RS Recommends: The Best Face Cleansers for Acne-Prone Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Just as the sun will set at the end of the day, it is equally inevitable that you will deal with acne at some point in your lifetime. While breakouts are commonly associated with adolescence, adults are not immune from pimples. Your breakouts may vary in severity depending on a host of factors, like your skin type, stress level, and even your diet. That’s where the best facial cleansers for your acne-prone skin come in to help (hopefully) save the day.

Facial Cleanser Buying Guide

Before you go out and purchase a cleanser to use, consider the following criteria.

Skin Type: Everyone’s skin is different, which means something that worked well for your best friend may not work the same way for you. Think about your skin’s sensitivity and oiliness before making a choice, as this will affect what type of cleanser is suited best to meet your needs. For example, someone with dry skin needs a cleanser that’s going to moisturize as well as clean to ensure it stays properly hydrated.

Cleanser Type: All cleansers are not made equal, and depending on what type of skin you have some may work better, or worse, than other options. For those with dry skin, you might want to steer clear of foaming cleansers as they tend not to moisturize the skin. Instead, consider gel or cream-based cleansers which both hydrate and nourish your skin.

Ingredients: Those suffering from acne or breakouts should take a look at the ingredients used to formulate their potential cleanser. It’s best to meet with a dermatologist to identify which ingredients to avoid and which you want in your cleanser.

The Best Facial Cleansers for Those With Acne

Below is our list of the best facial cleansers on the market to help those struggling with acne.

1. Glytone Self-Foaming Cleanser

This self-foaming cleanser is perfect for those with particularly oily skin, gently wiping away debris from the surface of your face while lightly exfoliating your skin at the same time. The key ingredient, salicylic acid, works to not just clean your pores, but prevent the appearance of new blemishes. You can even use this cleanser similar to a face mask; apply the cleanser to your face and lightly work it in, then leave it on your face for 30 seconds before washing with lukewarm water.

Buy Glytone Self-Foaming Cleanser $40

2. Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel

Even those with the most sensitive skin on record will find this gel to be refreshing and nourishing, leaving your skin clean, glowing, and irritant-free. All you need is one pump; gently massage your face and rinse with warm water.

Buy Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel $27.20

3. CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Like many others during their teen years, I struggled with severe acne and tried many different products and remedies before a dermatologist recommended this lotion to me. Not only was it gentle enough to not agitate my extremely sensitive skin any further, but still washed away the excess oil and impurities that were plaguing me. Key ingredients include nourishing hyaluronic acid and essential ceramides that not only hydrate your skin, but help preserve its natural barrier.

Over time, I saw an improvement in my skin’s general condition and along with other key skincare products, eventually was able to clear up my skin. But don’t just take my word for it, go through the over 62,000 five-star reviews over on Amazon; one user wrote they actually use this to help manage their cystic acne.

Buy CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser $14.57

4. Olehenriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser

This facial cleanser helps neutralize breakouts by reducing levels of excess oil and preventing your pores from getting clogged. This cleanser works hard to loosen any lingering dead skin cells and leaves your skin feeling its best. We recommend this cleanser for those with dry skin.

Buy Olehenriksen Find Your Balance Oil… $32

5. Clarify Tea Tree + MCT Cleansing Oil

Now you may be thinking, “Why would I use oil on my face if I’m trying to rid myself of excess oil?” It’s a fair question; the oil found in the cleanser binds itself to the excess oil on your skin, allowing for it to be washed away more easily. While it’s cleansing, however, it doesn’t strip it dry as it cleans your face.

This cleansing oil from Three Ships Beauty also contains tea tree oil, which has long been used as a natural remedy to treat inflamed or irritated skin, including acne. While tea tree oil can a great friend, it’s important not to use too much or run the risk of having it become an enemy. If you’re new to using tea tree oil, try a patch test before you apply it to your whole face. When you’re ready, pour some on a cotton pad and gently brush it across your face. Rinse your skin with water once you’ve applied the cleanser to your face.

Buy Clarify Tea Tree + MCT Cleansing Oil $15.00

6. Tatcha Deep Cleanse Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser

This oil-free gel lathers into a frothy foam to provide a deep cleaning for your pores, ridding them of all dirt, oil, and other impurities while leaving what’s necessary for your skin to maintain its healthy glow and texture. It can even help tighten your pores.

Buy Tatcha Deep Cleanse Gentle Exfoliating… $39

7. Black Wolf Charcoal Powder Face Wash

Black Wolf

If you’re still washing your face with bar soap, first off, it’s drying out your face, so you really shouldn’t. Secondly, Black Wolf’s face wash is formulated with activated charcoal to draw out everything you don’t want in your pores (excess oil, dirt and grime), while leaving your skin soft and smooth.

To keep blemishes at bay, the face wash also incorporates Salicylic acid to gently exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells that lead to acne breakouts. After using it consistently for two weeks, I definitely noticed less “maskne” around my jawline that had been hard to remove. This isn’t enough Salicylic acid to make your face feel like the Sahara (trust, me I’ve been there), but it’s the Goldilocks of acne-busting face washes — just enough to get the job done right.

Buy Black Wolf Charcoal Powder Face Wash $18.00