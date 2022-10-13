The Best Oversized Yoga Mats for Group Classes at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re doing a bodyweight workout or taking a virtual yoga class, having enough space on your mat can be a game-changer. And if you’re moving with a friend or partner, the best oversized yoga mats can help give everyone the space they need to stretch out, sweat, and sink deeper in their poses.

The best extra-large yoga mats are, literally, ready to roll out, no matter your fitness routine, but there are a few things to keep in mind when you’re buying one for your home gym. Here’s what you need to know about the best extra-large yoga mats.

Extra-Large Yoga Mat Buying Guide

As long as you have the space in your room, or wherever you are, simply spread it out and you’re good to go. It doesn’t matter if your floors are made up of tile or hardwood – even on carpeting, these create an instant fitness zone with plenty of room to rock out to your exercise routine and then cool down and comfortably stretch as far as you can. Here’s what to know when looking for the right one for your needs:

Material: If you’ve tried multiple regular yoga mats, you’ll no doubt have noticed the difference in quality among them. A cushioned one with a memory-foam feel might be right for some folks, but if you’ll be doing multiple fitness activities, you’ll ultimately want something that can provide traction and stand up to any type of exercise you’re doing, whether simple stretching or fast cardio. A thick mat is great for supporting your joints as you move and hold poses, and resisting rips and tears, but traction is important for a good grip, both on the top and bottom too. Most companies are now eco-friendly in their materials as well, and an extra-tough mat will even stand up to wearing shoes on it.

Size: How big is too big? While you can expect these to be, at least, double the size of a regular mat, some people may want to go bigger if you’re, say, practicing yoga with a partner and need room for both of you to comfortably move around. As far as thickness, about 7mm – 9mm is the average size we found, but if you want even thicker, it’s out there – all the way up to 15mm.

Cleaning: More mat means more cleaning, but if it’s made easy, all it takes is a quick wipe-down after you’re done. A microfiber towel is recommended (and included with some mats), but a tougher mat will be able to handle a cleaning without flaking apart or wearing down. A waterproof material ensures that no liquid seeps deep into the mat, which could eventually lead to odor and bacterial growth if not properly taken care of.

Extras: A carrying strap is really nice to have for transporting it, since these can get pretty bulky. Shock absorption and scratch-resistance is also ideal too if you’ll be using (and dropping) weights.

The Best Extra-Large Yoga Mats

From group fitness classes to extra stretching space, here are our picks for the best oversized workout mats to add to your home gym.

1. Gorilla Mats Premium Extra Large Yoga Mat Gorilla Mats are our top pick here for multiple reasons. The materials are eco-friendly and non-toxic, while providing superior non-slip padding to prevent sliding, and still soft and comfortable to lay on. This is perfect for any age, as it’s supportive and odorless plus easy on your knees and elbows. It’s also easy to clean after a workout. It’s plenty big enough for cardio or aerobic exercises as well, at 9 x 6 feet, and a nice thickness of 8mm. Buy Gorilla Mats Premium Extra Large Yoga… $239.95

2. ActiveGear Large Yoga Mat ActiveGear’s brightly colored mat offers more than just aesthetics. This is plenty thick, at 8mm, with enough space for two people at 8 x 6 feet. The materials used in the construction of the mat are eco-friendly and non-toxic, plus their dotted pattern gives a good grip on both sides to ensure it’s not slipping out from underneath your feet. This is better for low-impact exercise, like gentle stretching, and even physical therapy, as it’s extra soft against your skin and gentle on sensitive joints. Buy ActiveGear Large Yoga Mat $139.95

3. Cambivo Large Yoga Mat Smaller than the others, but still plenty large at 6 x 4 feet, this is a solid option for those who want a big mat but don’t have unlimited space. It’s still 50 percent wider than a regular mat alone, enough for two people side by side. Both sides have traction that’s ribbed enough to grip your feet and the floor firmly, while providing a quarter-inch thickness for cushioning while stretching. It’s also easy on your skin, as it’s made from TPE materials that are non-toxic. And when you’re all done, cleaning is simple with no wear and tear. Buy Cambivo Large Yoga Mat $59.99

4. Gxmmat Large Yoga Mat This thick mat is perfect for heart-pumping cardio or cool-down yoga, measuring in at 7 x 5 feet, with a thickness of 9mm. It’s not the thickest of the bunch here, but it’s still above the norm. The micro-foam inside makes it soft to sit on, and the outer material gives a good grip without irritating skin. It’s also shock-absorbing, non-toxic, and made to reduce the noise of active movement, which can be ideal if you share a room or small space with someone sleeping. It also comes with a bunch of goodies including a strap, case, and workout gloves. Buy Gxmmat Large Yoga Mat $145.99