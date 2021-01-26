RS Recommends: The Most Comfortable Masks We’ve Tested Are 50% Off at Everlane

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’ve already invested in an N95 or KN95 mask or you want to wear something stylish that still meets CDC guidelines, there’s no shortage of face mask options to choose from right now. If you’re looking for the most comfortable face mask, now’s a great time to stock up on Everlane’s 100% Human Face Masks, which are up to 50% off right now, for a serious discount.

Frequent Everlane customers will know that the brand makes some of the most stylish masks out there. Normally, a five-pack of masks goes for $25, but the retailer has them marked down to $12 right now. That’s a 52 percent discount for five reusable masks that you can easily wash in your washing machine and wear throughout the week, whether you’re going for a run or just running errands.

These unisex masks include the CDC-approved two layers of fabric (though the brand points out they’re non-medical, so not recommended for use in hospitals) and come in a versatile heather gray, along with a striped option. They’re super lightweight and comfortable, and won’t irritate your skin. Currently, the masks have over 500 reviews on Everlane’s site with a 4.65-star rating.

It’s worth noting that these masks are 100 percent cotton, so it’s best to wash them on the cold cycle. While the masks only come in one size, Everlane says the material is slightly stretchy, and the brand designed the masks with elastic loops that wrap around your ears without tugging. That means the mask doesn’t slip around when you’re wearing one, and you can keep it secure on both your mouth and nose.

If you’re shopping for fewer face masks to add to your collection and want a more trendy option, go for one of the three-packs, below. At the time of publication, you can buy the pack of three masks for just $9 total (regularly $18).

Like the five-pack above, these masks are soft, lightweight and comfortable with stretchy elastic loops, so you shouldn’t have to constantly adjust them when you’re on the go. They’re available in a variety of colors and designs, from geometric patterns to stripes and more, and you can find both woven and cotton options.

Everlane says that when you buy the 100% Human Face Mask, it will make a 10 percent donation from each sale to the ACLU. You can shop more of Everlane’s on-sale face masks below, and see its full mask selection here.

