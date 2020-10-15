The Best Fire Pits For Camping, Backyards and Movie Nights Outdoors

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re looking for a way to stay warm, want to set some mood lighting in the backyard, or looking to roast marshmallows without leaving the comforts of home, a fire pit is the right tool for the job.

The best fire pits give you more control over your flame than digging a hole in the ground, and are durable enough to last you many years. There’s no denying the aesthetic value, either; a fire pit will quickly become the hub for you and your guests to congregate around during late-night cookouts or a movie night outdoors.

If you’ve been considering getting one for years, we did some research to find fire pits that will suit every type of situation.

What Are the Best Fire Pits?



There are many factors to think about when choosing the right fire pit for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Above or below ground: Fire pits come in two styles: above-ground, which means they’re smaller and more portable, or in-ground, which are bigger, require some DIY work to build, and cannot be moved. Our guide covers above-ground fire pits because of their versatility; you could use yours to make backyard s’mores one weekend, and take it camping the next.

Wood vs. Propane: Above-ground fire pits can be fueled by either wood or propane, which each have pros and cons. Propane-fueled fire pits give you more control over their flame, are easier to turn on and off, and require no cleanup, but they require you to have a propane tank on hand to use it. Fire pits that use wood require manual cleanup, give you less immediate control over your flame, and require you to bring or forage for some wood.

Size and weight: Just because an above-ground fire pit is portable doesn’t mean you’ll necessarily want to move it all the time. We made sure to pick options you can pick up and take with you quickly, or keep on the patio most of the time without fear of it blowing away.

General safety tips: Using an above-ground fire pit can be relaxing and fun, but it’s important to realize that you’re still dealing with fire, which can be volatile. The Fire Department says it’s best to use your fire pit from at least ten feet away from your home to prevent potential damage in case of high winds.

We recommend using your fire pit on non-flammable surfaces like tile or concrete instead of grass, or a wooden deck. Remember to always keep at least a three-foot “Pet and Child Zone” around your pit to prevent both from getting hurt. These are suggestions, but you should also consult your town or city’s laws before starting your first fire to see if there are any hard rules to follow.

1. Garden Treasures Painted Steel Wood-Burning Fire Pit This simple fire pit measures 20-inches tall and 35-inches wide. The pit runs on wood, and both its bowl (the center hold where the fire is lit) and legs are made out of painted steel designed to withstand high temperatures. This pit has four legs, which can hold its weight more evenly, and keep it from tipping over. Steel is a durable material, but it’s also super light, which is why this pit weighs just 16.7 pounds. If you need a fire pit that’s easy to move around, or take with you on a camping trip, this is a great option. Just keep in mind , its bowl can’t be removed, which means you’ll have to manually scoop ashes out after the pit is used. If you don’t mind a little extra cleanup time, and want a fire pit that’s very big but not too heavy, Garden Treasures has you covered. Amazon Buy: Garden Treasures Painted Steel Wood-Burning Fire… $98.94 Buy it

2. Outland Firebowl 863 Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit Outland’s Firebowl 823 is 21 inches around, weighs 22 pounds, and has a large dial on its front that lets you easily turn it on, and adjust the intensity of its flame. Outland is so proud of the Firebowl 863’s portability that it even bundles a carrying strap with it. The pit comes with natural lava rocks to give it a classic look, but the flame actually comes from a single, 58000 BTU (British Thermal Unit) stainless steel burner. It comes with a 10-foot hose, which is designed to be attached to a 20-pound propane tank, but you can detach it and use another one of Outland’s hoses to connect it to natural gas (this is sold separately). The only real downside to using the Firebowl 863 is that it does require a propane tank to work. If you have a propane grill, it shouldn’t take more than a few minutes to detach it, and light this fire pit. It’s even easier if you have a natural gas line running to your backyard, since you can attach and detach this fire pit whenever you want. You’ll have to determine whether this fire pit’s easy cleanup and light weight are worth the inconvenience of having to detach and reattach it to a propane tank or natural gas line every time you use it. Amazon Buy: Outland Firebowl 863 Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit $299.99 Buy it

3. Landmann 25282 Barrone Fire Pit A simple, classic fire pit, this one from Landmann features a 26.3-inch square frame made out of steel, with a hand-rubbed bronze finish. The criss-cross mesh pattern along its siding gives the wood-burning fire ample access to air while being small enough that large embers can’t pass through. This open design also allows you to feel the fire’s heat equally from all sides. Despite the steel construction, this fire pit weighs only 22 pounds, so you could easily take it camping, or to a friend’s home if it’s their turn to host a party. The Barrone’s pyramid-shaped cover allows you to grab the top of handle on top without putting your hands near a flame. It will still be red hot, but you won’t be in danger of being licked by the flame. Landmann includes two accessories with this fire pit: a full cover, which can protect it from the rain when it’s not in use, and a metal poker, so you can move logs around. Functionally, Landmann’s design choices make perfect, practical sense, but compared to AmazonBasics’ fire pit, the Barrone looks pretty plain. This isn’t a huge problem — it looks like what you’d picture when you hear the term fire pit — but it won’t stand out. Amazon Buy: Landmann 25282 Barrone Fire Pit $225.00 Buy it