The Best Fitness Gear Under $40, from Earbuds to Apparel

Whether you’re counting down the minutes until your new fitness mirror arrives and need to stock up on some basic weights, or your workout shirts are hanging on by a thread, there’s a good chance you’re ready to test out some of the best new fitness gear for your workouts.

The best news is that there are a handful of top-rated fitness products — from dumbbells to cushioned socks and other accessories — designed for any fitness activity you’re doing, and at an affordable price point that won’t make you sweat buckets.

Below, we’ve found some of the best cheap fitness accessories around, each of which are smart investments if you’re working out at home with just you and your playlist, or at the gym again.

What’s the Best Fitness Gear Under $40?

From wireless earbuds to sweat-wicking workout shirts, here are our favorite budget-friendly fitness gear picks to wear and use during your next workout. Ready to crush your workout and stick to your budget? Read on for our top picks. Editor’s Note: All prices listed below were $40 and under at the time of publication.

1. Anker Soundcore True Wireless Earbuds

One of the best things about workout earbuds is that many of today’s earphone models aren’t just for one use — they’ll do the trick in any situation, whether you’re running a meeting, or running to the gym.

The Anker Soundcore earbuds are equipped for listening to music and handling all of your calls in between, and can run for seven hours per charge, with a total 40 hours with the charging case. With their IPX7 waterproof rating, they’re a good match for sweaty workouts, as well as spring and summer showers on your run to and from the gym.

Anker gives you four different ear tip sizes here, including extra-small, small, medium and large, which will immediately improve how your earbuds fit, feel and sound when you’re crushing it at the gym.

Buy: Anker Soundcore True Wireless Earbuds at $39.99

2. Ten Thousand Durable Tee

When it comes to workout apparel, comfort and performance make a great team, and Ten Thousand’s gear delivers on all fronts.

If you’re looking for a new workout shirt to test out, we’re about 10,000 percent sure you’ll love wearing Ten Thousand’s Durable Tee. Like you probably gathered from its name, it’s undeniably durable, more ready than you’ll ever be for your HIIT class in the morning while giving you a stylish shirt to wear at the same time.

While we’re big fans of Ten Thousand’s workout shorts, its high-performing workout tops are equally impressive and comfortable for lifting, running and recharging with a smoothie in hand afterwards. The Durable tee features a mix of polyester and cotton that can hold up when you’re at your sweatiest, and the tee’s sleek flatlock seam construction means it’ll help prevent chafing when you’re exercising.

Buy: Ten Thousand Durable Tee at $34

3. Under Armour Undeniable Duffel 3.0 Gym Bag

Just like your favorite commuter bag is great for carrying your laptop and other items, a high-quality gym bag should be able to haul everything you need for a successful trip to and from the gym. Under Armour tops our list for easy-to-carry gym duffels for workouts, weekend trips and beyond.

We like this duffel’s sturdy and durable shoulder strap and all of the bag’s storage compartments, including one to keep all your workout clothes, as well as a vented side pocket to keep accessories like sneakers separate from your clean tops and shorts. It even has a water-resistant shell to help protect your stuff on wet springtime commutes. And unlike other duffels, this one can even be washed in your washing machine.

Buy: Under Armour Undeniable Duffel at $39.99

4. Neleus Men’s 2 in 1 Running Short

Amazon is our go-to for affordable workout gear and these shorts are a great example. With a comfortable, not-too-short seven-inch inseam, inner lining and a mesh outer shell, these are top-rated shorts for working out, running, sports and more. The moisture-wicking material keeps you dry while the elastic waistband and drawstring make these easy to slip on and off. A hidden inner pocket is great for stashing your phone, ID and other essentials when you’re on the go.

Buy: Neleus Workout Shorts at $29.89

5. Hylete Apex Light Compression Short

A pair of workout shorts is essential but what you’re wearing under your shorts is equally important. Enter Hylete’s compression shorts. Made from a silky smooth, sweat-wicking material, the Apex Light compression shorts made for a super breathable and ultra-comfortable base layer. The four-way stretch lets you move with a full range of motion, whether you’re cycling, running or lifting. Flatlock seams help prevent chafing and provide more comfort.

Buy: Hylete Apex Light Compression Short at $34

6. Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Socks (3-Pack)

Everyone knows it’s important to find the right workout sneakers, but something that’s just as much worth updating every few years: the socks you’re wearing. Nike makes some of the best fitness socks we’ve used for working out.

This pair, which comes in a pack of three, features sweat-wicking DriFit tech, and they cushion your feet in all the right areas to keep you comfortable, which is especially great if high-knees and box jumps are on your agenda for the day.

We love the bit of extra coverage they provide during a workout and for outdoor activities like hikes, as well as their simple and cool look.

Buy: Nike Cushioned Socks at $18

7. Amazon Basics Kettlebell Weight

There’s a reason so many of our favorite workouts call for using a kettlebell — you can do a ton of different workout moves with one, including kettlebell swings, squats or presses.

While it’s, of course, not a full workout machine, it’s an extremely versatile weight that you’ll find yourself constantly reaching for when you want to work up a sweat, or that you can even keep in your car when you want to do an outdoor workout. Depending on the move, we always prefer starting with a lighter kettlebell for moves like a swing or press, then work our way up to heavier kettlebells for moves like a farmer’s carry, squats and deadlifts, but it’s a good idea to work with a certified trainer to find the best weight for the exercises you want to do.

Amazon Basics’ kettlebell ranges in weight from 10 pounds, all the way up to 60 pounds. This particular weight is made of a durable cast iron, and it comes with a year warranty when you purchase it, too.

Buy: Amazon Basics Kettlebell Weight at $21.99+

8. Gaiam Yoga and Exercise Mat

Save yourself from working out or stretching on the hard ground by rolling out a cushioned yoga and exercise mat, like this one made by the brand Gaiam using non-toxic materials.

It’s a great fit for everything from your yoga practice to your daily workouts that include things like bicycle crunches or pushups. And when you’re not using it, you can roll it up and carry it with the included strap.

While it’s on the thicker side at 2/5-inch, it still only weighs a little over three pounds, perfect for commuting with your gym bag on your other shoulder. It’s available in seven different colors.

Buy: Gaiam Thick Yoga Mat at $28.49

9. Amazon Basics Dumbbell Weight

For weight training, a simple set of dumbbells can help you build muscle without forcing you to sacrifice space in your house or apartment like some weightlifting machines and equipment.

We like the hex-shaped design of the weight so you can set it down without worrying about it rolling over your foot or into another piece of furniture. Each dumbbell is sold on its own, so if you want to double up with a set for curls or presses, you’ll need to add a second weight to your cart. That said, you can still complete a wide range of full-body workouts with just one dumbbell.

Bonus: A one-year warranty is included with your Amazon Basics dumbbell purchase. They’re available in 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 pounds.

Buy: Amazon Basics Dumbbell Weight at $16.99+