The Best First Aid Kits For Your Home, Car, or Next Camping Trip

Most of us have a small selection of medicine and Band-Aids somewhere in our bathroom, but would you know exactly where to look if you accidentally nicked a finger when slicing vegetables, or have to deal with a sudden headache?

The Red Cross recommends keeping a well-stocked first aid kit in your home or car, and even provides a list of the items you should keep inside. The Mayo Clinic offers similar advice, and notes that stocking up on the right supplies can help save lives.

You could assemble a first aid kit on your own, but a getting one that’s pre-made is actually better in a couple of ways. These kits have everything you need in a single, compact package that you can keep at home, or take with you on camping trips, hikes, or travel. You don’t have to worry about leaving a critical medical supply at home, and can add your preferred medicine to bolster what’s already there.

If you’re beginning to spend more time outdoors, or want a single place in your home to grab medicine when you need it, this guide has you covered.

What Are the Best First Aid Kits?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best first aid kits for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Medical Supplies: Every first aid kit in this guide has the essentials: bandages, gauze, and antiseptic wipes. But each one had additional tools that are suited for different situations, like a rescue blanket if you’re out camping, or travel-sized medicine to treat headaches or rashes. Think about where you’re going to keep this kit, and choose the one that’s best suited for that place.

Portability: All of the first aid kits we’re recommending come in a carrying case, so they’re compact and easy to take with you. This is important because you don’t want to waste time looking for individual items when treating a cut or other ailment.

Masks: One newly-essential supply that isn’t in some of these kits is a mask. If you need one, we have an up to date list of the best ones that follow the CDC’s latest guidelines.

1. Pac-Kit 57 Piece First Aid Kit

Pac-Kit’s 57-Piece First Aid Kit is stocked with all of the essential medical supplies you’ll need, and comes with an emergency guide from the Red Cross to help you know how to use it.

The kit comes with simple tools, like scissors and tweezers, plus plastic gloves that can keep your hands clean if you’re dealing with blood. Its antibiotic ointments and burn creams will also come in handy if you burn yourself in the kitchen.

This is the most compact first aid kit we recommend, and it’s a good choice if you have a small bathroom, or want to keep one at work. Its hard plastic case is ultra durable, and about the size of a lunch box. It’s even wall mountable, so you can get to your medical supplies without having to open a drawer.

2. Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose First Aid Kit

Johnson & Johnson’s All-Purpose First Aid Kit is a mid-sized option that’s perfect for your home or car.

It contains travel-sized containers of common medications like Tylenol, Neosporin, and Benedryl, which can be used to treat itches, rashes, headaches, and cold symptoms. The Bengay Instant Cold Pack can be used to treat aches and pains.

This first aid kit’s balance of medicine and bandages allows you to treat a wide variety of ailments, including mild illnesses that can spring up out of nowhere. It doesn’t have any medical tools, though, so you may want to keep a pair of tweezers inside just in case.

3. Laozyb Emergency Survival First Aid Kit

If you plan on going camping, Laozyb’s Emergency Survival First Aid Kit is an essential piece of gear.

It includes tools like scissors, a thermal blanket, flashlight, emergency rescue blanket (silver and reflective), compass bracelet, tweezers, knife, and clasps to attach the kit to your backpack. All of the essential medical supplies are also included, and the pack itself is insulated and waterproof.

You won’t need the heavy duty tools in this pack every day, but they can help get you out of some serious binds. The reflective blanket and thermal blanket are especially important if you get lost during a hike. Most of the first aid kits we’re recommending are designed to provide immediate relief to physical pain, but Laozyb’s is more about general preparedness.

If you’re going to spend time outdoors this summer, Laozyb’s Emergency Survival First Aid Kit should be one of the first things you pack.

4. Swiss Safe First Aid Kit

Swiss Safe’s First Aid Kit is the right choice if you live with a lot of people, or want to keep medical supplies available for a mid-sized office.

It covers all the basics, and comes with tweezers and scissors for common tasks like removing splinters and cutting medical tape. It also includes triangular bandages, which can be used to make slings, and finger splints to treat sudden sprains. This is one of the only first aid kits to include a CPR mask, too.

While we’re recommending it for office use, Swiss Safe’s kit also includes a glow stick and emergency blanket, which can come in handy if you’re stuck on the side of the road. Keeping this first aid kit in your car is a good idea, especially if you’re planning on spending time with a lot of people outdoors. If an accident happens, you’ll be the one who’s prepared.

5. M2 Basics 300 Piece First Aid Kit

M2 Basics’ 300-Piece First Aid Kit is another great option for overnight camping trips or a day long hike.

It doesn’t have all the tools included in Laozyb’s kit, but does have a compass, whistle, and emergency blanket. You can use the included carabiner to attach it to your backpack. This kit comes with a wide variety of bandages, gauze pads, and sterilization tools, from alcohol wipes to a cotton-tipped applicator. If you need help choosing or using the right tool, you can use the guide book M2 Basics packs in the bag.

This first aid kit comes with gloves and a mask, so you can create a sterilized area if you need to treat a deeper cut or use a tongue depressor to check for a sore throat. M2 Basics 300 Piece First Aid Kit is a great kit to take if you want some peace of mind on a day trip.