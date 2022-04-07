RS Recommends: These Are the Best Festival Tents for Concerts, Sporting Events and Tailgates

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing makes or breaks a music festival experience quite like your campsite situation. While a basic tent and sleeping bag setup will surely get you through the long weekend, you may not be very full of energy on your last day. Aside from needing a place to sleep, you also need a space of your own where you can get out of the sun and recharge. And, once that’s taken care of, a place where you can keep the party going long after the last headliner has walked off stage. Pop-up festival tents are easy to set up shelters that achieve all of those things and more.

What Makes a Good Festival Tent?

When shopping for the best festival tent, it’s important to take three things into consideration: its size, setup process, and available sun protection.

Size: Standard festival tents measure 8 feet by 8 feet. The next size up is typically 10 feet by 10 feet. Each size tent is spacious enough for a group of people to enjoy it together. The size you choose will largely depend on how large you expect your campsite to be and how many people you plan on gathering with.

Setup: No matter which size tent you need, one thing is certain: the setup process should be hassle-free. This means opting for fully-assembled frames that require no extra tools. Pop-up tents are known for their easy setup, making them the best festival tents. We found some lightweight festival tents too, so they’re easy enough to carry around in a bag or large backpack without weighing you down.

Features: Lastly, it’s important to take note of the tent’s protective features. While canopies provide much-needed shade, the best festival tents also have sun walls that offer extra coverage. Additionally, some festival tent canopies are made with anti-UV technology which helps further protect you from the sun’s harmful rays. The best festival tents are also water-resistant, to keep you dry in case of an accidental downpour.

Note that these are not tents designed for sleeping in, but rather canopies for lounging, grilling, dancing to music, eating outdoors and hanging out. Just make sure you check each festival’s specific rules on what you’re allowed to bring in to the venue, so you don’t get stuck shlepping a tent you can’t use.

1. COOSHADE Pop-Up Canopy Tent

BEST OVERALL

This COOSHADE pop-up canopy tent can be assembled in as little as 60 seconds – perfect for those times when you just want to get your campsite set up so you can rush into the excitement of the festival.

The tent’s frame is fully assembled in one piece, and setup requires only one person and one push. In addition to the canopy overhead, this tent comes with two sun walls that can be installed according to your preference. With 64-square-feet of coverage, this festival tent turns your campsite into the haven you need. Once it’s time to pack up, this tent fits nicely inside its wear-resistant roller bag.

Amazon

Buy: COOSHADE Pop Up Canopy Tent at $139.99

2. Eurmax Smart Pop-Up Canopy Tent

MOST SPACE

If you’re the type of festival-goer who travels in a large group and accumulates even more new friends along the way, you’ll need the Eurmax smart pop-up tent and all of its extra space. Measuring 10 by 10 feet, this tent offers 100 square feet of coverage. Not only does it help shelter you from the sun, the canopy is also waterproof and flame-resistant. Setup is easy, too. Its steel frame comes in one piece and has a thumb lock and release system for extending the frame’s legs. In addition to the frame and canopy, this festival tent also comes with a sun wall for extra protection from the sun, plus a backpack-style roller bag that aids in quick and easy transportation.

Amazon

Buy: Eurmax Smart Pop-Up Canopy Tent at $189.99

3. SHADEAREA Pop-Up Anti-UV Canopy Tent

BEST PROTECTION

Amazon

If your main priority when shopping for a festival tent is less growing your party spot and more protecting yourself from the sun, then the SHADEAREA pop-up tent is the best festival tent for you. Its canopy is made out of anti-UV material that blocks 99% of UV rays. The tent itself measures 10 by 10 feet, which means you have 100 square feet of sun protection at your service. Its frame is super durable and rust-resistant and it can be set up to achieve three different heights. Tent setup takes less than two minutes and requires no extra tools thanks to thumb locks and a foldable design. This festival tent also comes with a rolling carrying case, four fillable sandbags, ropes, eight rivets and is also great for an outdoor farmer’s market, flea market, or tailgate.

Buy: SHADEAREA Pop-Up Anti-UV Canopy Tent at $119.99

4. Alvantor Outdoor Screen Room

BEST DESIGN

Shaped like a bubble, this pop-up tent is a must-have for party people. It functions as a portable screened-in room and can comfortably fit 4-6 people inside, along with a portable grill and a table. Its intimate yet inviting design is perfect for hosting friends at your campsite. Not only does it foster a fun environment, it also protects you from UV rays and mosquitos.

We also love this festival tent for its effortless setup: Once unfolded, it automatically pops up, forming a 10 by 10 by 7-foot outdoor dwelling space. For extra stability, twelve mounting stakes are included. Taking the tent down is simple, too. It can be folded back to its original compact state and stashed in its storage bag until the next time your favorite festival comes calling.

Amazon

Buy: Alvantor Outdoor Screen Room at $135.99