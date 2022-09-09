RS Recommends: Don’t Want to Blow Your Hiring Budget? These Job Boards Will Let You Post for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a small business owner, or just don’t want to immediately blow your hiring budget when filling in open positions, you need to be able to get creative when posting your job listings online. The good news is that you can easily reach top talent by choosing one of the best job boards — you just need to know where you can get your money’s worth.

Looking for where to post jobs for free? Check sites where the cost for posting for multiple jobs is free, or have a free baseline service with add-ons that you can tailor to your specific business. The best free job boards will also help facilitate the hiring process even further with intelligent recruiting software, sponsored job posts and company branding services.

Make sure that these online job search sites have a wide reach of millions of monthly visitors, despite their low price tag. You should be able to post for a wide variety of roles, or even post for the same kind of role multiple times. Even if you need to sign up for a subscription, many sites like ZipRecruiter offer free trials so you can get a sense of the hiring platform for yourself.

Getting in front of as many potential candidates as possible doesn’t have to be expensive, especially if you’re hiring for a plethora of positions, too. These are our top picks for free job sites, or sites with free trials, where you can be purposeful for how you choose to promote your new job listing.

1. ZipRecruiter

BEST OVERALL

ZipRecruiter is one of the top job boards thanks to their powerful matching algorithm and AI technology to create instant matches between your listings and the right candidates out of a massive pool. Using information about a job seeker’s skills (such as education, skills, and experience), it can connect all kinds of businesses with millions of potential employees currently on the web through their browser site, mobile app, and email program.

We like that it works well with repeated job postings (some sites require you to sponsor new postings separately), and ZipRecruiter‘s “Invite to Apply” finds candidates for open roles even before they apply. The tool shows employers detailed information about the candidate, including experience, education, veteran status, certifications, and a rating indicating how strong a match they are for the role, which is great when you’re wading through a lot of information.

There’s two plans available, a Standard and Premium job listing plan. While they don’t list their official pricing online, the Standard plan is for more budget-friendly hiring, but you can always try this #1 rated hiring site free with ZipRecruiter’s free trial plan.

2. Indeed

BEST DATABASE

Indeed is one of the most popular job posting site in the world, and for good reason — it’s free to post job listings to their site. While Indeed started out as a job listing aggregator, they now offer more tools for businesses to directly create no-cost job postings.

One of the most enticing pros to using Indeed is that they offer a huge resume database, and according to their website, claim to receive over 180 million unique visitors per month. You’ll be casting a pretty wide net with this service, without having to pay extra.

3. LinkedIn

BEST SOCIAL NETWORK

LinkedIn might be the largest social network for professionals, but you can also easily leverage it to use for filling your open positions. Thanks to the huge reach and number of active users, it’s a great database for hiring multiple candidates at once. Not to mention, LinkedIn features a spectrum of job posting options.

The site offers LinkedIn Limited Listings which are free job posts aggregated by LinkedIn from job boards across the internet, so any job seekers on LinkedIn can apply through the links.

4. Simply Hired

BEST PER CONTACT

Simply Hired is one of the most trusted sites if you’re looking to fill positions fast, for free. Their platform distributes your free job listings to over 100 job boards (including Indeed), and connects employers with 30 million job seekers per month.

What makes it work so well is that it’s free to post a job on SimplyHired, so you’re going to be able to find a large pool of applicants without breaking the bank. However, they work o a “pay-per-contact” model, where you’ll have to pay to contact applicants you want to continue forward with after you’ve reviewed their applications and resumes. The price starts at $4.99 per applicant, but varies based on the job titles and industry you’re hiring in.

5. Glassdoor

BEST AGGREGATOR

When you combine your Indeed usage with Glassdoor, since Indeed job posts get hosted on Glassdoor for free. But Glassdoor has the analytical tools to determine who your target market is, candidate demographics, and how potential candidates are engaging with your job listings. You can use all this information to your advantage to tailor your brand’s profile and your job listings with specific keywords, and even use social media to your advantage.

The platform has several plans, but the Standard and Select plans include insights about where the followers of your company are located, keyword analysis of reviews, and comparisons to your competitors. Use the site’s add-on targeted advertising option to display your job postings for top talent, with the right kind of messaging (i.e. mentioning the job is hiring in a specific location).

