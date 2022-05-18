RS Recommends: Feeling Fatigued? Pick Up an Ergonomic Mouse Pad With Wrist Support

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that today’s workforce is spending an unprecedented amount of hours on the computer, whether you’re now working from a home office or your industry is inherently digital. While increased computer time can be a source of strain on your body, there are simple tools that help you take care of yourself while you work – such as an ergonomic mouse pad with wrist support.

Why Do You Need a Mouse Pad With Wrist Support?

If you spend your workday operating a desktop computer, your hands and wrists are engaging in repetitive tasks – I.e. typing and operating the mouse – that could potentially overstretch your hands and fingers while also straining your wrists. This overstretching is about more than just discomfort; it leads to Repetitive Strain Injuries (RSI), which are common in today’s workforce. That’s where a good ergonomic mouse pad comes into play.

How Do Ergonomic Mouse Pads Work?

The best ergonomic mouse pads offer support by allowing your wrists to operate from a comfortable neutral position, which prevents your wrists from bending backward or sideways. A good ergonomic mouse pad provides a resting spot for your wrists, typically in line with the height of your mouse. That not only alleviates pressure on your hands, wrists and arms, but also on your shoulders too, since you won’t be hunched over. These ergonomic mouse pads also offer a comfortable spot to rest your forearms when you’re not typing, but still engaged with your screen.

