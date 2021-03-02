Dozens of Companies Launching Deals and Discounts for Frontline and Healthcare Workers

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Frontline workers deserve all the thanks they can get for helping to save lives during the Coronavirus pandemic, but sometimes, banging pots and pans and cheering just isn’t enough.

If you’re a healthcare worker, first responder, military personnel or law enforcement officer, several companies are offering deals and discounts to express their gratitude for all the hard work done during these challenging times. While it can be a thankless job at times, you can save on a variety of products right now: think apparel deals on footwear if you’re on your feet all day, alongside wellness products to help make your life a little easier, and more. The best deals for frontline workers can also include reduced prices on PPE and other healthcare necessities to keep you and your family safe and protected.

What Are the Best First Responder Discounts?

We’ve rounded up a list of the best deals and discounts currently offered to Covid-19 frontline workers, first responders and other medical professionals. Many of these offers are only available online, so you’ll want to bookmark this list as we keep it updated. Note: you may need to provide verification of your work through ID.me or SheerID, or register for a specific program, as each offer varies.

The Best Tech Discounts for First Responders

1. Samsung

Samsung is offering their employee discount of up to 30% off select products with their Frontline Discount Program for medical professionals, police, firefighters and paramedics. The discount applies to most of Samsung’s products, including smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches and home appliances.

2. Verizon Wireless

First responders and their families can get Unlimited plans starting at $30 a month with Verizon’s “Those Who Serve” discount.

3. Sonos

Sonos, which makes some of our favorite smart speakers, is offering a single-use 15% discount on products and accessories to first responders and healthcare workers.

4. Lenovo

Medical professionals can receive 5% off their products at Lenovo.com, on things like laptops and desktop PCs.

5. Bose

Nurses and medical providers can get a special discount on orders of $199+ on some of Bose’s best audio products (think headphones, speakers and soundbars).

6. Abt Electronics

Get $50 off your purchase of $500 or more for first responders, nurses, veterans, teachers, and students.

The Best Health and Wellness Discounts for First Responders

7. Talkspace

If you’re a healthcare worker looking to boost your mental health, this therapy app is offering a 50% discount on the first month of their Unlimited Messaging Therapy Plus plan. It offers both on-demand and live coaching from certified mental health professionals. See more at Talkspace.com.

8. Theragun

Theragun is offering 20% off any regularly-priced Theragun device (like their highly-rated massage gun) or 20% off their new Theraone line of CBD products.

9. Yeti

First responders and military can get special discounts on qualifying products from outdoor retailer Yeti, through verification with ID.me.

10. Under Armour

Save 20% off all purchases at UnderArmour.com if you’re a first responder, health care professional or educator.

The Best Clothing Discounts for First Responders

11. Adidas

Medical professionals, first responders and military can get 30% off purchases at Adidas, again with verification through ID.me. Use the discount on everything from sneakers to apparel and accessories.

12. Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices is offering healthcare workers a 30% discount, including on some of our favorite reusable masks. You can also use it on Outdoor Voices’ workout gear, hiking gear and accessories.

13. Nike

Get 20% off most items on Nike’s website for responders and medical professionals. One perk is that you can use this deal up to four times in a month.

14. Levi’s

First responders and medical professionals can get 25% off all Levi’s apparel.

15. LensDirect

Get 20% off free shipping on contacts, eyewear and lens replacement for first responders. LensDirect offers complete eyewear packages, letting you order a frame and prescription lenses (or sunglasses) in one visit.

16. Reebok

Reebok’s “Heroes Discount” gives first responders 30% off any purchase.

17. Lululemon

Healthcare workers and first responders can get 25% off products at Lululemon.com.

18. 39DollarGlasses

39DollarGlasses is offering 20% off eyewear orders to those on the front lines. Already one of the best sites online for cheap prescription frames, the first responder discount brings the price of your glasses down to just over $30.

19. Puma

Doctors, nurses, and first responders can take 20% off their order at Puma.com.

20. L.L. Bean

Professionals in the medical field, including doctors, nurses, technicians, medical researchers, and hospital workers, can get a promo code for 15% off at L.L. Bean.

21. Madewell

Through the Community Heroes initiative, Madewell is offering a 15% off promo code online and in-stores.

22. Clarks

Clarks offers a special discount for military and first responders.

23. Rothy’s

Get 20% off select styles for all first responders.

24. Asics

Medical professionals and first responders get a one-time use 40% off code for a full-priced item at Asics.com.

The Best Home Discounts for First Responders

25. Home Chef

Home Chef, one of the most popular meal delivery services online, is offering 50% off your first purchase for first responders, medical workers, military and teachers. If you’ve been too busy to cook, this is a great option to take advantage of.

26. Care.com

For those that need a little extra help at home, Care.com is providing one free month of premium access to their site.

27. Purple

Save on a new mattress with 10% off for healthcare professionals.

28. Tuft & Needle

For another good night’s sleep, get 15% off mattresses, bedding and furniture with this discount.

29. Brooklyn Bedding

Get 25% off mattresses, bedding and more, plus free shipping for all medical professionals.

30. Lovesac

First responders, health care workers, teachers and military can get a one-time 5% offer code with Lovesac’s “Heroes Discount.”