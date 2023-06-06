As Air Quality Issues Arise, These Face Masks Help Filter Out Smoke and Smog

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Wide swathes of the East Coast are dealing with an air pollution crisis this week, as ongoing wildfires from Quebec blow harmful smoke through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The air quality index peaked above 150 in New York on Tuesday, indicating levels of pollution that are considered “unhealthy” to breathe in. In fact, New York City topped the list of the world’s worst cities for air pollution this week, according to a survey from popular air purifier brand IQair. The smoke and smog was so bad, that New York jumped past regular mainstays on the list like Doha, Jakarta and New Delhi.

New York isn’t the only North American city dealing with a smoke and air pollution crisis right now. The list also includes Toronto and Detroit, two cities that are just east of Quebec. If the smoke continues, it could lead to respiratory symptoms, like a dry cough, scratchy throat or even difficulty breathing.

Fortunately, there are a couple of ways you can protect yourself from the pollution. The first is to wear a face mask that can filter out the smoke, dust and harmful particles whipped up by the wildfires.

These MedicPro N95 masks are made in the USA and meet the latest CDC and NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) guidelines for use. These are great face masks for smoke, with five layers of filtration and the ability to filter out tiny particles down to PM2.5 — the measurement used for minute particulate matter.

Looking for something more powerful? This respirator mask is available for $25 on Amazon and is fitted with a double filtration system that can effectively remove gas, smoke, pollen, dust and other particles in the air.

Typically used by construction workers, painters and first responders, this is a powerful, industrial-strength face mask for smoke. It’s backed by great reviews too, with a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from thousands of verified users.

Another way to help clear the air — literally and figuratively — is to pick up an air purifier for smoke. IQair has a number of industrial-strength air purifiers which range from medical-grade picks to options for the home.

Looking for something a little less intense? We like this portable air purifier from Levoit. It’s powerful enough to refresh the air five times per hour, and its built-in HEPA filter eliminates up to 99.97% of harmful smoke, smog, dust and allergens. This air purifier is small but mighty and works in rooms up to 1095 square feet.

