Festivals Are Back – Here Are the Best Festival Backpacks to Wear

As we slowly return to more normal activities, our favorite events are making a comeback, including music festivals. While Coachella was postponed for another year, festivals like Rolling Loud and Governors Ball will return in July and September respectively. With that in mind, you want to dress and accessorize accordingly for these events.

Aside from your tickets or passes, one of the most important festival accessories is a good festival backpack.

What Makes a Good Festival Backpack?

A festival backpack allows you to go hands free while you roam the grounds and take in the shows, while making it convenient to carry your water, camera, sweater, and other items you may deem essential, all in one place.

Festivals can get messy due to being outside and in large crowds. You can get hot and sweaty, or straight up dirty, weather and location permitting. The best festival backpack is ideally one that’s waterproof, lightweight, and has compartments to keep your electronics and chargers safe. Consider the items you plan to bring. You want to make memories, so in addition to your phone, you might want to carry a camera. You also may need to have a raincoat and/or umbrella in case it rains. A waterproof bag will protect the bag itself and your stuff, so factor in the material of your bag. Of course, you want to attend in style, too.

What Are the Best Festival Backpacks?

Below, we listed our top picks for the best festival backpacks. From style-savvy to the most practical, there’s a bag that’s sure to suit your style and needs.

1. Master-Piece Co Beige Link Backpack

Ssense

Master-Piece Co’s backpack is style-driven but still practical. It’s made out of beige nylon twill with vegetable-tanned leather accents and green trimming. The gunmetal-tone logo-embossed carabiner hardware has a nice touch above the front pocket. The padded shoulder straps are also adjustable. One pro is the side pocket for a water bottle. There’s also an interior zipper as well. This is fitting if you don’t plan on bringing anything other than a light jacket or hoodie, water bottle, wallet, phone and charger.

Buy: Master-Piece Co Beige Link Backpack at $230

2. Stutterheim Black Rolltop Rain Backpack

Ssense

This Black Rolltop Rain Backpack by Stutterheim is perfect for a rainy festival day, or if there’s expected rain. The PVC-coated canvas is waterproof, plus there’s an additional belt strap with the twin padded adjustable shoulder straps. The bag can also double as a tote when you fold over the top. Its logo is in a reflective silver-tone, so you can be more easily visible at night. This is a stylish choice that’s equipped for wet weather and can be worn two different ways.

Buy: Stutterheim Rolltop Rain Backpack at $125

3. Herschel Supply Co. Packable Daypack

Nordstrom

A tie-dye, no-frills backpack by Herschel is very appropriate for a music festival. Plus, its lightweight ripstop fabric is durable, and it can fold up into its own pouch. It’s a light bag to carry your essentials that also makes a fun style statement.

Buy: Herschel Supply Co. Packable Daypack at $32

4. Fjällraven Kånken Water-Resistant Backpack

Nordstrom

Fjällräven is known for its practical, functional backpacks. The Swedish brand originally crafted their bags for school children, but now they’re used by all ages. The bags are made out of durable, water-resistant Vinylon F fabric and have top handle straps that can snap together. Inside, there’s a removable foam insert for cushioning and shape. You also can take it out as a seat pad, which may definitely come in handy at a festival. The bag is available in numerous colors for a reasonable price.

Buy: Fjällräven Kånken Water-Resistant… at $80

5.adidas Clear Linear Backpack

adidas

For playful, sporty style, a clear backpack just might be your go-to. Reviewers note that the plastic on this adidas bag is tough and durable. It’s made out of TPU, which means it’s biodegradable and more environmentally friendly than PVC plastic. The backpack is full-sized for plenty of space and has padded shoulders for comfort. Additionally, the material can easily be spot treated with soap and water if it gets dirty.

6. Klättermusen Colour-Block Logo Backpack

Farfetch

Klättermusen’s spacious backpack is also eco-conscious. The color-block bag’s outer material is 100% recycled polyester. Its mesh front pocket with zipper has a unique design that goes diagonal. The straps are adjustable, plus there’s a top handle. You’re sure to be able to carry everything you need in this bag.

Buy: Klättermusen Colour-Block Logo… at $214

7. Supreme x The North Face Backpack

Farfetch

Supreme partnered with the beloved outdoor/sports gear brand, The North Face, for this limited-edition backpack. It’s fitting for any adventure, like a music festival. It’s made out of nylon and polyester, so it can brace through light rain showers. The bag also includes a belt strap for extra security. This is a good choice if you want an outdoorsy bag that’s still style-conscious.

You’ll want to add to cart now though – the backpack was still available as of this writing, but like all things Supreme, this special-edition collab is expected to sell out soon.

Buy: Supreme x The North Face Backpack at $259