RS Recommends: The Best Formula 1 Merch for Every Race Fan

Looking to rep your favorite Formula 1 team or driver? Consider picking up some F1 merch. Although harder to find in the U.S. than, say, basketball jerseys, the best F1 merch can be scored online, with choices for every team, if you know where to look.

If you’re wondering where to buy F1 merch online, head to either the F1 store or Amazon. Both carry authentic F1 merch including shirts, hats, sweaters, and even more unique pieces like F1 LEGO sets for adults, mugs, and books. In other words, there is plenty of great F1 merch available online for all fans.

The Best F1 Merch to Buy Online

Below are some of the best F1 merch pieces to buy from Amazon and the Formula 1 store. They’re great for showing team spirit on race day, and even better as gifts for any F1 fans in your life.

1. Mercedes AMG F1 Team T-Shirt

One of the best teams in recent years, it’s a great time to be a fan of Mercedes’ F1 team. This officially-licensed Mercedes AMG Petronas T-shirt is a great way to rep the team, featuring racing stripes and sponsor logos subtly organized on the chest.

Buy Mercedes AMG F1 2022 Team T-Shirt $69.99

2. Scuderia AlphaTauri x Carl Friedrik Suitcase

If you want some subtle F1 merch, check out this Carl Friedrick suitcase, which the brand created in collaboration with Scuderia AlphaTauri. It features the team’s signature navy color, and happens to be a very well-organized, dependable carry-on with some surprisingly clever features.

Buy AlphaTauri x Carl Friedrick Suitcase $445

3. McLaren Special Edition USA Trucker Cap

Here's an interesting piece of merch from the McLaren team. An officially-licensed trucker hat, the piece of McLaren gear takes inspiration from classic American style with a red, white, and blue colorway and an old-school graphic. It's an easy way to show support for McLaren, but we also think it's a stylish accessory with the current trucker hat trend.

Buy McLaren Special Edition USA Trucker Cap $49

4. McLaren X LEGO Speed Champions Double Pack

McLaren has released multiple LEGO builds before, but nothing is quite as satisfying as this just-released LEGO Speed Champions build that can even be used as decor once finished. The set features two of McLaren’s best — the McLaren F1 LM and McLaren Solus GT — and both cars are almost true-to-life replicas that every Papaya fan will appreciate.

The set uses 581 pieces to create extremely realistic models, along with two LEGO drivers sporting ‘his and hers’ McLaren race suits. The cars themselves boast details like a central driving wheel, cooling ducts, rear wings, and the brand’s signature bright orange color, making it one of the best adult LEGO sets — as well as one of the best pieces of F1 merch.

Buy McLaren X LEGO Speed Champions Double… $34.99

5. McLaren Essential Logo Hoodie

Looking for some low-key F1 merch? Check out this officially-licensed McLaren Essential logo hoodie. The classic black hoodie features the McLaren logo on the chest, also in black, for a subtle F1 nod. Thanks to a drawstring hood, cozy cotton material, and kangaroo pocket, you can wear it like any hoodie — maybe on weekends, while lounging at home, or while working out.

Buy McLaren Essential Logo Hoodie $92

6. Sonic Editions Motorsport Prints

If you’re a racing history buff (or you just like great photography), pick up one of these motorsport prints from Sonic Editions. With images dating back as far as 1895, the collection of photographs is well worth checking out. You’ll find portraits of iconic drivers, famous races, and old school cars — all shipped in sleek frames with four size choices.

Buy Motorsport Prints $149+

7. Scuderia Ferrari Puma Softshell Jacket

Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc was easily one of the best racers in 2022, meaning it’s a good time to be team Ferrari. One of the best pieces of Ferrari F1 merch is this softshell jacket, made in collaboration with Puma. The officially-licensed jacket showcases the iconic Ferrari logo on the chest, the Puma logo opposite, and the “Scuderia Ferrari” name on the back.

Buy Scuderia Ferrari Puma Softshell Jacket $162

8. Formula One: The Champions

Looking to brush up on Formula 1 history? Peruse this thoughtful, entertaining book, Formula One: The Champions. It chronicles all 33 F1 World Champions with expert commentary and professional photography. It’s written by legendary F1 commentator Maurice Hamilton, and the photos come from Bernard and Paul-Henri Cahier, who are renowned as two of the best F1 photographers to ever do it. It’s great as a coffee table book for any F1 fan, and even better as a gift.

Buy Formula One: The Champions $26.99

9. Formula One Racing for Dummies

If you’re trying to introduce a friend or family member to F1 — or you’re just getting into the sport — pick up Formula One Racing for Dummies. It outlines race strategy, F1 car technology, and team functions in easy-to-understand language. As with all “for Dummies” books, this one lets you read in bits, keeps you engaged with markers and a splash of humor, and leaves you with a solid understanding of the worldwide sport.

Buy Formula One Racing for Dummies $24.09

10. Oracle Red Bull Racing Team T-Shirt

This officially-licensed Oracle Red Bull F1 tee makes us feel like part of the team. With all-over sponsor logos and team graphics, it's a spot-on replica of the real T-shirts worn by the people helping Max Verstappen win races. Throw it on for race day to lend some authentic support to team Red Bull.

Buy Oracle Red Bull Racing Team T-Shirt $72

11. Win FaFA Gao Formula 1 Wall Art

Whether or not you like Formula 1, this wall art is plain cool. Featuring a Red Bull F1 car being driven by Max Verstappen, the 20 by 24-inch piece is stylized with a black-and-white background and isolated color on the winning F1 car. Although the colors are vibrant, the art is actually a solid piece of cotton, making it light and easy to hang.

Buy Win FaFA Gao Formula 1 Wall Art $25.99