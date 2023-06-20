The Best Fanny Packs and Belt Bags Help Make Sure You Never Lose Your Phone Ever Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Is there a more divisive accessory than the fanny pack? Though some would argue that they’re a relic of the Eighties, our relationship with these controversial yet extremely practical and versatile bags rivals The Odyssey; humans have been wearing iterations of the fanny pack for over 5,000 years as a means of conveniently carrying tools and necessities. While the fanny pack’s appearance has certainly changed since the days of The Iceman, the overall purpose they serve has not; we’ve just traded hunting gear for car keys and wallets. But first things first, how do you pick the best fanny pack, and what are the best ones to buy right now? We have you covered.

In This Article

Fanny Pack Buying Guide

The Best Fanny Packs and Cross Body Bags for Men

Fanny Pack Shopping Guide

You may now hear the best fanny packs for men referred to as “cross-body bags” or “belt bags.” Though they were once seen as a fashion faux pas, fanny packs have joined neon colors, oversized T-shirts, and Kate Bush as the latest phenomenon to be brought from the edge of culture and back into the mainstream, particularly when it comes to men’s fashion. Some of the coolest celebs and artists alike have incorporated fanny packs as the piece de resistance to their ensembles, proving that everything old eventually becomes new again.

Though they function similarly, not all fanny packs are the same. We compiled our list of the best fanny packs and cross body bags based on the following criteria.

Design: These bags have undergone many different evolutions throughout their lifetime; some are loud, bright and fun, while others are more understated and conservative. Fanny packs are generally versatile when it comes to how you wear them (across the waist vs. over the shoulder), but it all comes down to your personal preferences.

Storage: Fanny packs are a convenient alternative to bulkier, heavier book bags and/or totes; yours should have adequate space for your valuables without feeling their weight while you’re on-the-go. Editor’s picks

The Best Fanny Packs and Cross-Body Bags for Men

Best Overall: Herschel Fifteen Waist Pack

Best Storage: Tumi Classified Belt Bag

Most Stylish: Prada Re-Nylon Logo Plaque Belt Bag

Best Leather Pack: Banana Republic Leather Belt Bag

Best for Runners: Adidas Originals National Waist Pack

Amazon

Herschel’s fanny pack is stylishly understated and built to last, thanks to its polyester exterior and signature striped interior liner. We love the sheer variety of color and style options to choose from; everything from classic black to blazing orange, as well as crosshatch and stitched design. You can truly take it anywhere, whether you’re looking for something practical or stylish.

Buy Herschel Waist Pack $29.50

Amazon

This navy blue belt bag by Tumi doesn’t just store your valuables, it keeps them securely organized. In addition to a smaller front and larger main pocket, there’s a few interior pockets, as well as one on the back that’s big enough to accommodate a smartphone; no more having to worry about your keys brushing up against them. The ballistic nylon exterior ensures protection against everyday wear and tear.

Buy Tumi Classified Belt Bag $295.00

Farfetch

Consider it the holy grail of fanny packs. You get full bragging rights flashing the iconic triangle Prada logo that’s stitched on the front, however this fanny pack is every bit as practical as it is sophisticated, with a deep main pocket as well as an additional interior pocket. It’s made from a recycled nylon; the idea of doing something good for the environment may help reconcile the urge to splurge.

Buy Prada Belt Bag $1,590.00

Banana Republic

We think the design of this leather belt bag by Banana Republic speaks for itself; made from 100% cow’s leather, the handsome cognac color lends itself to being the perfect accessory for formal events (or if you’re just looking for something more elevated). You couldn’t tell just by looking at it, but you can actually detach the pouch from the adjustable strap and use it as a wallet in a different bag; talk about versatility. It’s 50% off right now, so don’t miss out

Buy Banana Republic Belt Bag $62.50

Amazon

When it comes to running, the lighter you feel the better your run will be; there’s nothing worse than having to worry about your phone and keys as they bounce around in your pockets (if your running shorts have pockets deep enough to house your valuables, or pockets at all). Adidas’ waist pack has two compartments, including a key fob in the front pocket, that provide more than enough space. It can be comfortably worn around your waist, or chest, without you feeling the weight of what you’re carrying as you go the distance.

Buy adidas Originals Waist Pack $21.80