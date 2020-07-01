These are the Best 4th of July Sales Worth Shopping Today [Updating]

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It may not be possible to shop favorite stores in person right now, but you can shop a ton of Fourth of July sales online, with a number of retailers discounting their most popular items, with savings up to 60% off.

We’ve rounded up the best deals from tech to apparel to mattresses, so you don’t have to hunt for them yourself. This post will be updated throughout the week and weekend, so make sure to check back often. We’re also highlighting one particularly good deal every single day.

LAST UPDATED: July 1, 1:45pm PST

DEAL OF THE DAY

Amazon

Smart vacuums have become popular over the past few years, but Neato’s D7 robot vacuum is a step above the rest. It uses lasers to map the floor plan of your room to avoid obstacles, and lets you set up “no-go” lines to skip parts of your room altogether.

You can program the D7 to run on a schedule through an app (iOS and Android), so it can clean while you’re away and come back to clean floors. It can be connected to an Amazon Echo or Google Home, which gives you the ability to start and stop cleanings by using your voice. Originally $829.99, the D7 is currently marked down to $599.99.

BEST OF THE REST

AMAZON

Although it doesn’t have a formal Fourth of July sale, Amazon has slashed prices on its slate of Alexa devices, including the Echo Show and Fire TV stick. See the latest prices here.

The all-new Ring Video Doorbell (with HD video) is on sale for $79.99 (regularly $99.99). Get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for just $189 (regularly $249.99).

Amazon also offers dozens of deals every day across their category listings. Some last the entire day, while others are only around for a few hours, so it’s smart to keep an active eye on their deal page. Shop deals now.

ADIDAS

Use the promo code SUMMER to save an extra 25% on shoes, shirts, pants, and accessories. See the deals here.

APPLE

Apple doesn’t have any direct Fourth of July deals, but you can get the AirPods Pro for $234.99 (normally $249.99), or a MacBook Air for $899.99 (normally $999.99) by shopping on Amazon.

BACKCOUNTRY

Get up to 40% off hiking and camping gear, men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and other outdoor accessories. See the deals here. See the deals here.

BED, BATH, AND BEYOND

The store has over 4,000 items on sale right now, including dining utensils, home decor, curtains, furniture, and kitchen appliances. See the deals here.

EERO

Get a free Echo Dot with a three-pack of eero mesh WiFi routers. See the deal here.

BURROW

Buy more, save more on furniture and home decor at Burrow.com.

Save 10% on all purchases up to $1,799

Get $200 off $1,899+

$250 off $2,200+

$300 off $2,600+

$400 off $3,000+

$500 off $4,000+

CASPER

Save 10% on almost all full-price beds, pillows, and sheets at Casper. See the deals here.

COCOON BY SEALY

Sealy’s offering $250 off its Cocoon by Sealy “Chill” Mattress and throwing in a pillow and sheets set for free with purchase. Deal ends July 1. See the deals here.

CLUB MONACO

Save up to 30% on men’s and women’s styles. See the deals here.

EDDIE BAUER

The outdoors apparel store is offering a 50% discount on a wide array of shirts, pants, shorts, and leggings in both men’s and women’s styles. You can get 50% off clearance items with the promo code SUMMER50.

EXPRESS

Express is offering 50% off almost everything in its store, and up to 70% off clearance items. See the deals here.

GAMESTOP

Buy two pre-owned Xbox One or PlayStation 4 games get one free. See the deals here.

HELIX SLEEP

Save up to $200 on mattresses plus get two free pillows with purchase. See the deals here.

HSN

Save an additional 50% off select clearance items. HSN already has apparel marked down by 60% off, home and kitchen gadgets are up to 50% off, and we found a ton of “clearance steals” under $10. See the deals here.

INDOCHINO

Indochino’s custom made suits are 40% off for the 4th of July, but you can save an extra 10% by using the promo code Sale10 at checkout. See the deals here.

JBL

JBL’s is offering up to 67% off speakers and wireless headphones for its Independence Day sale. See the deals here.

LEESA

Save up to $350 on a mattress and get a free organic sheet set at Leesa.com.

MACY’S

Save between 25% and 60% on clothing (men’s, women’s, kid’s), jewelry, handbags, and bed & bath accessories. Save an extra 20% on some items by using the promo code FOURTH at checkout. See the deals here.

NIKE

Get up to 40% off footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids at Nike.com.

NEATO

One of our favorite robot vacuums gets a deep discount for Memorial Day. Multiple Neato vacuums are on sale over at Amazon. The best deal gets you more than $200 off their latest D7 model. The laser-guided vacuum is now just $599.99 (regularly $829).

NEST BEDDING

Save 20% site-wide when you spend more than $150 and use the promo code FIREWORKS at checkout. See the deals here.

NEST

Nest’s smart thermostat can learn your routine and automatically control your HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system, and prevent it from running all the time. The thermostat is $50 off at Amazon, but can save you money over time by making your home more energy efficient.

OFFICEMAX

Save up to 40% on desks, 50% on office chairs, $140 on PCs & Monitors, and 20% on health and wellness while supplies last. See deals here.

PAD & QUILL

Save up to $50 on a leather iPhone, iPad, or MacBook case at PadandQuill.com.

PUFFY

One of the newer online mattress sites, Puffy is offering $300 select mattresses with a free pillow. See the deals here.

SAATVA

Save $200 on any purchase of $1000 or more. See the deals here.

SAMSUNG

Samsung’s “Summer Savings” deals are now live, with 40% off washer and dryers, refrigerators and other appliances, plus $700 off 4K QLED TVs and 15% off laptops and tablets. See the deals here.

TARGET

Save up to 50% on headphones, speakers, sound bars, and smart-home devices, and other electronics at Target. See the deals here.

TEMPUR-PEDIC

Save up to $500 on any breeze mattress, up to $200 on select power bases, 20% off all toppers. You can get a $300 gift with the purchase of a mattress set. See the deals here.

UNDER ARMOUR

Take up to 40% off already-reduced merchandise for men, women and kids. Includes apparel, shoes and accessories. No promo code needed. See the deals here.