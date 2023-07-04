Last Minute Deals: Here’s What’s Still Worth Buying This July 4th Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Long weekend holidays tend to drive retailers to shell out deals for their shoppers, assuming that you might have a few extra moments of leisure time to spend in-store or on your phone. So let’s say you are spending your days off swiping online beachside or heading to the mall? This can mean that long weekend holidays like the Fourth of July are some of the best times to score deals on products that are are rarely discounted throughout the year.

Your editors at RS Recommends have carefully assessed the offers in our inboxes, and our editorial team has researched and created a roundup of the most opportune Fourth of July fashion and home offerings for our you to consider this weekend.

Here is our overview of all of the best picks from these categories to act on before the sales end.

FASHION

Retailers are still actively trying to move through inventory left over from previous fall and winter capsules. This means July is the perfect time to stock up on last season’s staples that you’ll need for your soon upcoming (sorry!) Fall closet.

Essential to your chillier and cold-weather wardrobe will be high-quality leather coats, light-weight jackets and cardigans. Many are on sale at a variety of stores and sites online this weekend, but here are some of our favorites.

Vamtac Vintage Bombers — Now $72.99 on Amazon

Amazon

We love this affordable statement piece, with a timeless look that can serve long-term purpose in your closet for years to come.

Acne Studios Oversized Nylon Twill Jacket — Discounted From $750, now on sale for $450 at Mr Porter

Mr Porter

Known for their well-crafted and high-quality designs, Acne Studios jackets from last season are now on sale, and shouldn’t be overlooked. These additional options from Acne are also 40% off, with shearling picks now $1,620. Or snag this great gray down shell coat for 50% off, now $495.

Buy Acne Studios Oversized Nylon Twill… $450 Editor’s picks

SSENSE

A simple, yet functional, closet hero. You’ll be reaching for this piece sooner than you think. Looking for something similar but with a little more spice? This AAPE by Bathing Ape jacket is available for just $71, marked down from $145. For something with even more flavor, here’s a similar concept from Kiko Kostandinov — now $495, previously $900.

Buy Essentials Twill Drawstring Jacket $114

Outerwear that is both bold and beautiful from Our Legacy — both may never be this cheap again, sold on SSENSE

SSENSE

These pieces are for the fearless and the unique. If your style sensibilities are calling for something that is a bit more tame, here is a safe but neutral denim option from the same brand for $317, marked down from $420.

Buy Our Legacy Orange Luff Jacket $435

SSENSE

Buy Beige Cropped Exhale Puffa Vest $420

Zankov, Acne Studios, Needles and Lemaire sweaters — now up to 62% off all styles

SSENSE

Snagging quality knits in the low hundreds can be considered a steal — we recommend looking for sweater tones that are complementary but not exact to your usual color palette. Related

Buy Needles Green Diamond Cardigan $187

Last season boots are also widely on sale and can be the perfect compliment to wispier Summer outfits.

Men’s Dr Martens – 42% off of now $99 SSENSE

SSENSE

A classic silhouette that’s perfect for everyday wear. This boot will transition with outfits nicely from Summer and well past Fall.

Buy Dr. Martens Black 1460 Mono Boots $99

Diemme Hiking Boots — 40% off of, now $270+ at Mr Porter

Mr Porter

This multi-purpose shoe can be paired with dressier pants or worn ruggedly for outdoor activities. This version, now more lightweight than Diemme’s original hunting shoe, is also perfect for walking commuters in cities.

Buy Diemme Hiking Boots $270

Our Legacy Michaelis Boots — 34% off, now just $396

SSENSE

A sleek and clean closet staple that sits well with wide and tapered leg pants. Great for dressing up or down, and with savings of over $150, they’re a splurge-worthy wardrobe investment.

Buy Our Legacy Black Michaelis Boots $396

HOME

Deals on home products are also some of the most advantageous during long sale weekends — specifically for more expensive purchases. You’re often able to snag electronics and furniture for discounts that are similar to Black Friday sales at the end of the year. Here are our recommended home picks available over the upcoming long weekend.

Samsung Frame TV — Up to 25% off of 32, 55, and 65 inch frame televisions for Prime members on Amazon

Amazon

Great for anyone who prefers the look of fine art over a giant sheet of tech on the walls of their home. Now available starting at just $449.

Buy SAMSUNG 32-Inch Class QLED LS03B Series… $1,497.99

Casper

Casper’s Original Mattress launched the brand into becoming a household name. This model is great for sleepers who enjoy “firm comfort” that somehow maintains a lush, topical mattress feel. These deals won’t get much better later in the year — The Casper Original mattress now 20% off and on sale for $1,196.

Ring Doorbell Camera — 25% off, now $149 on Amazon for Prime Members

Amazon

If safety is a big priority for your home, or you’re just looking to make your smart home a little smarter, the Ring Doorbell Camera is one of the easiest ways to keep watch over who’s coming to your door. Right now Amazon Prime members can take advantage of this deal and get 25% off.

Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaners — Up to 29% off, now starting at $349+ on Amazon

Amazon

Believe it or now, you can find some of the best Dyson deals on Amazon, which is a dream come true for neat freaks who also love two-day shipping. Get 26% off this Dyson V8 vacuum which can suck up pet hair and deep clean your carpets, all while staying super lightweight.

Buy Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $349.00

Amazon

A worthy investment given all the smoke and smog alerts sweeping the country right now, Dyson’s powerful air purifiers and fans are now on sale on Amazon for up to 30% off. Most automatically react to changes in the air quality alerts in your home and come equipped with high-quality HEPA filters.

Buy Dyson Purifier Cool™ TP07 Smart Air… $499.99

WayFair — 50% off of Outdoor Furniture, 60% off of Bedroom and Living Room, 70% off of Rugs

Wayfair

Wayfair’s pictured sofa is currently 24% off and on sale for $1,720. The dresser below is also currently 25% off and on sale for $970. Both items could work well together in complimentary or adjacent spaces.

Buy Mercury Row Apgar 88.5″ Leather Sofa $1,719.99

Revival Rugs — 25% off of Rugs at the Revival Rugs x Wirecutter Sale

Revival Rugs

Get this large (7 x 10) washable rug for only $399 — this a perfect choice for households with pets, children, or frequent traffic that require ease of cleaning.

Buy Gambit Washable Rug

West Elm

One interior design hack is to select wood tones that are complementary to other furniture or accents (think wall and door trim, cabinets, hardware, lighting etc.) that exist within your space. This buffet and mirror is are an example of similar (enough) wood tones that would compliment one another well within the same room. Best part? The buffet is 20% off on sale for $1,359.20, and the mirror is 30% off on sale for $321.30.

West Elm

Buy Mid-Century Asymmetrical Wood Wall… $321.30

Don’t forget to shop additional home deals sections at Nordstrom, Walmart, Target, West Elm, Wayfair and Amazon this weekend.