

1. OFM Essentials Collection Racing Style Leather Gaming Chair

OFM’s High-Back Gaming Chair was designed to be your seat both on and off the (virtual) battlefield. Because it takes design cues from traditional office chairs, it can be used for work and gaming.

Ergonomically, this chair is a big win: the tall back allows you to stand up straight, and the added cushioning to the seat and head rest can keep your neck and the bottom of your body comfortable.

You can adjust the height of the chair, and flip the arm rests up (like airplane seats) if that’s more comfortable for you. The chair’s arms aren’t height adjustable, which is the only minor inconvenience.

This chair has tilt tension, so you can’t lean all the way back, but it does have 360-degree swivel, so you have full control over the chair’s positioning; if you want to turn away from your computer between matches to check on something in another part of the room, you’ll appreciate this freedom.

OFM’s chair doesn’t have much in the way of style or extras, but the accents on the back and seat of the chair are available in a few different colors. In many ways, this is an office-style chair with enhancements for gamers, which is far from a bad thing. You’ll be able to sit on it for hours day-in and day-out without complaints; it’s just not designed from the ground up exclusively for gaming.

We like that this has a height-adjustable seat, full 360-degree swivel, a high back to encourage better posture, and arms that flip up.

Amazon

2. Vitesse Gaming Chair

With the Vitesse Gaming Chair, Waleaf has managed to integrate more gamer-first features in the frame of a traditional office chair.

This chair has an additional cushion by the headrest to keep your neck comfortable, and one at the base of the chair’s back to encourage lumbar support. Both can be moved around to suit your body. Waleaf also says it uses a seat cushion that’s thicker than the ones found in similar chairs, so you can play games for longer stretches without feeling sore.

The Vitesse Gaming Chair is height-adjustable, and you can lock its tilt to 10° or 20°, so you don’t lean all the way back. It also has a recline feature, which allows you to switch between four settings: 90° (working), 110° (gaming), 150° (watching), and 180° (napping).

The chair’s height and tilt controls are located beneath the chair, and the recline lever is located on the right-hand side. Because it’s set on top of wheels, the chair can be swiveled a full 360°, which is useful if you’re multitasking while playing a less stressful game.

The extra cushions and dedicated gaming recline setting definitely make it more geared for gamers than a traditional office chair, though it doesn’t have any fun flair or extras. It’s available in four fun colors, but that’s it.

Additional cushioning in the seat, headrest, and base of the back make it comfortable to sit in for long gaming sessions. A “gaming” recline setting is great for when you want to get in the zone.

Amazon

3. X Rocker Pro Series H3 Gaming Chair

X Rocker says its Pro chair is designed to give you a “complete media experience,” and it’s got features to back up the claim.

The X Rocker Pro is a high-back style chair, which means its tall back can cradle your entire spine. It has an extra cushion in its headrest to keep your neck comfortable, and a flat back to provide lumbar support. This chair isn’t height-adjustable, but that’s by design. Instead of legs or a stand with wheels, the X Rocker Pro sits on a pair of short, curved rockers directly on the floor.

Rockers allow you to lean back freely, which is part of the immersive experience this chair is going for, but they may not be for you if you don’t have a dedicated gaming space. This isn’t a seat that can be repurposed for an office space, and it’s definitely aimed at console gamers and not PC gamers.

This chair’s standout feature is its built-in speaker system, which includes four speakers located on the top and bottom of the chair, plus a subwoofer out the back. This wasn’t an afterthought; the chair has two sets of RCA (red and white) inputs, a 3.5mm AUX input, headphone jack, bass adjustment, wireless band switch (to stream audio from your phone), and a volume knob.

There’s even a vibration dial, which allows you to sync up the bass in your music with motors in the chair for an extra punch. You can also connect a game console to the chair’s audio system to create a more immersive experience.

These features only work when you connect the chair’s audio system into an outlet with an included power cable, which does limit your placement options a bit. Still, the fact that it’s even an option helps the chair stand out in a big way.

The chair’s high-back design and additional neck cushion will help keep you comfortable, and its full 4.1 audio system should be taken seriously.

Amazon

4. RESPAWN-900 Racing Style Gaming Recliner

If you’re looking for a chair designed specifically for gamers, with almost no compromises, RESPAWN’s 900 Racing Style Gaming Recliner is your best bet.

It’s a high-back seat with ample padding on the back, bottom, and arm rests for increased comfort. The pillow attached to the neck rest can be moved around to better support your neck and head.

Unlike the other chairs in this guide, the 900 Racing Style Gaming Recliner sits on a circular base. This means you can’t roll the chair around, but it does have 360-degree swivel, so you have total freedom to change the direction you’re facing.

This chair is also the only one in this guide with a seat rest, which can be controlled manually, so it won’t start popping up when you lean back. The chair reclines up to 135°, which should be comfortable whether you’re playing at a PC, or on a TV.

RESPAWN focused on optimizing for comfort, so its 900 Racing Gaming Recliner only has a couple of cool extras. There’s a cup holder on the left armrest, and a pouch for accessories hanging beneath it. These features aren’t as flashy as a built-in speaker system, but you’ll likely take advantage of them every day.

An independently-controlled foot rest and recline mode allow you to make adjustments to find your perfect level of comfort.