You Can Find Great Employees For Less With These Free Hiring Services

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re hiring on a budget, you need to be able to create a good chunk of job listings without blowing it all on an outside hiring service. That can be difficult when you’re navigating sites that charge for each new listing, to promote your job ads, or to even keep your hiring campaign going past 30 days. The good news is that you can easily reach top talent through posting on sites that offer free trials and job listings — you just need to know where to look.

Wondering what the best free hiring services are? Not only do online hiring sites like ZipRecruiter have millions of monthly visitors, many will let you post for a wide variety of roles, or even let you post for the same kind of role multiple times. This makes hiring for multiple open positions even easier when the cost for posting jobs is lower, and or even free. These hiring services will also help facilitate the recruiting process even further with free intelligent recruiting software, sponsored job posts and company branding services.

Standing out from the competition online doesn’t have to be difficult, or expensive, especially if you want to get in front of as many potential candidates as possible. These are free hiring services, or sites with free trials, where you can be purposeful for how you choose to promote your new job listing and acquire top talent without breaking the bank. Here’s what you need to know.

1. ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter works for budget-friendly hiring, especially with repeated job postings (some sites require you to sponsor new postings separately). ZipRecruiter‘s “Invite to Apply” doesn’t cost extra to use with a subscription, and finds candidates for open roles even before they apply. The tool shows employers detailed information about the candidate, including experience, education, veteran status, certifications, and a rating indicating how strong a match they are for the role, which is great when you’re wading through a lot of information.

Thanks to their powerful matching algorithm and AI technology, you'll get instant matches between your listings and the right candidates out a massive pool. Using information about a job seeker's skills (such as education, skills, and experience), it can connect all kinds of businesses with millions of potential employees currently on the web through their browser site, mobile app, and email program.

Before you starting looking over your qualified candidates, you can post jobs on ZipRecruiter free with their free trial plan. You’ll have access to the same candidates, post job openings, and track the status of applicants during your free trial, the way you would with a Standard or Premium plan. While they don’t list their official pricing online, the Standard plan is better for budget-friendly hiring, but you can always try this #1 rated hiring site free with ZipRecruiter’s 4-day free trial plan.

2. Indeed

Indeed is one of the most popular hiring services in the world, and for good reason — it’s free to post job listings to their site. While Indeed started out as a job listing aggregator, they now offer more tools for businesses to directly create no-cost job postings.

One of the most enticing pros to using Indeed is that they offer a huge resume database, and according to their website, claim to receive over 180 million unique visitors per month. You’ll be casting a pretty wide net with this service, which makes it a great site if you’re looking to attract candidates for a wide range of positions, or if you’re hiring across the coast.

3. LinkedIn

LinkedIn might be the largest social network for professionals, but you can also easily leverage it to use for filling your open positions. Thanks to the huge reach and number of active users, you won't have to worry about attracting top talent for any career level. Not to mention, LinkedIn features a wide spectrum of job posting options.

The site offers LinkedIn Limited Listings, which are free job posts aggregated by LinkedIn from job boards across the internet, so any job seekers on LinkedIn can apply through the links. While you won’t get the targeted nature of a paid sponsored listing, it’s cost-effective option.

4. Simply Hired

Simply Hired is one of the most trusted hiring sites if you’re looking to recruit for several positions, and for free. Their platform distributes your free job listings to over 100 job boards (including Indeed), and connects employers with 30 million job seekers per month.

What makes it work so well for budget-friendly recruiting is that it’s free to post a job on SimplyHired, so you won’t have to pay extra to put your listings in front of more applicants. That being said, they work on a “pay-per-contact” model, so it’ll cost extra to contact applicants you want to continue forward with after you’ve reviewed their applications and resumes. The price starts at $4.99 per applicant, but varies based on the job titles and industry you’re hiring in.

5. Glassdoor

We recommend combining your Indeed usage with Glassdoor, since the two partner together for listing Indeed job posts on Glassdoor for free. But Glassdoor has the analytical tools to determine who your target market is, candidate demographics, and how potential candidates are engaging with your job listings. You can use all this information to your advantage to tailor your brand's profile and your job listings with specific keywords, and even use social media to your advantage.

The platform has several plans, but the Standard and Select plans include insights about where the followers of your company are located, keyword analysis of reviews, and comparisons to your competitors. Use the site’s add-on targeted advertising option to display your job postings for top talent, with the right kind of messaging (i.e. mentioning the job is hiring in a specific location).

