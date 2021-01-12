Want a Spin Bike for Your Home Gym? Our Favorite Peloton Alternative Is $200 Off Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You’ve finally invested in a treadmill, bought a jumprope and a comfortable yoga mat (we like this one, for what it’s worth), and found the best kettlebell for grueling at-home workouts you love to hate. When it comes to building your home gym essentials, you only need a few things to stay fit and maintain your health.

But repeating the same reps with the same fitness gear can get old fast — and keeping your workouts fun and interesting at home can be half the battle of sticking to your goals, especially during a stressful, busy week. Enter the exercise bike.

If you’re on the fence about committing to a stationary bike (high price tag! no space!) you’re in luck. Right now you can get the Echelon Smart Connect EX5 Fitness Bike for only $999 on Amazon – a $200 discount. Regularly $1200, the Echelon is one of our favorite Peloton alternatives, and this is the first time we’ve seen this bike under $1,000.

If you want to feel like you’re back in the seat at a real studio or you just want a full-body bike workout without leaving the house, you can do it all with the EX5, and at a fraction of the price of competitor bikes. Echelon made it simple to find a comfortable position and settle in thanks to an adjustable seat and the aero handles, which includes a spot for a water bottle. And you’ll be able turn up the magnetic resistance (which is supposed to be less noisy) with the knob below the handlebars and its 32 levels — plenty to push yourself through those virtual hills.

Before you add it to your cart, always make sure you’ll have plenty of room to accommodate the equipment when it comes time to set up your bike. The EX5 should fit just about anywhere in your home — even if that means next to the printer in your home office — measuring 3’ 5” x 1’ 10”.

The EX5 doesn’t come with an included touchscreen like the new Echelon EX5-S, but it features a stand for your own tablet or a phone so you can join a class, virtually compete with your friends, or watch something while you put the pedal to the floor. The holder also rotates so it’s just as easy to use during your other workouts. If you download the Echelon Fit app, you’ll be able to access a ton of live classes and workouts to get you through the week, whether you want to take a cycling class or do some yoga. Behind the seat you’ll also find a spot to keep a couple dumbbells when you want to add some light strength training to your upper-body and core routines.

While some exercise bikes can typically run you thousands of dollars, you can snag this one for just $999 right now if you’re quick. You can also hop the full line of Echelon equipment here. Want to read about more Peloton alternatives? We have you covered.