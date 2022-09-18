Upgrade Your Home Office With An Ergonomic Seat Cushion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Ergonomics play a huge role not just in our physical health (which they certainly do) but also our mental health. If you start to feel like a log after sitting for too long, your sitting position could be to blame.

Ergonomically-designed furniture can help you maintain optimal posture, but if you’re not ready to shell out thousands for a new desk chair or if you spend a lot of time in the car and need a little ergonomic boost, there are also ergonomic seat cushions that can make a big difference.

Ergonomic or orthopedic cushions can help relieve tailbone pressure, provide lumbar support, and improve posture, all of which will help keep you more comfortable and productive during the day.

When looking for the best cushions, we like materials like memory foam, which pad your seat while maintaining enough structure to keep you supported and upright. Other factors we like to keep in mind are temperature control, size, and versatility.

What Is a Good Ergonomic Seat Cushion?

In order to keep yourself optimally positioned (literally) throughout the day, there are a few factors we like to see, depending on the type of cushion you’re shopping for.

Lumbar Support: A cushion for the back of your chair to provide lumbar support has a curved shape that mimics the natural curve of the human spine. This relieves pressure from the small of your back which helps address some of the lower back pain we just know you’re feeling right now.

Coccyx Cushion: The shape of this seat is designed to take pressure off of your tailbone when seated, which helps with all kinds of sciatica pain.

Both are better than a regular dining seat cushion, which is just meant to add a little padding under your behind but won’t provide any real ergonomic support.

These ergonomic seat cushions and pads are great to add on to your office chair, desk chair, dining chair and even your car seat, for more comfortable drives too.

1. Purple Royal Seat Cushion The Purple cushion is a cult fave for a reason. While most ergonomic cushions are made from foam, the Purple cushion is made from Hyper-Elastic polymer laid out in an even grid pattern that provides perfect support for your back and spine without putting pressure on your tail. The grid also facilitates air flow and temperature control, keeping your behind from overheating. Buy Purple Royal Seat Cushion $99.00

2. ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion We love this ergonomically-designed seat cushion’s combination memory foam and cooling gel, which provides firm support and temperature control at the same time, as it is both heat and weight-responsive. The cushion’s contours hug your frame while relieving tailbone pressure, ideal for any kind of sciatica. We also like the non-slip grip bottom and the machine-washable zippered cover. Buy ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion $43.95

3. Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support If lumbar support is your primary concern, we recommend the memory foam pillow from Everlasting Comfort, which is precisely curved to support the spine, and has adjustable back straps to secure to your seat (I.e. no risk of the back rest shifting or sliding). We also appreciate the temperature control technology and moisture resistant fabric that repels back sweat. This is great back rest for the car as well, especially great for long rides or those uncomfortably long hours stuck in traffic, which could do a number on your back. Buy Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support $31.99