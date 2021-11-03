RS Recommends: Here’s Why We’re Stocking Up on Sweaters From Everlane

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Once colder weather rolls around, we’re putting an old record on the turntable, lighting a fire and switching out our warm-weather staples for our fall and winter wardrobe.

This season, whether you’re staying close to home or planning your holiday itinerary, you’ll need versatile (and warm) pieces that can function at any function. But knowing where to shop for high-quality apparel can get overwhelming, and consume way too much of your time. That’s why we’re fans of shopping at Everlane, which just rolled out a ton of cool, stylish and cozy sweaters, just in time for that holiday party — or just for relaxing at home.

The Best Everlane Sweaters to Buy Right Now

Whether you’re looking for a cozy cardigan or just an elevated sweater, here are a few of our top picks you can score at Everlane right now.

1. Everlane No-Sweat Waffle Cardigan

Courtesy Everlane

Never have any luck finding a cardigan that’s right for you? Don’t sweat it — Everlane’s No-Sweat Waffle Cardigan is a versatile pick that you’ll turn to season after season. Layered over a crisp white tee or just over a tank, it looks super modern and classic no matter what you pair with it. But aside from the vintage look, this piece has some true built-in innovation: It’s designed with organic cotton, along with CoolMax recycled polyester that actually wicks away moisture. It’s available in four colors, from heathered ash, above, coffee, chalk and burnt sugar. And if you’re like us, you’re about to have a hard time deciding which one to choose.

Buy: Everlane No-Sweat Waffle Cardigan at $98

2. Everlane Oversized Stroopwafel Turtleneck in ReCashmere

Courtesy Everlane

Remember when you didn’t think you liked wearing turtlenecks? Well, good news: We found the one that’ll change your mind. Everlane calls this the “ultimate lounge-at-home turtleneck,” and we couldn’t agree more. It features a more relaxed, oversized fit that’s more than ready for cozy fall days sitting by a fireplace with a record spinning. But the real star here is its softness, which comes from the recycled cashmere Everlane used to make it. It comes in eight different colors.

Buy: Everlane Oversized Stroopwafel… at $195

3. Everlane Grade-A Cashmere Crew Sweater

Courtesy Everlane

Turns out, the near-perfect sweater does exist. One of Everlane’s newest arrivals, this Grade-A Cashmere Crew earns major top style points for its timeless versatility and premium-feeling comfort. That’s because the brand uses only the softest, long-lasting cashmere in the game, sourced from Mongolia. You can rest assured that this is a sweater you’ll wear for holiday parties, special occasions and, well, every fall and winter day in between.

Buy: Everlane Men’s Grade-A Cashmere Crew… at $140

4. Everlane ReNew Hoodie

Courtesy Everlane

Meet your new favorite half-zip sweater. The ReNew puts a modern spin on your typical fleece pull-over, thanks to a large kangaroo-style pocket. But that’s not all — it also has a drawstring hood, and it’s mostly made using recycled polyester. Complete with a roomy, relaxed fit you’ll never wanna take off? That’s a win in our book any day.

Buy: Everlane ReNew Hoodie at $88

5. Everlane Men’s No-Sweat Waffle Relaxed Crew Sweater

Courtesy Everlane

Like the idea of Everlane’s sweat-wicking cardigan, but just want a crewneck sweater? You’re in luck. This organic cotton No-Sweat Waffle Relaxed Crew has all the same wicking benefits that we love, thanks to the CoolMax polyester. In other words, you’ll literally feel and look cool as hell once throwing it on. It also has a more relaxed fit, which is perfect for layering over a button-up or wearing it by itself with your favorite trousers.

Buy: Everlane Men’s No-Sweat Waffle Relaxed… at $88

6. Everlane Cashmere Polo

Courtesy Everlane

Some might say that achieving effortless style isn’t easy, but that’s because they haven’t thrown on this Cashmere Polo yet. Made with 100% Grade-A cashmere, expect to love its softness, durability, along with less pilling. Pro tip: The polo runs slightly large, so you may want to size down depending on how you want the sweater to fit.

Buy: Everlane Cashmere Polo at $145