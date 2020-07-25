The Best Foot Massagers For an At-Home Shiatsu Massage

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For centuries, healers and physical therapists in Asia have spoken about the connection between your overall well-being, and your feet. Their theory: that certain pressure points on your feet are directly tied to areas of tension in the rest of your body. When those nerves are stimulated, they send a signal to your central nervous system, to help your body heal and relax.

The Chinese refer to this as “reflexology,” while the Japanese use the word, “Shiatsu.” Both practices use the same principles of massage and acupuncture, to release tension, heal aches and pains, and restore better circulation and flow to your body.

These days, one of the most common ways to get a Shiatsu massage is through an electric foot massager. These portable massagers are specially designed for relaxing sore, tired, and aching feet. Unlike foam rollers or massage balls, which you have to manually move around your feet, electric foot massagers have built-in wave patterns that knead, roll and press the stress away. All you have to do is plug in the device, slip your feet into the foot cradles, and let the machine do the rest.

What You Need to Know Before Buying An Electric Foot Massager

There are many factors to consider when choosing the right foot massager for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Portability: The best electric foot massagers are no bigger than a small milk crate, and they plug into any standard outlet to power on. Whether you are working at your office, relaxing at home, or getting ready for bed, these foot massagers can be easily moved around and taken with you.

How Does a Foot Massager Work? Electric foot massagers work by gently caressing and kneading your joints and muscles. Most electric massagers let you choose the type of massage you want, from an air compression-style to a rolling massage. All of the units on our list offer various heating levels as well, so you can get a warm, soothing feeling while the massage is going on.

The best Shiatsu foot massagers work by manipulating pressure points along your feet, covering the soles and in-step as well as the top and side. The pulsating massage mimics the hand and finger pressing movements of a professional masseuse.

What Are the Benefits of a Shiatsu Foot Massage? In addition to relieving stiffness and tension, the best Shiatsu foot massagers can help to restore strength and flexibility to your feet, while improving blood flow and circulation. The heated massage option is also great for warming up your feet after a cold day, and helping to restore some feeling to frost-bitten toes.

Many people believe that a foot massage can also help increase energy levels, by reducing foot fatigue, and by restoring a natural balance to your body. It’s been said that a foot massage before bed can also help you sleep better at night.

For runners and athletes, these foot massagers help to get rid of aches and pains, especially if you’re on your feet or pounding the pavement all day.

Above all, it just feels nice to have your feet rubbed after a long day of work. The best Shiatsu foot massagers promise to help ease your mind, get rid of stress and feel more relaxed, starting from the bottom up.

1. Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager

Get a warm, soothing foot massage with this Shiatsu Massager from Cloud Massage. The machine features multiple settings for heat, pressure and vibration, gently kneading your feet to relieve aches and pains. It’s great for stress relief too.

This electric massager is not only for your feet, but the roomy device works your legs, calves, ankles and toes too. The pulsating motion targets pressure points on the sides and the bottom of your feet to reduce tightness.

Amazon

2. Marnur Shiatsu Foot Massager

We like this deep kneading foot massager for its multiple heat and massage settings, which combine to help reduce foot fatigue and muscle tension.

Choose from three different intensity levels, which change up the compression style and coverage, depending on what you’re looking for (I.e. a rolling massage up to the calves). The movements of the machine mimic a professional masseuse, with strong, targeted pressure up and down your feet. If you’ve had a long day at work, or play sports, this foot massager will help relieve joint pain and stress.

There are also two different heat settings to choose between. What we like: the heat and massage settings can be controlled independently, say, if you just want to warm your cold feet without any massage.

Removable and washable covers keeps things hygienic. The machine shuts off automatically after 15 minutes of inactivity to prevent overheating.

Amazon

3. RESTEK Shiatsu Foot Massager

Stop bending down to turn your foot massager on and off, or to control its settings. This RESTEK Shiatsu Foot Massager comes with a handy remote, that lets you control all the functions easily.

Choose from four different styles of massage: kneading, shiatsu, rolling and adjustable air compression, and toggle between three different intensity levels too. Activate the heat settings with a simple push of a button.

Resteck says this machine delivers a full 360-degree massage, with ergonomic massage nodes that also target your toes, heels, and instep.