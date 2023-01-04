Here’s Why People Are Turning to Essential Oil Diffusers to Relieve Stress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Stressed? Join the club. Humans are exploring a wide (like, really wide) range of solutions to ease anxiety and manage their stress levels. From classic solutions like meditation and exercise to trendy products like weighted blankets and CBD oils, the world at large could really use a few cleansing breaths right now. People are also turning to essential oil diffusers to relieve stress and here’s why.

Benefits of Aromatherapy and Essential Oil

In the world of non-pharmaceutical anti-anxiety solutions, there are few as widely used as simple aromatherapy. Aromatherapy has been used for thousands of years as a form of holistic medicine, in which aromatic plant extracts or essential oils are inhaled through the nose or skin and are thought to promote health and wellness. While evidence of aromatherapy’s effectiveness in treating disease is extremely limited, some studies suggest that essential oils, when properly used, can help relieve stress and anxiety, and even provide some pain relief.

Why Use an Essential Oil Diffuser

Diffusers use essential oil diluted in water to expel a fragrant vapor into the air. Before you buy a diffuser it is important first to consider everyone in the household. Essential oils affect everyone differently, and when dispersed throughout the air could impact a person’s allergies or cause headaches. If you’ve determined the oils to be safe and comfortable for everyone in the household, you may find the diffused vapor to be a simple and effective way to infuse the space with therapeutic scent, especially at bedtime, when you don’t need to watch a candle or rub oil on the skin.

Popular Essential Oils

There are many commonly used essential oils believed to treat a variety of issues. Some of the most popular and widely used herbs include lavender, chamomile, jasmine, ylang-ylang, bergamot, geranium, frankincense, and clary sage, which help ease anxiety, promote relaxation, calm the mind, and some even act as aphrodisiacs. Do your research, consult a physician, and pay attention to your own body and needs before making a purchase.

1. URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser We like this diffuser’s high-capacity reservoir, as well as the two settings for continuous and intermittent mist. It also includes programmable settings and automatic shut off when the water runs out to keep it safe. Not for nothing, it’s also an attractive option with a choice of seven colored mood lights. Buy URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $15.99

2. Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser and Essential Oil Set Conveniently, this diffuser also comes prepackaged with ten common essential oils addressing a wide range of issues, including favorites like lavender, lemongrass, and peppermint. We also like the attractive design (made from sustainable bamboo), the 15 light modes to create ambience, and the adjustable mist output for strong or weak settings. Buy Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser and… $39.95

3. InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Innogear’s essential oil diffuser weighs just under 0.5 pounds and can fit anywhere from your at-home desk to your bedside table. It’s got two misting modes, eight soothing light colors and an auto-shut-off feature for when the water runs out. It’s ideal for small and mid-sized rooms and can run for up to eight hours on its lowest setting. Use it while you sleep, work or do yoga in your living room — the customizable lights also let this essential oil diffuser function as home decor. Buy InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $15.99

4. ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser If you’re looking for an essential oil diffuser that doubles as a humidifier, go with the ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser. It can be customized with seven different LED light colors and it has a large 500ml water tank, designed to work for up to 16 hours according to the brand. It also boasts quiet operation and has two mist modes, depending on how much freshening up your space needs. Plus, it comes with a remote control for easy operation as well as auto-shut-off features to prevent overheating. Buy ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser $25.99