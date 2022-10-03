From Nic Cage Pillowcases to Comedic Candles, These Are the Most Hilarious Gag Gifts for Everyone on Your List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Gifting season is finally here, with the holidays just months away. Whether you’re looking for a fun birthday gift or thinking about early ideas for a loved one, a good way to add a personal touch to whatever gift you’re giving is through comedy. Enter the best gag gifts, which are given with the intent of making the recipient laugh, sometimes in the form of a prank. They can range from being a little gross, scary, or just outright silly.

Our favorite gag gifts to give are often a relatively inexpensive way to add an extra touch to whatever gift you’re giving, and can show you really know someone by poking their funny bone. Looking for a few gift ideas? We have you covered with this list of the best funny gifts on Amazon, complete with fast shipping (and, oftentimes, easy returns).

The Best Funny Gifts on Amazon

Claim the coveted title of the funny friend in the group with our list of the best gag gifts.

Merrycolor Nicolas Cage Sequin Pillow

Whether you know someone who’s recently moved or they’re just a really big fan of Nicolas Cage, this sequin pillow is a funny accessory for any setting. The flip sequins conceal the pillow’s true appearance: a zoomed-in and cropped picture of the National Treasure icon, but can be played with and arranged in a variety of different ways; we recommend taking a tour through the reviews and seeing what other users came up with (our favorite might be pirate Nicolas Cage). Relish in delight as the recipient sits down and slowly realizes what’s what. As one user put it: “You want this. You really do.”

Buy Merrycolor Nicolas Cage Sequin Pillow $11.99

Zulay Giant Double-Sided Burrito Blanket

Who among us hasn’t wanted to wrap ourselves in a burrito blanket? Well, now you can. This giant blanket is designed to look like a toasted burrito, and the best part is that it’s actually very comfortable; the super-soft fleece makes this a surprisingly ideal throw blanket, travel accessory, or home decoration. There’s enough room for two, so you can split it with a friend if you’d like.

Buy Burrito Blanket

Shower Margarita Machine Gift Box

You’ve heard of shower beers and even shower wine, but what about shower margaritas? It sounds too good to be true, right? Well, that’s because it kind of is. While anyone is free to enjoy a margarita in the privacy of their shower if they please (while being careful, of course), there is unfortunately no machine that can make a margarita in the shower that we’re currently aware of at press time. That said, the recipient of your gift doesn’t have to know that — yet. This box is designed to look like an upscale device making it a perfectly harmless, but hilarious, practical joke.

Buy Prank Shower Margarita Machine Box

Yulvine Store 50th Birthday Gag Set

Turning 50 may come with a lot of stigma, but what better way to acknowledge getting older than by having a little fun with it? This gift set comes with a hilarious ‘Back in 1972’ card that’s sure to get some laughs as you take a stroll down memory lane. Once you’re done cutting up, you can enjoy a nice beer with this expertly crafted vintage beer glass. There’s also a nice keychain for added sentimentality.

Buy 49+ Beer Glass Set $16.99

FunFamz Spider Prank Box

Looking to play a prank on the arachnophobic friend or family member in your life? This box, designed to look like an ordinary wooden box, is perfect for holding slim gifts like gift cards, jewelry, or money. The catch, however, is when the recipient goes to slide the box open, a fake spider jumps out. A perfectly innocent prank that’s bound to make for an unforgettable memory. But don’t just take our word for it, check out the reaction videos people who have purchased this have uploaded.

Buy Spider Prank Box $14.99

Portable Pizza Pouch

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t love pizza. However, everyone can agree that it’s not exactly the easiest food to eat without making a mess, especially if you happen to be on the move. This pouch is designed specifically to hold a slice and keep it safe and readily available when the pizza lover in your life needs it the most. What’s better than a practical gag gift? Available in three or five packs in case there’s more than one pizza fan in your life, or if you don’t want to miss out on the fun either.

Now, you’re probably wondering: does this thing actually work? Yes, it does. One user wrote that this came in handy during a trip to a Renaissance Fair, while another detailed how they were able to extract their slice from the pouch without losing any toppings. Need we say more?

Buy Pizza Pouch $16.99

Shocktato Party Game

Chances are you’ve heard of, or have played, the game Hot Potato before, but what about Shocktato? This game takes the concept we all know and adds a slight twist. Pass the potato as fast as you can before the music stops; the person who’s unlucky enough to be holding it at that point is in for a bit of a shock, literally. If that’s not your speed (or if you’re playing with small children), you can change to a music only option to avoid the shock. There’s also an extreme setting for those feeling extra brave.

Buy Shocktato Party Game Various Prices

YEONY Funny Scented Candle

Who doesn’t love candles? Every bit as practical as it is funny, this candle is made from a homemade, high-quality soy wax that’s designed to burn for up to 50 hours. You can even recycle the jar when the candle is finished. Available in sandalwood, patchouli, and cypress scents.

Buy Funny Scented Candle $16.99

3D Simulation Bread Shape Pillow

If you know someone who loves bread, what better way to acknowledge that than through this lifelike baguette back cushion? Support their love (and their lower back) with this funny yet comfortable gag, made from a skin-friendly plush fabric that’s soft and breathable.

Buy Baguette Pillow $25.99